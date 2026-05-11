Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
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holoscan.executors

This module provides a Python API for the C++ API Executor classes.

holoscan.executors.GXFExecutor GXF-based executor class.

class holoscan.executors.GXFExecutor

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Executor

GXF-based executor class.

Attributes

context The corresponding GXF context.
context_uint64 The corresponding GXF context represented as a 64-bit unsigned integer address
fragment The fragment that the executor belongs to.

Methods

interrupt(self) Interrupt execution of the application.
run(self, arg0) Method that can be called to run the executor.

__init__(self: holoscan.executors._executors.GXFExecutor, app: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) → None

GXF-based executor class.

Parameters
appholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment associated with the executor.

property context

The corresponding GXF context. This will be an opaque PyCapsule object.

property context_uint64

The corresponding GXF context represented as a 64-bit unsigned integer address

property fragment

The fragment that the executor belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
interrupt(self: holoscan.core._core.Executor) → bool

Interrupt execution of the application.

run(self: holoscan.core._core.Executor, arg0: holoscan.flow_graphs._flow_graphs.OperatorFlowGraph) → None

Method that can be called to run the executor.
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