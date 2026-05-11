Class TrtInfer
Defined in File core.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::inference::InferBase(Class InferBase)
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class TrtInfer : public holoscan::inference::InferBase
Class to execute TensorRT based inference
Public Functions
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TrtInfer(const std::string &model_path, const std::string &model_name, const std::vector<std::string> &trt_opt_profile, int device_id, int device_id_dt, bool enable_fp16, bool enable_cuda_graphs, int32_t dla_core, bool dla_gpu_fallback, bool is_engine_path, bool cuda_buf_in, bool cuda_buf_out, std::function<cudaStream_t(int32_t device_id)> allocate_cuda_stream)
Constructor.
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~TrtInfer()
Destructor.
Does the Core inference with TRT backend The provided CUDA data event is used to prepare the input data any execution of CUDA work should be in sync with this event. If the inference is using CUDA it should record a CUDA event and pass it back in
cuda_event_inference.
- Parameters
input_data – Input DataBuffer
output_buffer – Output DataBuffer, is populated with inferred results
cuda_event_data – CUDA event recorded after data transfer
cuda_event_inference – CUDA event recorded after inference
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- Returns
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virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const
Get input data dimensions to the model.
- Returns
Vector of values as dimension
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virtual bool set_dynamic_input_dimension(const std::vector<std::string> &input_tensors, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &dims_per_tensor)
Updates the dimensions per tensor in case of dynamic inputs. Using the input Holoscan tensors and their dimension mapping, the internal input size vector is updated.
- Parameters
input_tensors – Vector of input Holoscan tensor names
dims_per_tensor – Map storing the dimensions as values and Holoscan tensor names as keys.
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- Returns
true if the dynamic input dimensions were successfully updated, false otherwise
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virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const
Get output data dimensions from the model.
- Returns
Vector of input dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the input tensor.
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virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const
Get input data types from the model.
- Returns
Vector of input dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the input tensor.
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virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const
Get output data types from the model.
- Returns
Vector of values as datatype per output tensor
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inline virtual void cleanup()
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virtual void init_gr_inference(void *input_buffer, void *output_buffer)
Initialize the GPU Resident inference.
- Parameters
input_buffer – Input buffer on GPU
output_buffer – Output buffer
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virtual void do_gr_inference(void *input_buffer, void *output_buffer, cudaStream_t cuda_stream)
Do the GPU Resident inference.
- Parameters
input_buffer – Input buffer
output_buffer – Output buffer
cuda_stream – CUDA stream
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- TrtInfer(const std::string &model_path, const std::string &model_name, const std::vector<std::string> &trt_opt_profile, int device_id, int device_id_dt, bool enable_fp16, bool enable_cuda_graphs, int32_t dla_core, bool dla_gpu_fallback, bool is_engine_path, bool cuda_buf_in, bool cuda_buf_out, std::function<cudaStream_t(int32_t device_id)> allocate_cuda_stream)