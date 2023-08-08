deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/trainer.html
Source code for modulus.sym.trainer
""" Modulus Solver
"""
import os
import time
import numpy as np
import torch
from torch.utils.tensorboard import SummaryWriter
from torch.optim import Optimizer
from torch.optim.lr_scheduler import _LRScheduler
from torch.cuda.amp import GradScaler
import torch.nn as nn
import torch.cuda.profiler as profiler
import torch.distributed as dist
from termcolor import colored, cprint
from copy import copy
from operator import add
from omegaconf import DictConfig, OmegaConf
import hydra
import itertools
from collections import Counter
from typing import Dict, List, Optional
import logging
from contextlib import ExitStack
from .domain.constraint import Constraint
from .domain import Domain
from .loss.aggregator import Sum
from .utils.training.stop_criterion import StopCriterion
from .constants import TF_SUMMARY, JIT_PYTORCH_VERSION
from .hydra import (
instantiate_optim,
instantiate_sched,
instantiate_agg,
add_hydra_run_path,
)
from .distributed.manager import DistributedManager
[docs]class AdamMixin:
"""Special functions for training using the standard optimizers
Should be used with ADAM, SGD, RMSProp, etc.
"""
def adam_compute_gradients(
self, aggregator: nn.Module, global_optimizer_model: nn.Module, step: int
):
loss, losses = 0, Counter({})
for agg_step in range(self.grad_agg_freq):
with torch.autocast(
self.device_amp, enabled=self.amp, dtype=self.amp_dtype
):
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_push("Loss computation")
losses_minibatch = self.compute_losses(step)
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_pop()
losses_minibatch = {
key: value / self.grad_agg_freq
for key, value in losses_minibatch.items()
}
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_push("Loss aggregator")
loss_minibatch = aggregator(losses_minibatch, step)
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_pop()
loss += loss_minibatch
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_push("Weight gradients")
self.scaler.scale(loss_minibatch).backward()
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_pop()
losses.update(losses_minibatch)
return loss, dict(losses)
def adam_apply_gradients(self):
self.scaler.step(self.optimizer)
self.scaler.update()
[docs]class AdaHessianMixin:
"""Special functions for training using the higher-order optimizer AdaHessian"""
def adahess_compute_gradients(
self, aggregator: nn.Module, global_optimizer_model: nn.Module, step: int
):
if self.amp:
raise NotImplementedError("AMP is not supported for this optimizer.")
# With data hessian we need to keep grad graph on back-prop to approximate
# the hessian with. The suggested PyTorch way is to use torch.grad instead
# of backward.
loss, losses = 0, Counter({})
grads = [
torch.zeros_like(parameter)
for parameter in list(global_optimizer_model.parameters())
]
for agg_step in range(self.grad_agg_freq):
losses_minibatch = self.compute_losses(step)
losses_minibatch = {
key: value / self.grad_agg_freq
for key, value in losses_minibatch.items()
}
loss_minibatch = aggregator(losses_minibatch, step)
grads_step = torch.autograd.grad(
loss_minibatch,
list(global_optimizer_model.parameters()),
create_graph=True,
)
grads = list(map(add, grads, grads_step))
loss += loss_minibatch
losses.update(losses_minibatch)
# Set gradients of models manually
for grad, param in zip(grads, global_optimizer_model.parameters()):
param.grad = grad
return loss, dict(losses)
def adahess_apply_gradients(self):
self.adam_apply_gradients()
[docs]class BFGSMixin:
"""Special functions for training using BFGS optimizer"""
def bfgs_compute_gradients(
self, aggregator: nn.Module, global_optimizer_model: nn.Module, step: int
):
# Dummy functioned used entirely just for logging purposes and storing
# objects for internal BFGS updates. Gradients are not calc'd here for BFGS
if self.amp:
raise NotImplementedError("AMP is not supported for this optimizer.")
if self.max_steps != 0:
self.log.warning("lbfgs optimizer selected. Setting max_steps to 0")
self.max_steps = 0
if self.grad_agg_freq != 1:
self.log.warning("lbfgs optimizer selected. Setting grad_agg_freq to 1")
self.grad_agg_freq = 1
losses = self.compute_losses(step)
loss = aggregator(losses, step)
self.bfgs_step = step
self.bfgs_aggregator = aggregator
# Re-zero any gradients
for param in global_optimizer_model.parameters():
param.grad = None
return loss, losses
def bfgs_closure_func(self):
self.optimizer.zero_grad()
loss = 0
losses = self.compute_losses(self.bfgs_step)
loss = self.bfgs_aggregator(losses, self.bfgs_step)
loss.backward()
self.bfgs_optim_steps += 1
return loss
def bfgs_apply_gradients(self):
assert (
not self.bfgs_aggregator is None
), "Call bfgs_compute_gradients prior to this!"
assert not self.bfgs_step is None, "Call bfgs_compute_gradients prior to this!"
self.bfgs_optim_steps = 0
self.log.info(f"[step: {self.bfgs_step:10d}] lbfgs optimization in running")
self.optimizer.step(self.bfgs_closure_func)
self.log.info(
f"lbfgs optimization completed after {self.bfgs_optim_steps} steps"
)
# base class for optimizing networks on loss
[docs]class Trainer(AdamMixin, AdaHessianMixin, BFGSMixin):
"""Base class for optimizing networks on losses/constraints"""
def __init__(self, cfg: DictConfig):
super(Trainer, self).__init__()
# Save a local copy of the config
self.cfg = cfg
# set training parameters
self._network_dir = self.cfg.network_dir
self._initialization_network_dir = self.cfg.initialization_network_dir
self.max_steps = self.cfg.training.max_steps
self.grad_agg_freq = self.cfg.training.grad_agg_freq
self.save_network_freq = self.cfg.training.save_network_freq
self.print_stats_freq = self.cfg.training.print_stats_freq
self.summary_freq = self.cfg.training.summary_freq
self.amp = self.cfg.training.amp
self.stop_criterion_metric = self.cfg.stop_criterion.metric
self.stop_criterion_min_delta = self.cfg.stop_criterion.min_delta
self.stop_criterion_patience = self.cfg.stop_criterion.patience
self.stop_criterion_mode = self.cfg.stop_criterion.mode
self.stop_criterion_freq = self.cfg.stop_criterion.freq
self.stop_criterion_strict = self.cfg.stop_criterion.strict
self.save_filetypes = self.cfg.save_filetypes
self.summary_histograms = self.cfg.summary_histograms
self.apply_gradients = self._apply_gradients
self.compute_gradients = self._compute_gradients
# make logger
self.log = logging.getLogger(__name__)
# Set distributed manager
self.manager = DistributedManager()
# set device
self.device = self.manager.device
self.device_amp = "cuda" if self.manager.cuda else "cpu"
# set amp dtype
if self.cfg.training.amp_dtype == "bfloat16" or self.device_amp == "cpu":
self.amp_dtype = torch.bfloat16
if self.device_amp == "cpu" and self.amp:
self.log.warning(
"Switching amp_dtype to bfloat16, AutocastCPU only supports bfloat16"
)
else:
self.amp_dtype = torch.float16
def compute_losses(self, step: int):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
def _compute_gradients(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Config should set the compute_gradients function")
def _apply_gradients(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Config should set the apply_gradients function")
def get_saveable_models(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
def create_global_optimizer_model(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
def load_network(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
def save_checkpoint(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
def record_constraints(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
def record_validators(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
@property
def has_validators(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
def record_inferencers(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
@property
def has_inferencers(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
def record_monitors(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
@property
def has_monitors(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
def get_num_losses(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this")
def _record_constraints(self):
data_parallel_rank = (
self.manager.group_rank("data_parallel") if self.manager.distributed else 0
)
if data_parallel_rank == 0:
rec_inferencer_start = time.time()
self.record_constraints()
self.log.debug(
f"{self.step_str} saved constraint results to {self.network_dir}"
)
self.log.info(
f"{self.step_str} record constraint batch time: {time.time()-rec_inferencer_start:10.3e}s"
)
def _record_validators(self, step):
data_parallel_rank = (
self.manager.group_rank("data_parallel") if self.manager.distributed else 0
)
if data_parallel_rank == 0:
rec_validation_start = time.time()
self.validator_outvar = self.record_validators(step)
self.log.debug(
f"{self.step_str} saved validator results to {self.network_dir}"
)
self.log.info(
f"{self.step_str} record validators time: {time.time()-rec_validation_start:10.3e}s"
)
def _record_inferencers(self, step):
data_parallel_rank = (
self.manager.group_rank("data_parallel") if self.manager.distributed else 0
)
if data_parallel_rank == 0:
rec_inferencer_start = time.time()
self.record_inferencers(step)
self.log.debug(
f"{self.step_str} saved inferencer results to {self.network_dir}"
)
self.log.info(
f"{self.step_str} record inferencers time: {time.time()-rec_inferencer_start:10.3e}s"
)
def _record_monitors(self, step):
data_parallel_rank = (
self.manager.group_rank("data_parallel") if self.manager.distributed else 0
)
if data_parallel_rank == 0:
rec_monitor_start = time.time()
self.monitor_outvar = self.record_monitors(step)
self.log.debug(
f"{self.step_str} saved monitor results to {self.network_dir}"
)
# write parameter histograms to tensorboard
if self.summary_histograms:
for (
name,
parameter,
) in self.global_optimizer_model.named_parameters():
name = name.split(".")
name = ".".join(name[:-1]) + "/" + ".".join(name[-1:])
self.writer.add_histogram(name, parameter.detach().flatten(), step)
if parameter.grad is not None:
self.writer.add_histogram(
name + "_gradient",
parameter.grad.detach().flatten(),
step,
)
self.log.info(
f"{self.step_str} record monitor time: {time.time()-rec_monitor_start:10.3e}s"
)
# check if stopping criterion is met
def _check_stopping_criterion(self, loss, losses, step):
if self.manager.rank == 0:
if self.stop_criterion_metric is None:
return False
elif step % self.stop_criterion_freq == 0:
criterion_metric_dict = {"loss": {"loss": loss.cpu().detach().numpy()}}
criterion_metric_dict["loss"].update(
{key: val.cpu().detach().numpy() for key, val in losses.items()}
)
if self.has_monitors:
criterion_metric_dict.update(
{
"monitor": {
key: val.cpu().detach().numpy()
for key, val in self.monitor_outvar.items()
}
}
)
if self.has_validators:
criterion_metric_dict.update(
{
"validation": {
key: val.cpu().detach().numpy()
for key, val in self.validator_outvar.items()
}
}
)
stop_training = self.stop_criterion.evaluate(criterion_metric_dict)
return stop_training
else:
return False
def _train_loop(
self,
sigterm_handler=None,
): # TODO this train loop may be broken up into methods if need for future children classes
# make directory if doesn't exist
if self.manager.rank == 0:
# exist_ok=True to skip creating directory that already exists
os.makedirs(self.network_dir, exist_ok=True)
# create global model for restoring and saving
self.saveable_models = self.get_saveable_models()
self.global_optimizer_model = self.create_global_optimizer_model()
# initialize optimizer from hydra
self.compute_gradients = getattr(
self, self.cfg.optimizer._params_.compute_gradients
)
self.apply_gradients = getattr(
self, self.cfg.optimizer._params_.apply_gradients
)
self.optimizer = instantiate_optim(self.cfg, model=self.global_optimizer_model)
# initialize scheduler from hydra
self.scheduler = instantiate_sched(self.cfg, optimizer=self.optimizer)
# initialize aggregator from hydra
self.aggregator = instantiate_agg(
self.cfg,
model=self.global_optimizer_model.parameters(),
num_losses=self.get_num_losses(),
)
if self.cfg.jit:
# Warn user if pytorch version difference
if not torch.__version__ == JIT_PYTORCH_VERSION:
self.log.warn(
f"Installed PyTorch version {torch.__version__} is not TorchScript"
+ f" supported in Modulus. Version {JIT_PYTORCH_VERSION} is officially supported."
)
self.aggregator = torch.jit.script(self.aggregator)
if self.amp:
torch._C._jit_set_autocast_mode(True)
if len(list(self.aggregator.parameters())) > 0:
self.log.debug("Adding loss aggregator param group. LBFGS will not work!")
self.optimizer.add_param_group(
{"params": list(self.aggregator.parameters())}
)
# create grad scalar for AMP
# grad scaler is only available for float16 dtype on cuda device
enable_scaler = self.amp and self.amp_dtype == torch.float16
self.scaler = GradScaler(enabled=enable_scaler)
# make stop criterion
if self.stop_criterion_metric is not None:
self.stop_criterion = StopCriterion(
self.stop_criterion_metric,
self.stop_criterion_min_delta,
self.stop_criterion_patience,
self.stop_criterion_mode,
self.stop_criterion_freq,
self.stop_criterion_strict,
self.cfg.training.rec_monitor_freq,
self.cfg.training.rec_validation_freq,
)
# load network
self.initial_step = self.load_network()
# # make summary writer
self.writer = SummaryWriter(
log_dir=self.network_dir, purge_step=self.summary_freq + 1
)
self.summary_histograms = self.cfg["summary_histograms"]
# write tensorboard config
if self.manager.rank == 0:
self.writer.add_text(
"config", f"<pre>{str(OmegaConf.to_yaml(self.cfg))}</pre>"
)
# create profiler
try:
self.profile = self.cfg.profiler.profile
self.profiler_start_step = self.cfg.profiler.start_step
self.profiler_end_step = self.cfg.profiler.end_step
if self.profiler_end_step < self.profiler_start_step:
self.profile = False
except:
self.profile = False
self.profiler_start_step = -1
self.profiler_end_step = -1
# Distributed barrier before starting the train loop
if self.manager.distributed:
dist.barrier(device_ids=[self.manager.local_rank])
barrier_flag = False
if self.manager.cuda:
start_event = torch.cuda.Event(enable_timing=True)
end_event = torch.cuda.Event(enable_timing=True)
start_event.record()
else:
t = time.time()
# termination signal handler
if sigterm_handler is None:
self.sigterm_handler = lambda: False
else:
self.sigterm_handler = sigterm_handler
# train loop
with ExitStack() as stack:
if self.profile:
# Add NVTX context if in profile mode
self.log.warning("Running in profiling mode")
stack.enter_context(torch.autograd.profiler.emit_nvtx())
for step in range(self.initial_step, self.max_steps + 1):
if self.sigterm_handler():
if self.manager.rank == 0:
self.log.info(
f"Training terminated by the user at iteration {step}"
)
break
if self.profile and step == self.profiler_start_step:
# Start profiling
self.log.info("Starting profiler at step {}".format(step))
profiler.start()
if self.profile and step == self.profiler_end_step:
# Stop profiling
self.log.info("Stopping profiler at step {}".format(step))
profiler.stop()
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_push("Training iteration")
if self.cfg.cuda_graphs:
# If cuda graphs statically load it into defined allocations
self.load_data(static=True)
loss, losses = self._cuda_graph_training_step(step)
else:
# Load all data for constraints
self.load_data()
self.global_optimizer_model.zero_grad(set_to_none=True)
# compute gradients
loss, losses = self.compute_gradients(
self.aggregator, self.global_optimizer_model, step
)
# take optimizer step
self.apply_gradients()
# take scheduler step
self.scheduler.step()
# check for nans in loss
if torch.isnan(loss):
self.log.error("loss went to Nans")
break
self.step_str = f"[step: {step:10d}]"
# write train loss / learning rate tensorboard summaries
if step % self.summary_freq == 0:
if self.manager.rank == 0:
# add train loss scalars
for key, value in losses.items():
if TF_SUMMARY:
self.writer.add_scalar(
"Train_/loss_L2" + str(key),
value,
step,
new_style=True,
)
else:
self.writer.add_scalar(
"Train/loss_" + str(key),
value,
step,
new_style=True,
)
if TF_SUMMARY:
self.writer.add_scalar(
"Optimzer/loss", loss, step, new_style=True
)
self.writer.add_scalar(
"learning_rate/lr",
self.scheduler.get_last_lr()[0], # TODO: handle list
step,
new_style=True,
)
else:
self.writer.add_scalar(
"Train/loss_aggregated", loss, step, new_style=True
)
self.writer.add_scalar(
"Train/learning_rate",
self.scheduler.get_last_lr()[0], # TODO: handle list
step,
new_style=True,
)
if self.manager.distributed:
barrier_flag = True
# write train / inference / validation datasets to tensorboard and file
if step % self.cfg.training.rec_constraint_freq == 0:
barrier_flag = True
self._record_constraints()
if (step % self.cfg.training.rec_validation_freq == 0) and (
self.has_validators
):
barrier_flag = True
self._record_validators(step)
if (step % self.cfg.training.rec_inference_freq == 0) and (
self.has_inferencers
):
barrier_flag = True
self._record_inferencers(step)
if (step % self.cfg.training.rec_monitor_freq == 0) and (
self.has_monitors
):
barrier_flag = True
self._record_monitors(step)
# save checkpoint
if step % self.save_network_freq == 0:
# Get data parallel rank so all processes in the first model parallel group
# can save their checkpoint. In the case without model parallelism, data_parallel_rank
# should be the same as the process rank itself
data_parallel_rank = (
self.manager.group_rank("data_parallel")
if self.manager.distributed
else 0
)
if data_parallel_rank == 0:
self.save_checkpoint(step)
self.log.info(
f"{self.step_str} saved checkpoint to {add_hydra_run_path(self.network_dir)}"
)
if self.manager.distributed:
barrier_flag = True
if self.manager.distributed and barrier_flag:
dist.barrier(device_ids=[self.manager.local_rank])
barrier_flag = False
# print loss stats
if step % self.print_stats_freq == 0:
# synchronize and get end time
if self.manager.cuda:
end_event.record()
end_event.synchronize()
elapsed_time = start_event.elapsed_time(
end_event
) # in milliseconds
else:
t_end = time.time()
elapsed_time = (t_end - t) * 1.0e3 # in milliseconds
# Reduce loss across all GPUs
if self.manager.distributed:
dist.reduce(loss, 0, op=dist.ReduceOp.AVG)
elapsed_time = torch.tensor(elapsed_time).to(self.device)
dist.reduce(elapsed_time, 0, op=dist.ReduceOp.AVG)
elapsed_time = elapsed_time.cpu().numpy()[()]
# print statement
print_statement = (
f"{self.step_str} loss: {loss.cpu().detach().numpy():10.3e}"
)
if step >= self.initial_step + self.print_stats_freq:
print_statement += f", time/iteration: {elapsed_time/self.print_stats_freq:10.3e} ms"
if self.manager.rank == 0:
self.log.info(print_statement)
if self.manager.cuda:
start_event.record()
else:
t = time.time()
# check stopping criterion
stop_training = self._check_stopping_criterion(loss, losses, step)
if stop_training:
if self.manager.rank == 0:
self.log.info(
f"{self.step_str} stopping criterion is met, finished training!"
)
break
# check max steps
if step >= self.max_steps:
if self.manager.rank == 0:
self.log.info(
f"{self.step_str} reached maximum training steps, finished training!"
)
break
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_pop()
def _cuda_graph_training_step(self, step: int):
# Training step method for using cuda graphs
# Warm up
if (step - self.initial_step) < self.cfg.cuda_graph_warmup:
if (step - self.initial_step) == 0:
# Default stream for warm up
self.warmup_stream = torch.cuda.Stream()
self.warmup_stream.wait_stream(torch.cuda.current_stream())
with torch.cuda.stream(self.warmup_stream):
# zero optimizer gradients
self.global_optimizer_model.zero_grad(set_to_none=True)
# # compute gradients
self.loss_static, self.losses_static = self.compute_gradients(
self.aggregator, self.global_optimizer_model, step
)
torch.cuda.current_stream().wait_stream(self.warmup_stream)
# take optimizer step
self.apply_gradients()
# take scheduler step
self.scheduler.step()
# Record graph
elif (step - self.initial_step) == self.cfg.cuda_graph_warmup:
torch.cuda.synchronize()
if self.manager.distributed:
dist.barrier(device_ids=[self.manager.local_rank])
if self.cfg.cuda_graph_warmup < 11:
self.log.warn(
f"Graph warm up length ({self.cfg.cuda_graph_warmup}) should be more than 11 steps, higher suggested"
)
self.log.info("Attempting cuda graph building, this may take a bit...")
self.g = torch.cuda.CUDAGraph()
self.global_optimizer_model.zero_grad(set_to_none=True)
with torch.cuda.graph(self.g):
# compute gradients
self.loss_static, self.losses_static = self.compute_gradients(
self.aggregator, self.global_optimizer_model, step
)
# take optimizer step
# left out of graph for AMP compat, No perf difference
self.apply_gradients()
# take scheduler step
self.scheduler.step()
# Replay
else:
# Graph replay
self.g.replay()
# take optimizer step
self.apply_gradients()
self.scheduler.step()
return self.loss_static, self.losses_static
def _eval(
self,
):
# check the directory exists
if not os.path.exists(self.network_dir):
raise RuntimeError("Network checkpoint is required for eval mode.")
# create global model for restoring and saving
self.saveable_models = self.get_saveable_models()
# set device
if self.device is None:
self.device = self.manager.device
# load model
self.step = self.load_step()
self.step = self.load_model()
self.step_str = f"[step: {self.step:10d}]"
# make summary writer
self.writer = SummaryWriter(
log_dir=self.network_dir, purge_step=self.summary_freq + 1
)
self.summary_histograms = self.cfg["summary_histograms"]
if self.manager.cuda:
torch.cuda.synchronize(self.device)
# write inference / validation datasets to tensorboard and file
if self.has_validators:
self._record_validators(self.step)
if self.has_inferencers:
self._record_inferencers(self.step)
if self.has_monitors:
self._record_monitors(self.step)
def _stream(
self,
):
# check the directory exists
if not os.path.exists(self.network_dir):
raise RuntimeError("Network checkpoint is required for stream mode.")
# create global model for restoring and saving
self.saveable_models = self.get_saveable_models()
# set device
if self.device is None:
self.device = self.manager.device
# load model
self.step = self.load_step()
self.step = self.load_model()
self.step_str = f"[step: {self.step:10d}]"
if self.manager.cuda:
torch.cuda.synchronize(self.device)
# write streamed results to file
return self.record_stream
@staticmethod
def _load_network(
initialization_network_dir: str,
network_dir: str,
models: List[nn.Module],
optimizer: Optimizer,
aggregator: nn.Module,
scheduler: _LRScheduler,
scaler: GradScaler,
log: logging.Logger,
manager: DistributedManager,
device: Optional[torch.device] = None,
):
# set device
if device is None:
device = manager.device
# load optimizer
step = Trainer._load_optimizer(
network_dir,
optimizer,
aggregator,
scheduler,
scaler,
log,
device,
)
# load model
step = Trainer._load_model(
initialization_network_dir,
network_dir,
models,
step,
log,
device,
)
return step
@staticmethod
def _load_optimizer(
network_dir: str,
optimizer: Optimizer,
aggregator: nn.Module,
scheduler: _LRScheduler,
scaler: GradScaler,
log: logging.Logger,
device: torch.device,
):
manager = DistributedManager()
model_parallel_rank = (
manager.group_rank("model_parallel") if manager.distributed else 0
)
# attempt to restore optimizer
optimizer_checkpoint_file = (
network_dir + f"/optim_checkpoint.{model_parallel_rank}.pth"
)
log.info("attempting to restore from: " + add_hydra_run_path(network_dir))
if os.path.exists(optimizer_checkpoint_file):
try:
checkpoint = torch.load(optimizer_checkpoint_file, map_location=device)
optimizer.load_state_dict(checkpoint["optimizer_state_dict"])
aggregator.load_state_dict(checkpoint["aggregator_state_dict"])
scheduler.load_state_dict(checkpoint["scheduler_state_dict"])
scaler.load_state_dict(checkpoint["scaler_state_dict"])
step = checkpoint["step"]
success = colored("Success loading optimizer: ", "green")
log.info(success + add_hydra_run_path(optimizer_checkpoint_file))
except:
fail = colored("Fail loading optimizer: ", "red")
step = 0
log.info(
fail + add_hydra_run_path(network_dir + "/optim_checkpoint.pth")
)
else:
log.warning("optimizer checkpoint not found")
step = 0
return step
@staticmethod
def _load_model(
initialization_network_dir: str,
network_dir: str,
models: List[nn.Module],
step: int,
log: logging.Logger,
device: torch.device,
):
manager = DistributedManager()
model_parallel_rank = (
manager.group_rank("model_parallel") if manager.distributed else 0
)
# attempt to restrore from initialization network dir
if initialization_network_dir != "":
for i_dir in initialization_network_dir.split(","):
if os.path.exists(i_dir):
log.info("attempting to initialize network from " + i_dir)
for model in models:
if os.path.exists(i_dir + "/" + model.checkpoint_filename):
try:
model.load(i_dir, map_location=device)
success = colored("Success loading model: ", "green")
log.info(
success + i_dir + "/" + model.checkpoint_filename
)
except:
fail = colored("Fail loading model: ", "red")
step = 0
log.error(
fail + i_dir + "/" + model.checkpoint_filename
)
else:
log.warning(
"model "
+ model.checkpoint_filename
+ " not found for initialization"
)
# attempt to restore models
for model in models:
if os.path.exists(network_dir + "/" + model.checkpoint_filename):
try:
model.load(network_dir, map_location=device)
success = colored("Success loading model: ", "green")
log.info(
success
+ add_hydra_run_path(
network_dir + "/" + model.checkpoint_filename
)
)
except:
fail = colored("Fail loading model: ", "red")
log.info(
fail
+ add_hydra_run_path(
network_dir + "/" + model.checkpoint_filename
)
)
else:
log.warning("model " + model.checkpoint_filename + " not found")
step = 0
return step
@staticmethod
def _load_step(
network_dir: str,
device: Optional[torch.device] = None,
):
manager = DistributedManager()
model_parallel_rank = (
manager.group_rank("model_parallel") if manager.distributed else 0
)
if os.path.exists(network_dir + f"/optim_checkpoint.{model_parallel_rank}.pth"):
try:
checkpoint = torch.load(
network_dir + f"/optim_checkpoint.{model_parallel_rank}.pth",
map_location=device,
)
step = checkpoint["step"]
except:
step = 0
else:
step = 0
return step
@staticmethod
def _save_checkpoint(
network_dir: str,
models: List[nn.Module],
optimizer: Optimizer,
aggregator: nn.Module,
scheduler: _LRScheduler,
scaler: GradScaler,
step: int,
):
# Get model parallel rank so all processes in the first model parallel group
# can save their checkpoint. In the case without model parallelism, model_parallel_rank
# should be the same as the process rank itself and only rank 0 saves
manager = DistributedManager()
model_parallel_rank = (
manager.group_rank("model_parallel") if manager.distributed else 0
)
# save models
for model in models:
model.save(network_dir)
# save step, optimizer, aggregator, and scaler
torch.save(
{
"step": step,
"optimizer_state_dict": optimizer.state_dict(),
"aggregator_state_dict": aggregator.state_dict(),
"scheduler_state_dict": scheduler.state_dict(),
"scaler_state_dict": scaler.state_dict(),
},
network_dir + f"/optim_checkpoint.{model_parallel_rank}.pth",
)