NVIDIA Network Operator Deployment Guide with OpenShift

Warning It is recommended to have dedicated control plane nodes for OpenShift deployments with NVIDIA Network Operator.

Warning Automatic DOCA-OFED Driver Upgrade doesn’t work on Single Node OpenShift (SNO) deployments.

To enable Node Feature Discovery, please follow the official guide. A single instance of Node Feature Discovery is expected to be used in the cluster.

An example of Node Feature Discovery configuration:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: nfd.openshift.io/v1 kind: NodeFeatureDiscovery metadata: name: nfd-instance namespace: openshift-nfd spec: operand: image: registry.redhat.io/openshift4/ose-node-feature-discovery-rhel9:v4.16 imagePullPolicy: Always workerConfig: configData: | sources: pci: deviceClassWhitelist: - "02" - "03" - "0200" - "0207" deviceLabelFields: - vendor

Verify that the following label is present on the nodes containing NVIDIA networking hardware: feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true

For more details please read official NFD documentation.

Copy Copied! oc describe node | grep -E 'Roles|pci' | grep -v "control-plane" Roles: worker cpu-feature.node.kubevirt.io/invpcid=true cpu-feature.node.kubevirt.io/pcid=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-102b.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.sriov.capable=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-14e4.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.sriov.capable=true Roles: worker cpu-feature.node.kubevirt.io/invpcid=true cpu-feature.node.kubevirt.io/pcid=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-102b.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.sriov.capable=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-14e4.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.sriov.capable=true

If you are planning to use SR-IOV, follow these instructions to install SR-IOV Network Operator on an OpenShift Container Platform.

Warning The SR-IOV resources created will have the openshift.io prefix.

For the default SriovOperatorConfig CR to work with the NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver container, please run this command to update the following values:

Copy Copied! oc patch sriovoperatorconfig default \ --type=merge -n openshift-sriov-network-operator \ --patch '{ "spec": { "configDaemonNodeSelector": { "network.nvidia.com/operator.mofed.wait": "false", "node-role.kubernetes.io/worker": "", "feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.sriov.capable": "true" } } }'

Warning SR-IOV Network Operator configuration documentation can be found on the Official Website.

If you plan to use GPUDirect, follow this to install GPU Operator on an OpenShift Container Platform.

Make sure to enable RDMA and disable useHostMofed in the driver section in the spec of the ClusterPolicy CR.

In the OpenShift Container Platform web console side menu, select Operators > OperatorHub, and search for the NVIDIA Network Operator.

Select NVIDIA Network Operator, and click Install in the first screen and in the subsequent one.

For additional information, see the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform Documentation.

Create a namespace for the Network Operator. Copy Copied! oc create namespace nvidia-network-operator Install the Network Operator in the namespace created in the previous step by creating the below objects. Run the following command to get the channel value required for the next step: Copy Copied! oc get packagemanifest nvidia-network-operator -n openshift-marketplace -o jsonpath='{.status.defaultChannel}' Example output: Copy Copied! stable Create the following Subscription CR, and save the YAML in the network-operator-sub.yaml file: Copy Copied! apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1alpha1 kind: Subscription metadata: name: nvidia-network-operator namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: channel: stable name: nvidia-network-operator source: certified-operators sourceNamespace: openshift-marketplace Create the subscription object by running the following command: Copy Copied! oc create -f network-operator-sub.yaml Change to the network-operator project: Copy Copied! oc project nvidia-network-operator

To verify that the operator deployment is successful, run:

Copy Copied! oc get pods -n nvidia-network-operator

Example output:

Copy Copied! NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE nvidia-network-operator-controller-manager-8f8ccf45c-zgfsq 2/2 Running 0 1m

A successful deployment shows a Running status.

This section describes how to upgrade the NVIDIA Network Operator on OpenShift Container Platform.

Note Updating the NVIDIA Network Operator will not automatically update the NicClusterPolicy components. You will need to manually update the NicClusterPolicy components to the new version.

In the OpenShift Container Platform web console side menu, select Operators > Installed Operators, and search for the NVIDIA Network Operator.

In case that the NVIDIA Network Operator has a pending update, it will display a status with Upgrade available like in the following image:

Click on the Upgrade Available link, then click Preview Install Plan button.

Review the install plan, and click Approve button to upgrade the NVIDIA Network Operator.

Navigate back to the Operators -> Installed Operators page to monitor the progress of the update. When complete, the status changes to Succeeded and Up to date .

For additional information, see the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform Documentation upgrade guide.

Check the current subscription status to see if an upgrade is available: Copy Copied! oc get subscription nvidia-network-operator -n nvidia-network-operator -o yaml Look for the following fields in the output: status.state : Should show UpgradePending if an upgrade is available

status.installedCSV : Shows the currently installed version

status.currentCSV : Shows the available upgrade version

status.installPlanRef.name : The name of the install plan that requires approval Example output: Copy Copied! status: currentCSV: nvidia-network-operator.v25.7.0 installedCSV: nvidia-network-operator.v25.4.0 installPlanRef: name: install-r4pvj state: UpgradePending List the install plans to identify the pending one: Copy Copied! oc get installplan -n nvidia-network-operator Example output: Copy Copied! NAME CSV APPROVAL APPROVED install-lrwp2 nvidia-network-operator.v25.4.0 Manual true install-r4pvj nvidia-network-operator.v25.7.0 Manual false Review the install plan details before approving: Copy Copied! oc get installplan <install-plan-name> -n nvidia-network-operator -o yaml Replace <install-plan-name> with the name from the previous step (e.g., install-r4pvj ). Approve the install plan to proceed with the upgrade: Copy Copied! oc patch installplan <install-plan-name> -n nvidia-network-operator \ --type merge --patch '{"spec":{"approved":true}}' Monitor the upgrade progress by checking the ClusterServiceVersion: Copy Copied! oc get csv -n nvidia-network-operator Wait until the new version shows PHASE: Succeeded : Copy Copied! NAME DISPLAY VERSION REPLACES PHASE nvidia-network-operator.v25.7.0 NVIDIA Network Operator 25.7.0 nvidia-network-operator.v25.4.0 Succeeded Verify the operator pods are running with the new version: Copy Copied! oc get pods -n nvidia-network-operator Example output: Copy Copied! NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE nvidia-network-operator-controller-manager-8f8ccf45c-zgfsq 1/1 Running 0 2m

Note After the upgrade is complete, remember to update the NicClusterPolicy components to match the new operator version if needed.

See Deployment Examples for OCP:

In OCP, some components are deployed by default like Multus and CNI Plugins, whereas others, such as NFD and SR-IOV Network Operator must be deployed manually, as described in the Installation section.

In addition, since there is no use of the Helm chart, the configuration should be done via the NicClusterPolicy CRD.

Note In OCP, Multus is configured with namespaceIsolation enabled by default. This means that Pods using secondary networks should be deployed in the same namespace as the network-attachment-definition CR unless the NAD is in one of the following namespaces: default , openshift-multus , openshift-sriov-network-operator and openshift-cnv . The namespace of the NAD can be set in the networkNamespace field in HostDeviceNetwork , MacvlanNetwork , IPoIBNetwork , OVSNetwork and SriovNetwork .

Following are examples of NicClusterPolicy configuration for OCP.

Network Operator deployment with:

SR-IOV device plugin, single SR-IOV resource pool:

There is no need for a secondary network configuration, as it is installed by default in OCP.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: ofedDriver: image: doca-driver repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: doca3.2.0-25.10-1.2.8.0-2 startupProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 20 livenessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 30 periodSeconds: 30 readinessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 30 sriovDevicePlugin: image: sriov-network-device-plugin repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: network-operator-v25.10.0 config: | { "resourceList": [ { "resourcePrefix": "nvidia.com", "resourceName": "hostdev", "selectors": { "vendors": ["15b3"], "isRdma": true } } ] } nvIpam: image: nvidia-k8s-ipam repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: network-operator-v25.10.0 imagePullSecrets: [] enableWebhook: false

Following the deployment, the Network Operator should be configured, and K8s networking deployed to use it in pod configuration.

To create an NV-IPAM IPPool, apply:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: nv-ipam.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: IPPool metadata: name: my-pool spec: subnet: 192.168.0.0/24 perNodeBlockSize: 100 gateway: 192.168.0.1

The host-device-net.yaml` configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: HostDeviceNetwork metadata: name: hostdev-net spec: networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "hostdev" ipam: | { "type": "nv-ipam", "poolName": "my-pool" }

The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: hostdev-test-pod annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdev-net spec: restartPolicy: OnFailure containers: - image: <rdma image> name: doca-test-ctr securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 limits: nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 command: - sh - -c - sleep inf

This deployment mode supports SR-IOV in legacy mode. Note that the SR-IOV Network Operator is required as described in the Deployment for OCP section.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: ofedDriver: image: doca-driver repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: doca3.2.0-25.10-1.2.8.0-2 startupProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 20 livenessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 30 periodSeconds: 30 readinessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 30 nvIpam: image: nvidia-k8s-ipam repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: network-operator-v25.10.0 imagePullSecrets: [] enableWebhook: false

SriovNetworkNodePolicy and K8s networking should be deployed.

NV-IPAM IPPool should be created before SriovNetwork:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: nv-ipam.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: IPPool metadata: name: my-pool namespace: openshift-sriov-network-operator spec: subnet: 192.168.0.0/24 perNodeBlockSize: 100 gateway: 192.168.0.1

sriovnetwork-node-policy.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: policy-1 namespace: openshift-sriov-network-operator spec: deviceType: netdevice mtu: 1500 nicSelector: vendor: "15b3" pfNames: ["ens2f0"] nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true" numVfs: 8 priority: 90 isRdma: true resourceName: sriovlegacy

The sriovnetwork.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetwork metadata: name: sriov-network namespace: openshift-sriov-network-operator spec: vlan: 0 networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "sriovlegacy" ipam: | { "type": "nv-ipam", "poolName": "my-pool" }

Note that the resource prefix in this case will be openshift.io . The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: testpod1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: sriov-network spec: containers: - name: appcntr1 image: <image> imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent securityContext: capabilities: add: ["IPC_LOCK"] command: - sh - -c - sleep inf resources: requests: openshift.io/sriovlegacy: '1' limits: openshift.io/sriovlegacy: '1'

The following is an example of RDMA Shared with MacVlanNetwork:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: ofedDriver: image: doca-driver repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: doca3.2.0-25.10-1.2.8.0-2 startupProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 20 livenessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 30 periodSeconds: 30 readinessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 30 rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: config: | { "configList": [ { "resourceName": "rdmashared", "rdmaHcaMax": 1000, "selectors": { "ifNames": ["enp4s0f0np0"] } } ] } image: k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: network-operator-v25.10.0 nvIpam: image: nvidia-k8s-ipam repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: network-operator-v25.10.0 imagePullSecrets: [] enableWebhook: false

To create an NV-IPAM IPPool, apply:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: nv-ipam.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: IPPool metadata: name: my-pool spec: subnet: 192.168.0.0/24 perNodeBlockSize: 100 gateway: 192.168.0.1

The macvlan-net-ocp.yaml configuration file for such a deployment in an OpenShift Platform:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: MacvlanNetwork metadata: name: rdmashared-net spec: networkNamespace: default master: enp4s0f0np0 mode: bridge mtu: 1500 ipam: | { "type": "nv-ipam", "poolName": "my-pool" }

The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: test-rdma-shared-1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: rdmashared-net spec: containers: - image: myimage name: rdma-shared-1 securityContext: capabilities: add: - IPC_LOCK resources: limits: rdma/rdmashared: 1 requests: rdma/rdmashared: 1 restartPolicy: OnFailure

In order to configure HUGEPAGES in OpenShift, refer to this steps.

For SR-IOV Network Operator configuration instructions, visit the Official Website.