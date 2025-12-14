NVIDIA Network Operator Government Ready

The government-ready NVIDIA Network Operator includes the following components:

Component Version NVIDIA Network Operator v25.10.0 NVIDIA Network Operator Init Container network-operator-v25.10.0 DOCA-OFED Driver Container doca3.2.0-25.10-1.2.8.0-2 RDMA Shared Device Plugin network-operator-v25.10.0 IP Over Infiniband (IPoIB) CNI plugin network-operator-v25.10.0 SRIOV Network Operator Config network-operator-v25.10.0 SRIOV Network Operator Config Config Daemon network-operator-v25.10.0-stig-fips SR-IOV Network Device Plugin network-operator-v25.10.0 SR-IOV CNI plugin network-operator-v25.10.0 InfiniBand SR-IOV CNI plugin network-operator-v25.10.0 K8s CNI network plugins network-operator-v25.10.0 Multus CNI network-operator-v25.10.0 RDMA CNI plugin nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox NVIDIA IPAM Plugin network-operator-v25.10.0

Artifacts for these components are available from the NVIDIA NGC Catalog.

Note Not all Network Operator components and features are available as government-ready containers in the v25.10.0 release.

The government-ready NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated on the following Kubernetes distributions:

Canonical Kubernetes 1.34 with Ubuntu Pro 24.04 amd64 and FIPS-compliant kernel

Once you have your Prerequisites configured, use the following steps to install the NVIDIA Network Operator on Canonical Kubernetes distributions:

An active NVIDIA AI Enterprise subscription and NGC API token to access Network Operator government-ready containers. Refer to Generating Your NGC API Key in the NVIDIA NGC User Guide for more information on NGC API tokens.

An Ubuntu Pro token for Canonical Kubernetes deployments. This token is required for the driver container to download kernel headers and other necessary packages from the Canonical repository when using the FIPS-enabled kernel on Ubuntu 24.04. Refer to the Ubuntu Pro documentation for more information on accessing Ubuntu Pro tokens.

The helm CLI installed on a client machine. You can run the following commands to install the Helm CLI: Copy Copied! $ curl -fsSL -o get_helm.sh https://raw.githubusercontent.com/helm/helm/master/scripts/get-helm-3 \ && chmod 700 get_helm.sh \ && ./get_helm.sh

A namespace to deploy the NVIDIA Network Operator. The example install commands below use nvidia-network-operator as the namespace.

Optionally, Service Mesh for intra-cluster traffic encryption. By default, the NVIDIA Network Operator does not encrypt traffic between its controller (and operands) and the Kubernetes API server. If you wish to encrypt this communication, you should deploy and maintain a service mesh application within the Kubernetes cluster to enable secure traffic.

Add a Docker registry secret for downloading the Network Operator artifacts from NVIDIA NGC in the same namespace where you are planning to deploy the NVIDIA Network Operator. Update ngc-api-key in the command below with your NGC API key.

Copy Copied! $ kubectl create secret -n nvidia-network-operator docker-registry ngc-secret \ --docker-server=nvcr.io \ --docker-username='$oauthtoken' \ --docker-password=<ngc-api-key>

Label your nvidia-network-operator namespace for the Operator to set the enforcement policy to privilege. Copy Copied! $ kubectl label --overwrite ns nvidia-network-operator pod-security.kubernetes.io/enforce=privileged Add the NVIDIA Helm repository: Copy Copied! $ helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia \ && helm repo update Install the NVIDIA Network Operator with SR-IOV Network Operator. Copy Copied! $ helm install network-operator nvidia/network-operator \ --namespace nvidia-network-operator \ --set sriov-network-operator.images.sriovConfigDaemon=nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox/sriov-network-operator-config-daemon-stig-fips:network-operator-v25.10.0-stig-fips \ --set sriov-network-operator.imagePullSecrets={ngc-secret} \ --set sriovNetworkOperator.enabled=true \ --set nfd.enabled=true

UBUNTU_PRO_TOKEN environment variable of the Network Operator NicClusterPolicy should be configured.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: ofedDriver: image: doca-driver-stig-fips repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: doca3.2.0-25.10-1.2.8.0-2 imagePullSecrets: - ngc-secret env: - name: UBUNTU_PRO_TOKEN value: "<YOUR_UBUNTU_PRO_TOKEN>"

This token is required for the driver container to download kernel headers and other necessary packages from the Canonical repository when using the FIPS-enabled kernel on Ubuntu 24.04.