deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/hydra/hydra.html
Source code for modulus.sym.hydra.hydra
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
"""
Hydra related configs
"""
import pathlib
from dataclasses import dataclass, field
from hydra.core.config_store import ConfigStore
from hydra.conf import RunDir
from omegaconf import OmegaConf, MISSING, SI, II
from typing import Any, Union, List, Dict
[docs]@dataclass
class SimpleFormat:
format: str = "[%(asctime)s] - %(message)s"
datefmt: str = "%H:%M:%S"
[docs]@dataclass
class DebugFormat:
format: str = "[%(levelname)s][%(asctime)s][%(module)s] - %(message)s"
datefmt: str = "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S"
info_console_handler = {
"class": "logging.StreamHandler",
"formatter": "simple",
"stream": "ext://sys.stdout",
}
[docs]@dataclass
class DefaultLogging:
version: int = 1
formatters: Any = field(default_factory=lambda: {"simple": SimpleFormat})
handlers: Any = field(default_factory=lambda: {"console": info_console_handler})
root: Any = field(default_factory=lambda: {"handlers": ["console"]})
disable_existing_loggers: bool = False
level: int = (
20 # CRITICAL: 50, ERROR: 40, WARNING: 30, INFO: 20, DEBUG: 10, NOTSET: 0
)
debug_console_handler = {
"class": "logging.StreamHandler",
"formatter": "debug",
"stream": "ext://sys.stdout",
}
[docs]@dataclass
class DebugLogging:
version: int = 1
formatters: Any = field(default_factory=lambda: {"debug": DebugFormat})
handlers: Any = field(default_factory=lambda: {"console": debug_console_handler})
root: Any = field(default_factory=lambda: {"handlers": ["console"]})
disable_existing_loggers: bool = False
level: int = (
0 # CRITICAL: 50, ERROR: 40, WARNING: 30, INFO: 20, DEBUG: 10, NOTSET: 0
)
# Hydra defaults group parameters for modulus
file_path = pathlib.Path(__file__).parent.resolve()
modulus_help = OmegaConf.load(file_path / "help.yaml")
# Standard Hydra parameters
default_hydra = {
"run": {"dir": SI("outputs/${hydra:job.override_dirname}/${hydra:job.name}")},
"sweep": {"dir": "multirun", "subdir": SI("${hydra.job.override_dirname}")},
"verbose": SI("${debug}"),
}
[docs]def register_hydra_configs() -> None:
cs = ConfigStore.instance()
cs.store(
group="hydra/job_logging",
name="info_logging",
node=DefaultLogging,
)
cs.store(
group="hydra/job_logging",
name="debug_logging",
node=DebugLogging,
)
cs.store(
group="hydra/help",
name="modulus_help",
node=modulus_help,
)