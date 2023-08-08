deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/models/afno/afno.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from functools import partial
from typing import Dict, List, Tuple
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
import torch.nn.functional as F
import torch.fft
from torch import Tensor
from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch
from modulus.sym.key import Key
class Mlp(nn.Module):
def __init__(
self,
in_features,
hidden_features=None,
out_features=None,
act_layer=nn.GELU,
drop=0.0,
):
super().__init__()
out_features = out_features or in_features
hidden_features = hidden_features or in_features
self.fc1 = nn.Linear(in_features, hidden_features)
self.act = act_layer()
self.fc2 = nn.Linear(hidden_features, out_features)
self.drop = nn.Dropout(drop)
def forward(self, x):
x = self.fc1(x)
x = self.act(x)
x = self.drop(x)
x = self.fc2(x)
x = self.drop(x)
return x
class AFNO2D(nn.Module):
def __init__(
self,
hidden_size,
num_blocks=8,
sparsity_threshold=0.01,
hard_thresholding_fraction=1,
hidden_size_factor=1,
):
super().__init__()
assert (
hidden_size % num_blocks == 0
), f"hidden_size {hidden_size} should be divisble by num_blocks {num_blocks}"
self.hidden_size = hidden_size
self.sparsity_threshold = sparsity_threshold
self.num_blocks = num_blocks
self.block_size = self.hidden_size // self.num_blocks
self.hard_thresholding_fraction = hard_thresholding_fraction
self.hidden_size_factor = hidden_size_factor
self.scale = 0.02
self.w1 = nn.Parameter(
self.scale
* torch.randn(
2,
self.num_blocks,
self.block_size,
self.block_size * self.hidden_size_factor,
)
)
self.b1 = nn.Parameter(
self.scale
* torch.randn(2, self.num_blocks, self.block_size * self.hidden_size_factor)
)
self.w2 = nn.Parameter(
self.scale
* torch.randn(
2,
self.num_blocks,
self.block_size * self.hidden_size_factor,
self.block_size,
)
)
self.b2 = nn.Parameter(
self.scale * torch.randn(2, self.num_blocks, self.block_size)
)
def forward(self, x):
bias = x
dtype = x.dtype
x = x.float()
B, H, W, C = x.shape
x = torch.fft.rfft2(x, dim=(1, 2), norm="ortho")
x = x.reshape(B, H, W // 2 + 1, self.num_blocks, self.block_size)
o1_real = torch.zeros(
[
B,
H,
W // 2 + 1,
self.num_blocks,
self.block_size * self.hidden_size_factor,
],
device=x.device,
)
o1_imag = torch.zeros(
[
B,
H,
W // 2 + 1,
self.num_blocks,
self.block_size * self.hidden_size_factor,
],
device=x.device,
)
o2_real = torch.zeros(x.shape, device=x.device)
o2_imag = torch.zeros(x.shape, device=x.device)
total_modes = H // 2 + 1
kept_modes = int(total_modes * self.hard_thresholding_fraction)
o1_real[
:, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
] = F.relu(
torch.einsum(
"...bi,bio->...bo",
x[
:, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
].real,
self.w1[0],
)
- torch.einsum(
"...bi,bio->...bo",
x[
:, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
].imag,
self.w1[1],
)
+ self.b1[0]
)
o1_imag[
:, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
] = F.relu(
torch.einsum(
"...bi,bio->...bo",
x[
:, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
].imag,
self.w1[0],
)
+ torch.einsum(
"...bi,bio->...bo",
x[
:, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
].real,
self.w1[1],
)
+ self.b1[1]
)
o2_real[:, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes] = (
torch.einsum(
"...bi,bio->...bo",
o1_real[
:, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
],
self.w2[0],
)
- torch.einsum(
"...bi,bio->...bo",
o1_imag[
:, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
],
self.w2[1],
)
+ self.b2[0]
)
o2_imag[:, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes] = (
torch.einsum(
"...bi,bio->...bo",
o1_imag[
:, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
],
self.w2[0],
)
+ torch.einsum(
"...bi,bio->...bo",
o1_real[
:, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
],
self.w2[1],
)
+ self.b2[1]
)
x = torch.stack([o2_real, o2_imag], dim=-1)
x = F.softshrink(x, lambd=self.sparsity_threshold)
x = torch.view_as_complex(x)
x = x.reshape(B, H, W // 2 + 1, C)
x = torch.fft.irfft2(x, s=(H, W), dim=(1, 2), norm="ortho")
x = x.type(dtype)
return x + bias
class Block(nn.Module):
def __init__(
self,
dim,
mlp_ratio=4.0,
drop=0.0,
act_layer=nn.GELU,
norm_layer=nn.LayerNorm,
double_skip=True,
num_blocks=8,
sparsity_threshold=0.01,
hard_thresholding_fraction=1.0,
):
super().__init__()
self.norm1 = norm_layer(dim)
self.filter = AFNO2D(
dim, num_blocks, sparsity_threshold, hard_thresholding_fraction
)
# self.drop_path = nn.Identity()
self.norm2 = norm_layer(dim)
mlp_hidden_dim = int(dim * mlp_ratio)
self.mlp = Mlp(
in_features=dim,
hidden_features=mlp_hidden_dim,
act_layer=act_layer,
drop=drop,
)
self.double_skip = double_skip
def forward(self, x):
residual = x
x = self.norm1(x)
x = self.filter(x)
if self.double_skip:
x = x + residual
residual = x
x = self.norm2(x)
x = self.mlp(x)
x = x + residual
return x
class AFNONet(nn.Module):
def __init__(
self,
img_size=(720, 1440),
patch_size=(16, 16),
in_channels=1,
out_channels=1,
embed_dim=768,
depth=12,
mlp_ratio=4.0,
drop_rate=0.0,
num_blocks=16,
sparsity_threshold=0.01,
hard_thresholding_fraction=1.0,
) -> None:
super().__init__()
assert (
img_size[0] % patch_size[0] == 0 and img_size[1] % patch_size[1] == 0
), f"img_size {img_size} should be divisible by patch_size {patch_size}"
self.in_chans = in_channels
self.out_chans = out_channels
self.img_size = img_size
self.patch_size = patch_size
self.num_features = self.embed_dim = embed_dim
self.num_blocks = num_blocks
norm_layer = partial(nn.LayerNorm, eps=1e-6)
self.patch_embed = PatchEmbed(
img_size=img_size,
patch_size=self.patch_size,
in_chans=self.in_chans,
embed_dim=embed_dim,
)
num_patches = self.patch_embed.num_patches
self.pos_embed = nn.Parameter(torch.zeros(1, num_patches, embed_dim))
self.pos_drop = nn.Dropout(p=drop_rate)
self.h = img_size[0] // self.patch_size[0]
self.w = img_size[1] // self.patch_size[1]
self.blocks = nn.ModuleList(
[
Block(
dim=embed_dim,
mlp_ratio=mlp_ratio,
drop=drop_rate,
norm_layer=norm_layer,
num_blocks=self.num_blocks,
sparsity_threshold=sparsity_threshold,
hard_thresholding_fraction=hard_thresholding_fraction,
)
for i in range(depth)
]
)
self.head = nn.Linear(
embed_dim,
self.out_chans * self.patch_size[0] * self.patch_size[1],
bias=False,
)
torch.nn.init.trunc_normal_(self.pos_embed, std=0.02)
self.apply(self._init_weights)
def _init_weights(self, m):
if isinstance(m, nn.Linear):
torch.nn.init.trunc_normal_(m.weight, std=0.02)
if isinstance(m, nn.Linear) and m.bias is not None:
nn.init.constant_(m.bias, 0)
elif isinstance(m, nn.LayerNorm):
nn.init.constant_(m.bias, 0)
nn.init.constant_(m.weight, 1.0)
@torch.jit.ignore
def no_weight_decay(self):
return {"pos_embed", "cls_token"}
def forward_features(self, x):
B = x.shape[0]
x = self.patch_embed(x)
x = x + self.pos_embed
x = self.pos_drop(x)
x = x.reshape(B, self.h, self.w, self.embed_dim)
for blk in self.blocks:
x = blk(x)
return x
def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
x = self.forward_features(x)
x = self.head(x)
# Correct tensor shape back into [B, C, H, W]
# [b h w (p1 p2 c_out)]
out = x.view(list(x.shape[:-1]) + [self.patch_size[0], self.patch_size[1], -1])
# [b h w p1 p2 c_out]
out = torch.permute(out, (0, 5, 1, 3, 2, 4))
# [b c_out, h, p1, w, p2]
out = out.reshape(list(out.shape[:2]) + [self.img_size[0], self.img_size[1]])
# [b c_out, (h*p1), (w*p2)]
return out
class PatchEmbed(nn.Module):
def __init__(
self, img_size=(224, 224), patch_size=(16, 16), in_chans=3, embed_dim=768
):
super().__init__()
num_patches = (img_size[1] // patch_size[1]) * (img_size[0] // patch_size[0])
self.img_size = img_size
self.patch_size = patch_size
self.num_patches = num_patches
self.proj = nn.Conv2d(
in_chans, embed_dim, kernel_size=patch_size, stride=patch_size
)
def forward(self, x):
B, C, H, W = x.shape
assert (
H == self.img_size[0] and W == self.img_size[1]
), f"Input image size ({H}*{W}) doesn't match model ({self.img_size[0]}*{self.img_size[1]})."
x = self.proj(x).flatten(2).transpose(1, 2)
return x
[docs]class AFNOArch(Arch):
"""Adaptive Fourier neural operator (AFNO) model.
Note
----
AFNO is a model that is designed for 2D images only.
Parameters
----------
input_keys : List[Key]
Input key list. The key dimension size should equal the variables channel dim.
output_keys : List[Key]
Output key list. The key dimension size should equal the variables channel dim.
img_shape : Tuple[int, int]
Input image dimensions (height, width)
detach_keys : List[Key], optional
List of keys to detach gradients, by default []
patch_size : int, optional
Size of image patchs, by default 16
embed_dim : int, optional
Embedded channel size, by default 256
depth : int, optional
Number of AFNO layers, by default 4
num_blocks : int, optional
Number of blocks in the frequency weight matrices, by default 4
Variable Shape
--------------
- Input variable tensor shape: :math:`[N, size, H, W]`
- Output variable tensor shape: :math:`[N, size, H, W]`
Example
-------
>>> afno = .afno.AFNOArch([Key("x", size=2)], [Key("y", size=2)], (64, 64))
>>> model = afno.make_node()
>>> input = {"x": torch.randn(20, 2, 64, 64)}
>>> output = model.evaluate(input)
"""
def __init__(
self,
input_keys: List[Key],
output_keys: List[Key],
img_shape: Tuple[int, int],
detach_keys: List[Key] = [],
patch_size: int = 16,
embed_dim: int = 256,
depth: int = 4,
num_blocks: int = 4,
) -> None:
super().__init__(input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=output_keys)
self.input_keys = input_keys
self.output_keys = output_keys
self.detach_keys = detach_keys
self.input_key_dict = {var.name: var.size for var in self.input_keys}
self.output_key_dict = {var.name: var.size for var in self.output_keys}
in_channels = sum(self.input_key_dict.values())
out_channels = sum(self.output_key_dict.values())
self._impl = AFNONet(
in_channels=in_channels,
out_channels=out_channels,
patch_size=(patch_size, patch_size),
img_size=img_shape,
embed_dim=embed_dim,
depth=depth,
num_blocks=num_blocks,
)
[docs] def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
x = self.prepare_input(
in_vars,
mask=self.input_key_dict.keys(),
detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
dim=1,
input_scales=self.input_scales,
)
y = self._impl(x)
return self.prepare_output(
y, output_var=self.output_key_dict, dim=1, output_scales=self.output_scales
)