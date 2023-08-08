deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/hydra/hydra.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.

#

# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");

# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.

# You may obtain a copy of the License at

#

# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

#

# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software

# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,

# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.

# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and

# limitations under the License.

"""

Hydra related configs

"""

import

pathlib

from

dataclasses

import

dataclass

,

field

from

hydra.core.config_store

import

ConfigStore

from

hydra.conf

import

RunDir

from

omegaconf

import

OmegaConf

,

MISSING

,

SI

,

II

from

typing

import

Any

,

Union

,

List

,

Dict

[docs] @dataclass class SimpleFormat : format : str = "[ %(asctime)s ] - %(message)s " datefmt : str = "%H:%M:%S"

[docs] @dataclass class DebugFormat : format : str = "[ %(levelname)s ][ %(asctime)s ][ %(module)s ] - %(message)s " datefmt : str = "%Y-%m- %d %H:%M:%S"

info_console_handler = { "class": "logging.StreamHandler", "formatter": "simple", "stream": "ext://sys.stdout", }

[docs] @dataclass class DefaultLogging : version : int = 1 formatters : Any = field ( default_factory = lambda : { "simple" : SimpleFormat }) handlers : Any = field ( default_factory = lambda : { "console" : info_console_handler }) root : Any = field ( default_factory = lambda : { "handlers" : [ "console" ]}) disable_existing_loggers : bool = False level : int = ( 20 # CRITICAL: 50, ERROR: 40, WARNING: 30, INFO: 20, DEBUG: 10, NOTSET: 0 )

debug_console_handler = { "class": "logging.StreamHandler", "formatter": "debug", "stream": "ext://sys.stdout", }

[docs] @dataclass class DebugLogging : version : int = 1 formatters : Any = field ( default_factory = lambda : { "debug" : DebugFormat }) handlers : Any = field ( default_factory = lambda : { "console" : debug_console_handler }) root : Any = field ( default_factory = lambda : { "handlers" : [ "console" ]}) disable_existing_loggers : bool = False level : int = ( 0 # CRITICAL: 50, ERROR: 40, WARNING: 30, INFO: 20, DEBUG: 10, NOTSET: 0 )

# Hydra defaults group parameters for modulus file_path = pathlib.Path(__file__).parent.resolve() modulus_help = OmegaConf.load(file_path / "help.yaml") # Standard Hydra parameters default_hydra = { "run": {"dir": SI("outputs/${hydra:job.override_dirname}/${hydra:job.name}")}, "sweep": {"dir": "multirun", "subdir": SI("${hydra.job.override_dirname}")}, "verbose": SI("${debug}"), }