Advanced Configurations

The Admission Controller can be optionally included as part of the Network Operator installation process. It has the capability to validate supported Custom Resource Definitions (CRDs), which currently include NicClusterPolicy and HostDeviceNetwork. By default, the deployment of the admission controller is disabled. To enable it, you must set operator.admissionController.enabled to true .

Enabling the admission controller provides you with two options for managing certificates. You can either utilize the cert-manager for generating a self-signed certificate automatically, or, alternatively, provide your own self-signed certificate.

To use cert-manager, ensure that operator.admissionController.useCertManager is set to true . Additionally, make sure that you deploy the cert-manager before initiating the Network Operator deployment.

If you prefer not to use the cert-manager, set operator.admissionController.useCertManager to false , and then provide your custom certificate and key using operator.admissionController.certificate.tlsCrt and operator.admissionController.certificate.tlsKey .