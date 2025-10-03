Enum YuvRange

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
enum class holoscan::viz::YuvRange

Specifies the YUV range

enumerator ITU_FULL

specifies that the full range of the encoded values are valid and interpreted according to the ITU “full range” quantization rules

enumerator ITU_NARROW

specifies that headroom and foot room are reserved in the numerical range of encoded values, and the remaining values are expanded according to the ITU “narrow range” quantization rules

