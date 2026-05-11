Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
Menu
Docs Hub
Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
Submit Search
Submit Search
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Holoscan
Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
Typedef holoscan::Matrix3Xf
Typedef holoscan::Matrix3Xf
Defined in
File types.hpp
Typedef Documentation
using
holoscan
::
Matrix3Xf
=
Matrix3X
<
float
>
Previous
Typedef holoscan::Matrix3Xd
Next
Typedef holoscan::Matrix3Xi
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA.
Last updated on May 11, 2026
Close
content here