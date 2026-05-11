Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v4.1.0  Define HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER

Define HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER

Define Documentation

HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name)

Forward the arguments to the super class.

This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the condition class.

Use this macro if the class is derived from holoscan::Condition or the base class is derived from holoscan::Condition.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
class MessageAvailableCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MessageAvailableCondition, GXFCondition)
  MessageAvailableCondition() = default;
  ...
  const char* gxf_typename() const override {
    return "nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm";
  }
  ...
  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  void initialize() override { GXFCondition::initialize(); }

};

Parameters

  • class_name – The name of the class.

  • super_class_name – The name of the super class.

Previous Define HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS
Next Define HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_TEMPLATE
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on May 11, 2026
content here