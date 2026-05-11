Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
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Class CsvDataExporter

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class CsvDataExporter : public holoscan::DataExporter

A class to support exporting Holoscan application data in CSV format for Holoscan Federated Analytics.

The directory will be created with the app name in the data root directory if it is not present already. Inside the application directory, a directory with the current timestamp will be created.

The output file name can be specified using the environment variable HOLOSCAN_ANALYTICS_DATA_FILE_NAME. If not specified, the output file named data.csv will be created inside the timestamp directory. The column names are added to the output file as a first row.

Using this class mainly involves two steps:

Example:

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#include "holoscan/core/analytics/csv_data_exporter.hpp"

void export_data() {
const std::string app_name = "sample_app";
const std::vector<std::string> columns = {"column1", "column2", "column3"};
CsvDataExporter data_exporter(app_name, columns);

const std::vector<std::string> data = {"1", "2", "3"};
data_exporter.export_data(data);
...
}

Public Functions

CsvDataExporter(const std::string &app_name, const std::vector<std::string> &columns)

The constructor creates required directories and CSV file with the specified names.

Parameters

  • app_name – The application name.

  • columns – The column names list which will be added to the CSV file as a first row.

~CsvDataExporter()
virtual void export_data(const std::vector<std::string> &data) override

Exports given data to a CSV file.

Each call to the function will add one more row to the csv file.

Parameters

data – The data to be written to the CSV file.

inline const std::string &output_file_name() const

Returns output file name.

inline const std::vector<std::string> &columns() const

Returns the column names.

Public Static Functions

static expected<std::string, ErrorCode> get_analytics_data_file_name_env()

Get the value of analytics output file name environment variable HOLOSCAN_ANALYTICS_DATA_FILE_NAME.

Returns

A string if the environment variable is set else it returns error code.

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