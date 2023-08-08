deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/utils/sympy/torch_printer.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """ Helper functions for converting sympy equations to pytorch """ from sympy import lambdify , Symbol , Derivative , Function , Basic , Add , Max , Min from sympy.printing.str import StrPrinter import torch import numpy as np import functools from typing import List , Dict from modulus.sym.constants import diff_str , tf_dt [docs] def torch_lambdify ( f , r , separable = False ): """ generates a PyTorch function from a sympy equation Parameters ---------- f : Sympy Exp, float, int, bool the equation to convert to torch. If float, int, or bool this gets converted to a constant function of value `f`. r : list, dict A list of the arguments for `f`. If dict then the keys of the dict are used. Returns ------- torch_f : PyTorch function """ try : f = float ( f ) except : pass if isinstance ( f , ( float , int , bool )): # constant function def loop_lambda ( constant ): return lambda ** x : torch . zeros_like ( next ( iter ( x . items ()))[ 1 ]) + constant lambdify_f = loop_lambda ( f ) else : vars = [ k for k in r ] if separable else [[ k for k in r ]] try : # NOTE this fixes a very odd bug in SymPy TODO add issue to SymPy lambdify_f = lambdify ( vars , f , [ TORCH_SYMPY_PRINTER ]) except : lambdify_f = lambdify ( vars , f , [ TORCH_SYMPY_PRINTER ]) return lambdify_f def _where_torch(conditions, x, y): if isinstance(x, (int, float)): x = float(x) * torch.ones(*conditions.get_shape()) if isinstance(y, (int, float)): y = float(y) * torch.ones(*conditions.get_shape()) return torch.where(conditions, x, y) def _heaviside_torch(x): return torch.maximum(torch.sign(x), torch.zeros(1, device=x.device)) def _sqrt_torch(x): return torch.sqrt((x - 1e-6) * _heaviside_torch(x - 1e-6) + 1e-6) # TODO: Add jit version here def _or_torch(*x): return_value = x[0] for value in x: return_value = torch.logical_or(return_value, value) return return_value # TODO: Add jit version here def _and_torch(*x): return_value = x[0] for value in x: return_value = torch.logical_and(return_value, value) return return_value @torch.jit.script def _min_jit(x: List[torch.Tensor]): assert len(x) > 0 min_tensor = x[0] for i in range(1, len(x)): min_tensor = torch.minimum(min_tensor, x[i]) return min_tensor def _min_torch(*x): # get tensor shape for value in x: if not isinstance(value, (int, float)): tensor_shape = list(map(int, value.shape)) device = value.device # convert all floats and ints to tensor x_only_tensors = [] for value in x: if isinstance(value, (int, float)): value = torch.zeros(tensor_shape, device=device) + value x_only_tensors.append(value) # reduce min min_tensor, _ = torch.min(torch.stack(x_only_tensors, -1), -1) return min_tensor # jit option # return _min_jit(x_only_tensors) # TODO: benchmark this other option that avoids stacking and extra memory movement # Update: cannot jit this because TorchScript doesn't support functools.reduce # return functools.reduce(torch.minimum, x) @torch.jit.script def _max_jit(x: List[torch.Tensor]): assert len(x) > 0 max_tensor = x[0] for i in range(1, len(x)): max_tensor = torch.maximum(max_tensor, x[i]) return max_tensor def _max_torch(*x): # get tensor shape for value in x: if not isinstance(value, (int, float)): tensor_shape = list(map(int, value.shape)) device = value.device # convert all floats and ints to tensor x_only_tensors = [] for value in x: if isinstance(value, (int, float)): value = (torch.zeros(tensor_shape) + value).to(device) x_only_tensors.append(value) # reduce max max_tensor, _ = torch.max(torch.stack(x_only_tensors, -1), -1) return max_tensor # jit option # return _max_jit(x_only_tensors) def _dirac_delta_torch(x): return torch.eq(x, 0.0).to(tf_dt) TORCH_SYMPY_PRINTER = { "abs": torch.abs, "Abs": torch.abs, "sign": torch.sign, "ceiling": torch.ceil, "floor": torch.floor, "log": torch.log, "exp": torch.exp, "sqrt": _sqrt_torch, "cos": torch.cos, "acos": torch.acos, "sin": torch.sin, "asin": torch.asin, "tan": torch.tan, "atan": torch.atan, "atan2": torch.atan2, "cosh": torch.cosh, "acosh": torch.acosh, "sinh": torch.sinh, "asinh": torch.asinh, "tanh": torch.tanh, "atanh": torch.atanh, "erf": torch.erf, "loggamma": torch.lgamma, "Min": _min_torch, "Max": _max_torch, "Heaviside": _heaviside_torch, "DiracDelta": _dirac_delta_torch, "logical_or": _or_torch, "logical_and": _and_torch, "where": _where_torch, "pi": np.pi, "conjugate": torch.conj, } [docs] class CustomDerivativePrinter ( StrPrinter ): def _print_Function ( self , expr ): """ Custom printing of the SymPy Derivative class. Instead of: D(x(t), t) We will print: x__t """ return expr . func . __name__ def _print_Derivative ( self , expr ): """ Custom printing of the SymPy Derivative class. Instead of: D(x(t), t) We will print: x__t """ prefix = str ( expr . args [ 0 ] . func ) for expr in expr . args [ 1 :]: prefix += expr [ 1 ] * ( diff_str + str ( expr [ 0 ])) return prefix def _subs_derivatives(expr): while True: try: deriv = expr.atoms(Derivative).pop() new_fn_name = str(deriv) expr = expr.subs(deriv, Function(new_fn_name)(*deriv.free_symbols)) except: break while True: try: fn = { fn for fn in expr.atoms(Function) if fn.class_key()[1] == 0 }.pop() # check if standard Sympy Eq (TODO better check) new_symbol_name = str(fn) expr = expr.subs(fn, Symbol(new_symbol_name)) except: break return expr # Override the __str__ method of to use CustromStrPrinter Basic.__str__ = lambda self: CustomDerivativePrinter().doprint(self) # Class to compile and evaluate a sympy expression in PyTorch # Cannot currently script this module because self.torch_expr is unknown [docs] class SympyToTorch ( torch . nn . Module ): def __init__ ( self , sympy_expr , name : str , freeze_terms : List [ int ] = [], detach_names : List [ str ] = [], ): super () . __init__ () # Sort keys to guarantee ordering self . keys = sorted ([ k . name for k in sympy_expr . free_symbols ]) self . freeze_terms = freeze_terms if not self . freeze_terms : self . torch_expr = torch_lambdify ( sympy_expr , self . keys ) else : assert all ( x < len ( Add . make_args ( sympy_expr )) for x in freeze_terms ), "The freeze term index cannot be larger than the total terms in the expression" self . torch_expr = [] for i in range ( len ( Add . make_args ( sympy_expr ))): self . torch_expr . append ( torch_lambdify ( Add . make_args ( sympy_expr )[ i ], self . keys ) ) self . freeze_list = list ( self . torch_expr [ i ] for i in freeze_terms ) self . name = name self . detach_names = detach_names [docs] def forward ( self , var : Dict [ str , torch . Tensor ]) -> Dict [ str , torch . Tensor ]: args = [ var [ k ] . detach () if k in self . detach_names else var [ k ] for k in self . keys ] if not self . freeze_terms : output = self . torch_expr ( args ) else : output = torch . zeros_like ( var [ self . keys [ 0 ]]) for i , expr in enumerate ( self . torch_expr ): if expr in self . freeze_list : output += expr ( args ) . detach () else : output += expr ( args ) return { self . name : output }