deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/models/fully_connected.html

Source code for modulus.sym.models.fully_connected

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

from typing import Optional, Dict, Tuple, Union
from modulus.sym.key import Key

import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from torch import Tensor

from modulus.sym.models.layers import Activation, FCLayer, Conv1dFCLayer
from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch

from typing import List


class FullyConnectedArchCore(nn.Module):
    def __init__(
        self,
        in_features: int = 512,
        layer_size: int = 512,
        out_features: int = 512,
        nr_layers: int = 6,
        skip_connections: bool = False,
        activation_fn: Activation = Activation.SILU,
        adaptive_activations: bool = False,
        weight_norm: bool = True,
        conv_layers: bool = False,
    ) -> None:
        super().__init__()

        self.skip_connections = skip_connections

        # Allows for regular linear layers to be swapped for 1D Convs
        # Useful for channel operations in FNO/Transformers
        if conv_layers:
            fc_layer = Conv1dFCLayer
        else:
            fc_layer = FCLayer

        if adaptive_activations:
            activation_par = nn.Parameter(torch.ones(1))
        else:
            activation_par = None

        if not isinstance(activation_fn, list):
            activation_fn = [activation_fn] * nr_layers
        if len(activation_fn) < nr_layers:
            activation_fn = activation_fn + [activation_fn[-1]] * (
                nr_layers - len(activation_fn)
            )

        self.layers = nn.ModuleList()

        layer_in_features = in_features
        for i in range(nr_layers):
            self.layers.append(
                fc_layer(
                    layer_in_features,
                    layer_size,
                    activation_fn[i],
                    weight_norm,
                    activation_par,
                )
            )
            layer_in_features = layer_size

        self.final_layer = fc_layer(
            in_features=layer_size,
            out_features=out_features,
            activation_fn=Activation.IDENTITY,
            weight_norm=False,
            activation_par=None,
        )

    def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        x_skip: Optional[Tensor] = None
        for i, layer in enumerate(self.layers):
            x = layer(x)
            if self.skip_connections and i % 2 == 0:
                if x_skip is not None:
                    x, x_skip = x + x_skip, x
                else:
                    x_skip = x

        x = self.final_layer(x)
        return x

    def get_weight_list(self):
        weights = [layer.conv.weight for layer in self.layers] + [
            self.final_layer.conv.weight
        ]
        biases = [layer.conv.bias for layer in self.layers] + [
            self.final_layer.conv.bias
        ]
        return weights, biases



[docs]class FullyConnectedArch(Arch):
    """Fully Connected Neural Network.

    Parameters
    ----------
    input_keys : List[Key]
        Input key list.
    output_keys : List[Key]
        Output key list.
    detach_keys : List[Key], optional
        List of keys to detach gradients, by default []
    layer_size : int, optional
        Layer size for every hidden layer of the model, by default 512
    nr_layers : int, optional
        Number of hidden layers of the model, by default 6
    activation_fn : Activation, optional
        Activation function used by network, by default :obj:`Activation.SILU`
    periodicity : Union[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]], None], optional
        Dictionary of tuples that allows making model give periodic predictions on
        the given bounds in tuple.
    skip_connections : bool, optional
        Apply skip connections every 2 hidden layers, by default False
    weight_norm : bool, optional
        Use weight norm on fully connected layers, by default True
    adaptive_activations : bool, optional
        Use an adaptive activation functions, by default False

    Variable Shape
    --------------
    - Input variable tensor shape: :math:`[N, size]`
    - Output variable tensor shape: :math:`[N, size]`

    Example
    -------
    Fully-connected model (2 -> 64 -> 64 -> 2)

    >>> arch = .fully_connected.FullyConnectedArch(
    >>>    [Key("x", size=2)],
    >>>    [Key("y", size=2)],
    >>>    layer_size = 64,
    >>>    nr_layers = 2)
    >>> model = arch.make_node()
    >>> input = {"x": torch.randn(64, 2)}
    >>> output = model.evaluate(input)

    Fully-connected model with periodic outputs between (0,1)

    >>> arch = .fully_connected.FullyConnectedArch(
    >>>    [Key("x", size=2)],
    >>>    [Key("y", size=2)],
    >>>    periodicity={'x': (0, 1)})

    Note
    ----
    For information regarding adaptive activations please refer to
    https://arxiv.org/abs/1906.01170.
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        input_keys: List[Key],
        output_keys: List[Key],
        detach_keys: List[Key] = [],
        layer_size: int = 512,
        nr_layers: int = 6,
        activation_fn=Activation.SILU,
        periodicity: Union[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]], None] = None,
        skip_connections: bool = False,
        adaptive_activations: bool = False,
        weight_norm: bool = True,
    ) -> None:
        super().__init__(
            input_keys=input_keys,
            output_keys=output_keys,
            detach_keys=detach_keys,
            periodicity=periodicity,
        )

        if self.periodicity is not None:
            in_features = sum(
                [
                    x.size
                    for x in self.input_keys
                    if x.name not in list(periodicity.keys())
                ]
            ) + +sum(
                [
                    2 * x.size
                    for x in self.input_keys
                    if x.name in list(periodicity.keys())
                ]
            )
        else:
            in_features = sum(self.input_key_dict.values())
        out_features = sum(self.output_key_dict.values())

        self._impl = FullyConnectedArchCore(
            in_features,
            layer_size,
            out_features,
            nr_layers,
            skip_connections,
            activation_fn,
            adaptive_activations,
            weight_norm,
        )

    def _tensor_forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        x = self.process_input(
            x,
            self.input_scales_tensor,
            periodicity=self.periodicity,
            input_dict=self.input_key_dict,
            dim=-1,
        )
        x = self._impl(x)
        x = self.process_output(x, self.output_scales_tensor)
        return x


[docs]    def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
        x = self.concat_input(
            in_vars,
            self.input_key_dict.keys(),
            detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
            dim=-1,
        )
        y = self._tensor_forward(x)
        return self.split_output(y, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1)
def _dict_forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
        """
        This is the original forward function, left here for the correctness test.
        """
        x = self.prepare_input(
            in_vars,
            self.input_key_dict.keys(),
            detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
            dim=-1,
            input_scales=self.input_scales,
            periodicity=self.periodicity,
        )
        y = self._impl(x)
        return self.prepare_output(
            y, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1, output_scales=self.output_scales
        )


    
class ConvFullyConnectedArch(Arch):
    def __init__(
        self,
        input_keys: List[Key],
        output_keys: List[Key],
        detach_keys: List[Key] = [],
        layer_size: int = 512,
        nr_layers: int = 6,
        activation_fn=Activation.SILU,
        skip_connections: bool = False,
        adaptive_activations: bool = False,
    ) -> None:
        super().__init__(
            input_keys=input_keys,
            output_keys=output_keys,
            detach_keys=detach_keys,
        )
        self.var_dim = 1
        in_features = sum(self.input_key_dict.values())
        out_features = sum(self.output_key_dict.values())

        self._impl = FullyConnectedArchCore(
            in_features,
            layer_size,
            out_features,
            nr_layers,
            skip_connections,
            activation_fn,
            adaptive_activations,
            weight_norm=False,
            conv_layers=True,
        )

    def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
        x = self.prepare_input(
            in_vars,
            self.input_key_dict.keys(),
            detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
            dim=1,
            input_scales=self.input_scales,
            periodicity=self.periodicity,
        )
        x_shape = list(x.size())
        x = x.view(x.shape[0], x.shape[1], -1)
        y = self._impl(x)

        x_shape[1] = y.shape[1]
        y = y.view(x_shape)

        return self.prepare_output(
            y, self.output_key_dict, dim=1, output_scales=self.output_scales
        )
