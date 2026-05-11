Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v4.1.0  Typedef holoscan::is_shared_ptr_t

Typedef holoscan::is_shared_ptr_t

Typedef Documentation

template<typename T>
using holoscan::is_shared_ptr_t = typename is_shared_ptr<T>::type
Previous Typedef holoscan::is_scalar_t
Next Typedef holoscan::is_vector_t
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on May 11, 2026
content here