deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/trainer.html

""" Modulus Solver """ import os import time import numpy as np import torch from torch.utils.tensorboard import SummaryWriter from torch.optim import Optimizer from torch.optim.lr_scheduler import _LRScheduler from torch.cuda.amp import GradScaler import torch.nn as nn import torch.cuda.profiler as profiler import torch.distributed as dist from termcolor import colored , cprint from copy import copy from operator import add from omegaconf import DictConfig , OmegaConf import hydra import itertools from collections import Counter from typing import Dict , List , Optional import logging from contextlib import ExitStack from .domain.constraint import Constraint from .domain import Domain from .loss.aggregator import Sum from .utils.training.stop_criterion import StopCriterion from .constants import TF_SUMMARY , JIT_PYTORCH_VERSION from .hydra import ( instantiate_optim , instantiate_sched , instantiate_agg , add_hydra_run_path , ) from .distributed.manager import DistributedManager [docs] class AdamMixin : """Special functions for training using the standard optimizers Should be used with ADAM, SGD, RMSProp, etc. """ def adam_compute_gradients ( self , aggregator : nn . Module , global_optimizer_model : nn . Module , step : int ): loss , losses = 0 , Counter ({}) for agg_step in range ( self . grad_agg_freq ): with torch . autocast ( self . device_amp , enabled = self . amp , dtype = self . amp_dtype ): torch . cuda . nvtx . range_push ( "Loss computation" ) losses_minibatch = self . compute_losses ( step ) torch . cuda . nvtx . range_pop () losses_minibatch = { key : value / self . grad_agg_freq for key , value in losses_minibatch . items () } torch . cuda . nvtx . range_push ( "Loss aggregator" ) loss_minibatch = aggregator ( losses_minibatch , step ) torch . cuda . nvtx . range_pop () loss += loss_minibatch torch . cuda . nvtx . range_push ( "Weight gradients" ) self . scaler . scale ( loss_minibatch ) . backward () torch . cuda . nvtx . range_pop () losses . update ( losses_minibatch ) return loss , dict ( losses ) def adam_apply_gradients ( self ): self . scaler . step ( self . optimizer ) self . scaler . update () [docs] class AdaHessianMixin : """Special functions for training using the higher-order optimizer AdaHessian""" def adahess_compute_gradients ( self , aggregator : nn . Module , global_optimizer_model : nn . Module , step : int ): if self . amp : raise NotImplementedError ( "AMP is not supported for this optimizer." ) # With data hessian we need to keep grad graph on back-prop to approximate # the hessian with. The suggested PyTorch way is to use torch.grad instead # of backward. loss , losses = 0 , Counter ({}) grads = [ torch . zeros_like ( parameter ) for parameter in list ( global_optimizer_model . parameters ()) ] for agg_step in range ( self . grad_agg_freq ): losses_minibatch = self . compute_losses ( step ) losses_minibatch = { key : value / self . grad_agg_freq for key , value in losses_minibatch . items () } loss_minibatch = aggregator ( losses_minibatch , step ) grads_step = torch . autograd . grad ( loss_minibatch , list ( global_optimizer_model . parameters ()), create_graph = True , ) grads = list ( map ( add , grads , grads_step )) loss += loss_minibatch losses . update ( losses_minibatch ) # Set gradients of models manually for grad , param in zip ( grads , global_optimizer_model . parameters ()): param . grad = grad return loss , dict ( losses ) def adahess_apply_gradients ( self ): self . adam_apply_gradients () [docs] class BFGSMixin : """Special functions for training using BFGS optimizer""" def bfgs_compute_gradients ( self , aggregator : nn . Module , global_optimizer_model : nn . Module , step : int ): # Dummy functioned used entirely just for logging purposes and storing # objects for internal BFGS updates. Gradients are not calc'd here for BFGS if self . amp : raise NotImplementedError ( "AMP is not supported for this optimizer." ) if self . max_steps != 0 : self . log . warning ( "lbfgs optimizer selected. Setting max_steps to 0" ) self . max_steps = 0 if self . grad_agg_freq != 1 : self . log . warning ( "lbfgs optimizer selected. Setting grad_agg_freq to 1" ) self . grad_agg_freq = 1 losses = self . compute_losses ( step ) loss = aggregator ( losses , step ) self . bfgs_step = step self . bfgs_aggregator = aggregator # Re-zero any gradients for param in global_optimizer_model . parameters (): param . grad = None return loss , losses def bfgs_closure_func ( self ): self . optimizer . zero_grad () loss = 0 losses = self . compute_losses ( self . bfgs_step ) loss = self . bfgs_aggregator ( losses , self . bfgs_step ) loss . backward () self . bfgs_optim_steps += 1 return loss def bfgs_apply_gradients ( self ): assert ( not self . bfgs_aggregator is None ), "Call bfgs_compute_gradients prior to this!" assert not self . bfgs_step is None , "Call bfgs_compute_gradients prior to this!" self . bfgs_optim_steps = 0 self . log . info ( f "[step: { self . bfgs_step : 10d } ] lbfgs optimization in running" ) self . optimizer . step ( self . bfgs_closure_func ) self . log . info ( f "lbfgs optimization completed after { self . bfgs_optim_steps } steps" ) # base class for optimizing networks on loss [docs] class Trainer ( AdamMixin , AdaHessianMixin , BFGSMixin ): """Base class for optimizing networks on losses/constraints""" def __init__ ( self , cfg : DictConfig ): super ( Trainer , self ) . __init__ () # Save a local copy of the config self . cfg = cfg # set training parameters self . _network_dir = self . cfg . network_dir self . _initialization_network_dir = self . cfg . initialization_network_dir self . max_steps = self . cfg . training . max_steps self . grad_agg_freq = self . cfg . training . grad_agg_freq self . save_network_freq = self . cfg . training . save_network_freq self . print_stats_freq = self . cfg . training . print_stats_freq self . summary_freq = self . cfg . training . summary_freq self . amp = self . cfg . training . amp self . stop_criterion_metric = self . cfg . stop_criterion . metric self . stop_criterion_min_delta = self . cfg . stop_criterion . min_delta self . stop_criterion_patience = self . cfg . stop_criterion . patience self . stop_criterion_mode = self . cfg . stop_criterion . mode self . stop_criterion_freq = self . cfg . stop_criterion . freq self . stop_criterion_strict = self . cfg . stop_criterion . strict self . save_filetypes = self . cfg . save_filetypes self . summary_histograms = self . cfg . summary_histograms self . apply_gradients = self . _apply_gradients self . compute_gradients = self . _compute_gradients # make logger self . log = logging . getLogger ( __name__ ) # Set distributed manager self . manager = DistributedManager () # set device self . device = self . manager . device self . device_amp = "cuda" if self . manager . cuda else "cpu" # set amp dtype if self . cfg . training . amp_dtype == "bfloat16" or self . device_amp == "cpu" : self . amp_dtype = torch . bfloat16 if self . device_amp == "cpu" and self . amp : self . log . warning ( "Switching amp_dtype to bfloat16, AutocastCPU only supports bfloat16" ) else : self . amp_dtype = torch . float16 def compute_losses ( self , step : int ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) def _compute_gradients ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Config should set the compute_gradients function" ) def _apply_gradients ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Config should set the apply_gradients function" ) def get_saveable_models ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) def create_global_optimizer_model ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) def load_network ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) def save_checkpoint ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) def record_constraints ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) def record_validators ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) @property def has_validators ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) def record_inferencers ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) @property def has_inferencers ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) def record_monitors ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) @property def has_monitors ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) def get_num_losses ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) def _record_constraints ( self ): data_parallel_rank = ( self . manager . group_rank ( "data_parallel" ) if self . manager . distributed else 0 ) if data_parallel_rank == 0 : rec_inferencer_start = time . time () self . record_constraints () self . log . debug ( f " { self . step_str } saved constraint results to { self . network_dir } " ) self . log . info ( f " { self . step_str } record constraint batch time: { time . time () - rec_inferencer_start : 10.3e } s" ) def _record_validators ( self , step ): data_parallel_rank = ( self . manager . group_rank ( "data_parallel" ) if self . manager . distributed else 0 ) if data_parallel_rank == 0 : rec_validation_start = time . time () self . validator_outvar = self . record_validators ( step ) self . log . debug ( f " { self . step_str } saved validator results to { self . network_dir } " ) self . log . info ( f " { self . step_str } record validators time: { time . time () - rec_validation_start : 10.3e } s" ) def _record_inferencers ( self , step ): data_parallel_rank = ( self . manager . group_rank ( "data_parallel" ) if self . manager . distributed else 0 ) if data_parallel_rank == 0 : rec_inferencer_start = time . time () self . record_inferencers ( step ) self . log . debug ( f " { self . step_str } saved inferencer results to { self . network_dir } " ) self . log . info ( f " { self . step_str } record inferencers time: { time . time () - rec_inferencer_start : 10.3e } s" ) def _record_monitors ( self , step ): data_parallel_rank = ( self . manager . group_rank ( "data_parallel" ) if self . manager . distributed else 0 ) if data_parallel_rank == 0 : rec_monitor_start = time . time () self . monitor_outvar = self . record_monitors ( step ) self . log . debug ( f " { self . step_str } saved monitor results to { self . network_dir } " ) # write parameter histograms to tensorboard if self . summary_histograms : for ( name , parameter , ) in self . global_optimizer_model . named_parameters (): name = name . split ( "." ) name = "." . join ( name [: - 1 ]) + "/" + "." . join ( name [ - 1 :]) self . writer . add_histogram ( name , parameter . detach () . flatten (), step ) if parameter . grad is not None : self . writer . add_histogram ( name + "_gradient" , parameter . grad . detach () . flatten (), step , ) self . log . info ( f " { self . step_str } record monitor time: { time . time () - rec_monitor_start : 10.3e } s" ) # check if stopping criterion is met def _check_stopping_criterion ( self , loss , losses , step ): if self . manager . rank == 0 : if self . stop_criterion_metric is None : return False elif step % self . stop_criterion_freq == 0 : criterion_metric_dict = { "loss" : { "loss" : loss . cpu () . detach () . numpy ()}} criterion_metric_dict [ "loss" ] . update ( { key : val . cpu () . detach () . numpy () for key , val in losses . items ()} ) if self . has_monitors : criterion_metric_dict . update ( { "monitor" : { key : val . cpu () . detach () . numpy () for key , val in self . monitor_outvar . items () } } ) if self . has_validators : criterion_metric_dict . update ( { "validation" : { key : val . cpu () . detach () . numpy () for key , val in self . validator_outvar . items () } } ) stop_training = self . stop_criterion . evaluate ( criterion_metric_dict ) return stop_training else : return False def _train_loop ( self , sigterm_handler = None , ): # TODO this train loop may be broken up into methods if need for future children classes # make directory if doesn't exist if self . manager . rank == 0 : # exist_ok=True to skip creating directory that already exists os . makedirs ( self . network_dir , exist_ok = True ) # create global model for restoring and saving self . saveable_models = self . get_saveable_models () self . global_optimizer_model = self . create_global_optimizer_model () # initialize optimizer from hydra self . compute_gradients = getattr ( self , self . cfg . optimizer . _params_ . compute_gradients ) self . apply_gradients = getattr ( self , self . cfg . optimizer . _params_ . apply_gradients ) self . optimizer = instantiate_optim ( self . cfg , model = self . global_optimizer_model ) # initialize scheduler from hydra self . scheduler = instantiate_sched ( self . cfg , optimizer = self . optimizer ) # initialize aggregator from hydra self . aggregator = instantiate_agg ( self . cfg , model = self . global_optimizer_model . parameters (), num_losses = self . get_num_losses (), ) if self . cfg . jit : # Warn user if pytorch version difference if not torch . __version__ == JIT_PYTORCH_VERSION : self . log . warn ( f "Installed PyTorch version { torch . __version__ } is not TorchScript" + f " supported in Modulus. Version { JIT_PYTORCH_VERSION } is officially supported." ) self . aggregator = torch . jit . script ( self . aggregator ) if self . amp : torch . _C . _jit_set_autocast_mode ( True ) if len ( list ( self . aggregator . parameters ())) > 0 : self . log . debug ( "Adding loss aggregator param group. LBFGS will not work!" ) self . optimizer . add_param_group ( { "params" : list ( self . aggregator . parameters ())} ) # create grad scalar for AMP # grad scaler is only available for float16 dtype on cuda device enable_scaler = self . amp and self . amp_dtype == torch . float16 self . scaler = GradScaler ( enabled = enable_scaler ) # make stop criterion if self . stop_criterion_metric is not None : self . stop_criterion = StopCriterion ( self . stop_criterion_metric , self . stop_criterion_min_delta , self . stop_criterion_patience , self . stop_criterion_mode , self . stop_criterion_freq , self . stop_criterion_strict , self . cfg . training . rec_monitor_freq , self . cfg . training . rec_validation_freq , ) # load network self . initial_step = self . load_network () # # make summary writer self . writer = SummaryWriter ( log_dir = self . network_dir , purge_step = self . summary_freq + 1 ) self . summary_histograms = self . cfg [ "summary_histograms" ] # write tensorboard config if self . manager . rank == 0 : self . writer . add_text ( "config" , f "<pre> { str ( OmegaConf . to_yaml ( self . cfg )) } </pre>" ) # create profiler try : self . profile = self . cfg . profiler . profile self . profiler_start_step = self . cfg . profiler . start_step self . profiler_end_step = self . cfg . profiler . end_step if self . profiler_end_step < self . profiler_start_step : self . profile = False except : self . profile = False self . profiler_start_step = - 1 self . profiler_end_step = - 1 # Distributed barrier before starting the train loop if self . manager . distributed : dist . barrier ( device_ids = [ self . manager . local_rank ]) barrier_flag = False if self . manager . cuda : start_event = torch . cuda . Event ( enable_timing = True ) end_event = torch . cuda . Event ( enable_timing = True ) start_event . record () else : t = time . time () # termination signal handler if sigterm_handler is None : self . sigterm_handler = lambda : False else : self . sigterm_handler = sigterm_handler # train loop with ExitStack () as stack : if self . profile : # Add NVTX context if in profile mode self . log . warning ( "Running in profiling mode" ) stack . enter_context ( torch . autograd . profiler . emit_nvtx ()) for step in range ( self . initial_step , self . max_steps + 1 ): if self . sigterm_handler (): if self . manager . rank == 0 : self . log . info ( f "Training terminated by the user at iteration { step } " ) break if self . profile and step == self . profiler_start_step : # Start profiling self . log . info ( "Starting profiler at step {} " . format ( step )) profiler . start () if self . profile and step == self . profiler_end_step : # Stop profiling self . log . info ( "Stopping profiler at step {} " . format ( step )) profiler . stop () torch . cuda . nvtx . range_push ( "Training iteration" ) if self . cfg . cuda_graphs : # If cuda graphs statically load it into defined allocations self . load_data ( static = True ) loss , losses = self . _cuda_graph_training_step ( step ) else : # Load all data for constraints self . load_data () self . global_optimizer_model . zero_grad ( set_to_none = True ) # compute gradients loss , losses = self . compute_gradients ( self . aggregator , self . global_optimizer_model , step ) # take optimizer step self . apply_gradients () # take scheduler step self . scheduler . step () # check for nans in loss if torch . isnan ( loss ): self . log . error ( "loss went to Nans" ) break self . step_str = f "[step: { step : 10d } ]" # write train loss / learning rate tensorboard summaries if step % self . summary_freq == 0 : if self . manager . rank == 0 : # add train loss scalars for key , value in losses . items (): if TF_SUMMARY : self . writer . add_scalar ( "Train_/loss_L2" + str ( key ), value , step , new_style = True , ) else : self . writer . add_scalar ( "Train/loss_" + str ( key ), value , step , new_style = True , ) if TF_SUMMARY : self . writer . add_scalar ( "Optimzer/loss" , loss , step , new_style = True ) self . writer . add_scalar ( "learning_rate/lr" , self . scheduler . get_last_lr ()[ 0 ], # TODO: handle list step , new_style = True , ) else : self . writer . add_scalar ( "Train/loss_aggregated" , loss , step , new_style = True ) self . writer . add_scalar ( "Train/learning_rate" , self . scheduler . get_last_lr ()[ 0 ], # TODO: handle list step , new_style = True , ) if self . manager . distributed : barrier_flag = True # write train / inference / validation datasets to tensorboard and file if step % self . cfg . training . rec_constraint_freq == 0 : barrier_flag = True self . _record_constraints () if ( step % self . cfg . training . rec_validation_freq == 0 ) and ( self . has_validators ): barrier_flag = True self . _record_validators ( step ) if ( step % self . cfg . training . rec_inference_freq == 0 ) and ( self . has_inferencers ): barrier_flag = True self . _record_inferencers ( step ) if ( step % self . cfg . training . rec_monitor_freq == 0 ) and ( self . has_monitors ): barrier_flag = True self . _record_monitors ( step ) # save checkpoint if step % self . save_network_freq == 0 : # Get data parallel rank so all processes in the first model parallel group # can save their checkpoint. In the case without model parallelism, data_parallel_rank # should be the same as the process rank itself data_parallel_rank = ( self . manager . group_rank ( "data_parallel" ) if self . manager . distributed else 0 ) if data_parallel_rank == 0 : self . save_checkpoint ( step ) self . log . info ( f " { self . step_str } saved checkpoint to { add_hydra_run_path ( self . network_dir ) } " ) if self . manager . distributed : barrier_flag = True if self . manager . distributed and barrier_flag : dist . barrier ( device_ids = [ self . manager . local_rank ]) barrier_flag = False # print loss stats if step % self . print_stats_freq == 0 : # synchronize and get end time if self . manager . cuda : end_event . record () end_event . synchronize () elapsed_time = start_event . elapsed_time ( end_event ) # in milliseconds else : t_end = time . time () elapsed_time = ( t_end - t ) * 1.0e3 # in milliseconds # Reduce loss across all GPUs if self . manager . distributed : dist . reduce ( loss , 0 , op = dist . ReduceOp . AVG ) elapsed_time = torch . tensor ( elapsed_time ) . to ( self . device ) dist . reduce ( elapsed_time , 0 , op = dist . ReduceOp . AVG ) elapsed_time = elapsed_time . cpu () . numpy ()[()] # print statement print_statement = ( f " { self . step_str } loss: { loss . cpu () . detach () . numpy () : 10.3e } " ) if step >= self . initial_step + self . print_stats_freq : print_statement += f ", time/iteration: { elapsed_time / self . print_stats_freq : 10.3e } ms" if self . manager . rank == 0 : self . log . info ( print_statement ) if self . manager . cuda : start_event . record () else : t = time . time () # check stopping criterion stop_training = self . _check_stopping_criterion ( loss , losses , step ) if stop_training : if self . manager . rank == 0 : self . log . info ( f " { self . step_str } stopping criterion is met, finished training!" ) break # check max steps if step >= self . max_steps : if self . manager . rank == 0 : self . log . info ( f " { self . step_str } reached maximum training steps, finished training!" ) break torch . cuda . nvtx . range_pop () def _cuda_graph_training_step ( self , step : int ): # Training step method for using cuda graphs # Warm up if ( step - self . initial_step ) < self . cfg . cuda_graph_warmup : if ( step - self . initial_step ) == 0 : # Default stream for warm up self . warmup_stream = torch . cuda . Stream () self . warmup_stream . wait_stream ( torch . cuda . current_stream ()) with torch . cuda . stream ( self . warmup_stream ): # zero optimizer gradients self . global_optimizer_model . zero_grad ( set_to_none = True ) # # compute gradients self . loss_static , self . losses_static = self . compute_gradients ( self . aggregator , self . global_optimizer_model , step ) torch . cuda . current_stream () . wait_stream ( self . warmup_stream ) # take optimizer step self . apply_gradients () # take scheduler step self . scheduler . step () # Record graph elif ( step - self . initial_step ) == self . cfg . cuda_graph_warmup : torch . cuda . synchronize () if self . manager . distributed : dist . barrier ( device_ids = [ self . manager . local_rank ]) if self . cfg . cuda_graph_warmup < 11 : self . log . warn ( f "Graph warm up length ( { self . cfg . cuda_graph_warmup } ) should be more than 11 steps, higher suggested" ) self . log . info ( "Attempting cuda graph building, this may take a bit..." ) self . g = torch . cuda . CUDAGraph () self . global_optimizer_model . zero_grad ( set_to_none = True ) with torch . cuda . graph ( self . g ): # compute gradients self . loss_static , self . losses_static = self . compute_gradients ( self . aggregator , self . global_optimizer_model , step ) # take optimizer step # left out of graph for AMP compat, No perf difference self . apply_gradients () # take scheduler step self . scheduler . step () # Replay else : # Graph replay self . g . replay () # take optimizer step self . apply_gradients () self . scheduler . step () return self . loss_static , self . losses_static def _eval ( self , ): # check the directory exists if not os . path . exists ( self . network_dir ): raise RuntimeError ( "Network checkpoint is required for eval mode." ) # create global model for restoring and saving self . saveable_models = self . get_saveable_models () # set device if self . device is None : self . device = self . manager . device # load model self . step = self . load_step () self . step = self . load_model () self . step_str = f "[step: { self . step : 10d } ]" # make summary writer self . writer = SummaryWriter ( log_dir = self . network_dir , purge_step = self . summary_freq + 1 ) self . summary_histograms = self . cfg [ "summary_histograms" ] if self . manager . cuda : torch . cuda . synchronize ( self . device ) # write inference / validation datasets to tensorboard and file if self . has_validators : self . _record_validators ( self . step ) if self . has_inferencers : self . _record_inferencers ( self . step ) if self . has_monitors : self . _record_monitors ( self . step ) def _stream ( self , ): # check the directory exists if not os . path . exists ( self . network_dir ): raise RuntimeError ( "Network checkpoint is required for stream mode." ) # create global model for restoring and saving self . saveable_models = self . get_saveable_models () # set device if self . device is None : self . device = self . manager . device # load model self . step = self . load_step () self . step = self . load_model () self . step_str = f "[step: { self . step : 10d } ]" if self . manager . cuda : torch . cuda . synchronize ( self . device ) # write streamed results to file return self . record_stream @staticmethod def _load_network ( initialization_network_dir : str , network_dir : str , models : List [ nn . Module ], optimizer : Optimizer , aggregator : nn . Module , scheduler : _LRScheduler , scaler : GradScaler , log : logging . Logger , manager : DistributedManager , device : Optional [ torch . device ] = None , ): # set device if device is None : device = manager . device # load optimizer step = Trainer . _load_optimizer ( network_dir , optimizer , aggregator , scheduler , scaler , log , device , ) # load model step = Trainer . _load_model ( initialization_network_dir , network_dir , models , step , log , device , ) return step @staticmethod def _load_optimizer ( network_dir : str , optimizer : Optimizer , aggregator : nn . Module , scheduler : _LRScheduler , scaler : GradScaler , log : logging . Logger , device : torch . device , ): manager = DistributedManager () model_parallel_rank = ( manager . group_rank ( "model_parallel" ) if manager . distributed else 0 ) # attempt to restore optimizer optimizer_checkpoint_file = ( network_dir + f "/optim_checkpoint. { model_parallel_rank } .pth" ) log . info ( "attempting to restore from: " + add_hydra_run_path ( network_dir )) if os . path . exists ( optimizer_checkpoint_file ): try : checkpoint = torch . load ( optimizer_checkpoint_file , map_location = device ) optimizer . load_state_dict ( checkpoint [ "optimizer_state_dict" ]) aggregator . load_state_dict ( checkpoint [ "aggregator_state_dict" ]) scheduler . load_state_dict ( checkpoint [ "scheduler_state_dict" ]) scaler . load_state_dict ( checkpoint [ "scaler_state_dict" ]) step = checkpoint [ "step" ] success = colored ( "Success loading optimizer: " , "green" ) log . info ( success + add_hydra_run_path ( optimizer_checkpoint_file )) except : fail = colored ( "Fail loading optimizer: " , "red" ) step = 0 log . info ( fail + add_hydra_run_path ( network_dir + "/optim_checkpoint.pth" ) ) else : log . warning ( "optimizer checkpoint not found" ) step = 0 return step @staticmethod def _load_model ( initialization_network_dir : str , network_dir : str , models : List [ nn . Module ], step : int , log : logging . Logger , device : torch . device , ): manager = DistributedManager () model_parallel_rank = ( manager . group_rank ( "model_parallel" ) if manager . distributed else 0 ) # attempt to restrore from initialization network dir if initialization_network_dir != "" : for i_dir in initialization_network_dir . split ( "," ): if os . path . exists ( i_dir ): log . info ( "attempting to initialize network from " + i_dir ) for model in models : if os . path . exists ( i_dir + "/" + model . checkpoint_filename ): try : model . load ( i_dir , map_location = device ) success = colored ( "Success loading model: " , "green" ) log . info ( success + i_dir + "/" + model . checkpoint_filename ) except : fail = colored ( "Fail loading model: " , "red" ) step = 0 log . error ( fail + i_dir + "/" + model . checkpoint_filename ) else : log . warning ( "model " + model . checkpoint_filename + " not found for initialization" ) # attempt to restore models for model in models : if os . path . exists ( network_dir + "/" + model . checkpoint_filename ): try : model . load ( network_dir , map_location = device ) success = colored ( "Success loading model: " , "green" ) log . info ( success + add_hydra_run_path ( network_dir + "/" + model . checkpoint_filename ) ) except : fail = colored ( "Fail loading model: " , "red" ) log . info ( fail + add_hydra_run_path ( network_dir + "/" + model . checkpoint_filename ) ) else : log . warning ( "model " + model . checkpoint_filename + " not found" ) step = 0 return step @staticmethod def _load_step ( network_dir : str , device : Optional [ torch . device ] = None , ): manager = DistributedManager () model_parallel_rank = ( manager . group_rank ( "model_parallel" ) if manager . distributed else 0 ) if os . path . exists ( network_dir + f "/optim_checkpoint. { model_parallel_rank } .pth" ): try : checkpoint = torch . load ( network_dir + f "/optim_checkpoint. { model_parallel_rank } .pth" , map_location = device , ) step = checkpoint [ "step" ] except : step = 0 else : step = 0 return step @staticmethod def _save_checkpoint ( network_dir : str , models : List [ nn . Module ], optimizer : Optimizer , aggregator : nn . Module , scheduler : _LRScheduler , scaler : GradScaler , step : int , ): # Get model parallel rank so all processes in the first model parallel group # can save their checkpoint. In the case without model parallelism, model_parallel_rank # should be the same as the process rank itself and only rank 0 saves manager = DistributedManager () model_parallel_rank = ( manager . group_rank ( "model_parallel" ) if manager . distributed else 0 ) # save models for model in models : model . save ( network_dir ) # save step, optimizer, aggregator, and scaler torch . save ( { "step" : step , "optimizer_state_dict" : optimizer . state_dict (), "aggregator_state_dict" : aggregator . state_dict (), "scheduler_state_dict" : scheduler . state_dict (), "scaler_state_dict" : scaler . state_dict (), }, network_dir + f "/optim_checkpoint. { model_parallel_rank } .pth" , )