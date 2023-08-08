deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/models/moving_time_window.html

NVIDIA Modulus Sym v1.0.0
Source code for modulus.sym.models.moving_time_window

from typing import Optional, Dict, Tuple
from modulus.sym.key import Key
import copy

import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from torch import Tensor

import modulus.sym.models.layers as layers
from .interpolation import smooth_step_1, smooth_step_2
from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch

from typing import List



[docs]class MovingTimeWindowArch(Arch):
    """
    Moving time window model the keeps track of
    current time window and previous window.

    Parameters
    ----------
    arch : Arch
        Modulus architecture to use for moving time window.
    window_size : float
        Size of the time window. This will be used to slide
        the window forward every iteration.
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        arch: Arch,
        window_size: float,
    ) -> None:
        output_keys = (
            arch.output_keys
            + [Key(x.name + "_prev_step") for x in arch.output_keys]
            + [Key(x.name + "_prev_step_diff") for x in arch.output_keys]
        )
        super().__init__(
            input_keys=arch.input_keys,
            output_keys=output_keys,
            periodicity=arch.periodicity,
        )

        # set networks for current and prev time window
        self.arch_prev_step = arch
        self.arch = copy.deepcopy(arch)

        # store time window parameters
        self.window_size = window_size
        self.window_location = nn.Parameter(torch.empty(1), requires_grad=False)
        self.reset_parameters()


[docs]    def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
        with torch.no_grad():
            in_vars["t"] += self.window_location
        y_prev_step = self.arch_prev_step.forward(in_vars)
        y = self.arch.forward(in_vars)
        y_keys = list(y.keys())
        for key in y_keys:
            y_prev = y_prev_step[key]
            y[key + "_prev_step"] = y_prev
            y[key + "_prev_step_diff"] = y[key] - y_prev
        return y
def move_window(self):
        self.window_location.data += self.window_size
        for param, param_prev_step in zip(
            self.arch.parameters(), self.arch_prev_step.parameters()
        ):
            param_prev_step.data = param.detach().clone().data
            param_prev_step.requires_grad = False

    def reset_parameters(self) -> None:
        nn.init.constant_(self.window_location, 0)
