deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/hydra/scheduler.html

Source code for modulus.sym.hydra.scheduler

"""
Supported PyTorch scheduler configs
"""

import torch

from dataclasses import dataclass
from hydra.core.config_store import ConfigStore
from omegaconf import MISSING



[docs]@dataclass
class SchedulerConf:
    _target_ = MISSING




[docs]@dataclass
class ExponentialLRConf(SchedulerConf):
    _target_: str = "torch.optim.lr_scheduler.ExponentialLR"
    gamma: float = 0.99998718




[docs]@dataclass
class TFExponentialLRConf(SchedulerConf):
    _target_: str = "custom"
    _name_: str = "tf.ExponentialLR"
    decay_rate: float = 0.95
    decay_steps: int = 1000




[docs]@dataclass
class CosineAnnealingLRConf(SchedulerConf):
    _target_: str = "torch.optim.lr_scheduler.CosineAnnealingLR"
    T_max: int = 1000
    eta_min: float = 0
    last_epoch: int = -1




[docs]@dataclass
class CosineAnnealingWarmRestartsConf(SchedulerConf):
    _target_: str = "torch.optim.lr_scheduler.CosineAnnealingWarmRestarts"
    T_0: int = 1000
    T_mult: int = 1
    eta_min: float = 0
    last_epoch: int = -1




[docs]def register_scheduler_configs() -> None:
    cs = ConfigStore.instance()
    cs.store(
        group="scheduler",
        name="exponential_lr",
        node=ExponentialLRConf,
    )

    cs.store(
        group="scheduler",
        name="tf_exponential_lr",
        node=TFExponentialLRConf,
    )

    cs.store(
        group="scheduler",
        name="cosine_annealing",
        node=CosineAnnealingLRConf,
    )

    cs.store(
        group="scheduler",
        name="cosine_annealing_warm_restarts",
        node=CosineAnnealingWarmRestartsConf,
    )
