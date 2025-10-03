Enum YuvModelConversion

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
enum class holoscan::viz::YuvModelConversion

Defines the conversion from the source color model to the shader color model.

enumerator YUV_601

specifies the color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.601

enumerator YUV_709

specifies the color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.709

enumerator YUV_2020

specifies the color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.2020

