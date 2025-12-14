NicClusterPolicy Custom Resource Example

NVIDIA Network Operator v25.10.0
The following NIC Cluster Policy example contains all the sub-components that NVIDA Network Operator can deploy. This example should serve as a reference, it is not recommended to apply it as is to your cluster.

NOTE: Edit the example to contain only the required components for the target environment.

 apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
 kind: NicClusterPolicy
 metadata:
   name: nic-cluster-policy
 spec:
   ofedDriver:
     image: doca-driver
     repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
     version: doca3.2.0-25.10-1.2.8.0-2
     upgradePolicy:
       autoUpgrade: true
       drain:
         deleteEmptyDir: true
         enable: true
         force: true
         timeoutSeconds: 300
       maxParallelUpgrades: 1
     startupProbe:
       initialDelaySeconds: 10
       periodSeconds: 10
     livenessProbe:
       initialDelaySeconds: 30
       periodSeconds: 30
     readinessProbe:
       initialDelaySeconds: 10
       periodSeconds: 30
   rdmaSharedDevicePlugin:
     image: k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin
     repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
     version: network-operator-v25.10.0
     # The config below directly propagates to k8s-rdma-shared-device-plugin configuration.
     # Replace 'devices' with your (RDMA capable) netdevice name.
     config: |
       {
         "configList": [
           {
             "resourceName": "rdma_shared_device_a",
             "rdmaHcaMax": 63,
             "selectors": {
               "vendors": ["15b3"],
               "deviceIDs": ["101b"]
             }
           }
         ]
       }
   sriovDevicePlugin:
     image: sriov-network-device-plugin
     repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
     version: network-operator-v25.10.0
     config: |
       {
         "resourceList": [
           {
             "resourcePrefix": "nvidia.com",
             "resourceName": "hostdev",
             "selectors": {
               "vendors": ["15b3"],
               "isRdma": true
             }
           }
         ]
       }
   secondaryNetwork:
     cniPlugins:
       image: plugins
       repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
       version: network-operator-v25.10.0
     ipoib:
       image: ipoib-cni
       repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
       version: network-operator-v25.10.0
     multus:
       image: multus-cni
       repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
       version: network-operator-v25.10.0
   nvIpam:
     image: nvidia-k8s-ipam
     repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
     version: network-operator-v25.10.0
     enableWebhook: false
   ibKubernetes:
     image: ib-kubernetes
     repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
     version: network-operator-v25.10.0
     pKeyGUIDPoolRangeStart: "02:00:00:00:00:00:00:00"
     pKeyGUIDPoolRangeEnd: "02:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF"
     ufmSecret: ufm-secret
   nicFeatureDiscovery:
     image: nic-feature-discovery
     repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
     version: network-operator-v25.10.0
   docaTelemetryService:
     image: doca_telemetry
     repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/doca
     version: 1.22.5-doca3.1.0-host
   spectrumXOperator:
     image: spectrum-x-operator
     repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
     version: network-operator-v25.10.0
   nicConfigurationOperator:
     operator:
       image: nic-configuration-operator
       repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
       version: network-operator-v25.10.0
     configurationDaemon:
       image: nic-configuration-operator-daemon
       repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
       version: network-operator-v25.10.0
     nicFirmwareStorage:
       create: true
       pvcName: nic-fw-storage-pvc
       storageClassName: nic-fw-storage-class
       availableStorageSize: 1Gi
     logLevel: info

