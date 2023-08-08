deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/models/moving_time_window.html
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from typing import Optional, Dict, Tuple
from modulus.sym.key import Key
import copy
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from torch import Tensor
import modulus.sym.models.layers as layers
from .interpolation import smooth_step_1, smooth_step_2
from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch
from typing import List
[docs]class MovingTimeWindowArch(Arch):
"""
Moving time window model the keeps track of
current time window and previous window.
Parameters
----------
arch : Arch
Modulus architecture to use for moving time window.
window_size : float
Size of the time window. This will be used to slide
the window forward every iteration.
"""
def __init__(
self,
arch: Arch,
window_size: float,
) -> None:
output_keys = (
arch.output_keys
+ [Key(x.name + "_prev_step") for x in arch.output_keys]
+ [Key(x.name + "_prev_step_diff") for x in arch.output_keys]
)
super().__init__(
input_keys=arch.input_keys,
output_keys=output_keys,
periodicity=arch.periodicity,
)
# set networks for current and prev time window
self.arch_prev_step = arch
self.arch = copy.deepcopy(arch)
# store time window parameters
self.window_size = window_size
self.window_location = nn.Parameter(torch.empty(1), requires_grad=False)
self.reset_parameters()
[docs] def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
with torch.no_grad():
in_vars["t"] += self.window_location
y_prev_step = self.arch_prev_step.forward(in_vars)
y = self.arch.forward(in_vars)
y_keys = list(y.keys())
for key in y_keys:
y_prev = y_prev_step[key]
y[key + "_prev_step"] = y_prev
y[key + "_prev_step_diff"] = y[key] - y_prev
return y
def move_window(self):
self.window_location.data += self.window_size
for param, param_prev_step in zip(
self.arch.parameters(), self.arch_prev_step.parameters()
):
param_prev_step.data = param.detach().clone().data
param_prev_step.requires_grad = False
def reset_parameters(self) -> None:
nn.init.constant_(self.window_location, 0)