Release Notes
Version
Description
|25.10.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift v4.20
|25.7.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift v4.19
|25.4.0
|
- Added support for NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator deployment through NicClusterPolicy CR, since using Helm chart will be deprecated in future releases
|25.1.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift Container Platform v4.17
|24.10.1
|
- CVE fix (CVE-2024-45338)
|24.10.0
|
- Added support for NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator deployment
|24.7.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift Container Platform v4.16
|24.4.1
|
- Fixed NVIDIA Network Operator images in OpenShift Container Platform bundle
|24.4.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift Container Platform v4.15
|24.1.0
|
- Added support for Ubuntu 22.04 with Upstream K8s on ARM platforms (NVIDIA IGX Orin) - Tech Preview
|23.10.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift Container Platform v4.14
|23.7.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.13
|23.5.0
|
- Added support for NVIDIA IPAM Plugin deployment
|23.4.0
|
- Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.21 and <=1.27
|23.4.0
|
- Added a calendar versioning schema for Network Operator releases to better align with the NVIDIA GPU Operator
- Added PKey configuration for IB networks with IB-Kubernetes
|1.4.0
|
- Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.21 and <=1.25
|1.3.0
|
- Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.17 and <=1.24
|1.2.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.10
|1.1.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.9
|1.0.0
|
- Added Node Feature Discovery that can be used to mark nodes with NVIDIA SR-IOV NICs
- Added Kubernetes cluster scale-up support
Upgrade Notes
Version
Notes
|25.10.0
|
- Whereabouts IPAM plugin support removed
|25.7.0
|
- MOFED driver container older than 5.7-0.1.2.0 is not supported
|25.4.0
|
- Whereabouts support is deprecated in Network Operator 25.4. It is advised to migrate to NV-IPAM as ‘ipam’ plugin
|24.10.0
|
- Dropped Multus CNI support for versions older than v4.1.0
|24.7.0
|
- Deploying NicClusterPolicy Custom Resource through helm is deprecated, support will be removed in Network Operator 24.10. It is advised to keep deployCR=false in your helm values and create/update NicClusterPolicy Custom Resource post helm install/update
|23.10.0
|
- In NV-IPAM v0.1.1, the IP Pools configurations are read from IPPool CRs instead of using a ConfigMap. Existing ConfigMap configuration will be automatically migrated to IPPools CRs as part of the upgrade process
|23.7.0
|
- Dropped MLNX_OFED support for versions older than 5.7-0.1.2.0
|1.3.0
|
- The option of manual gradual upgrade is not supported when upgrading to Network Operator v1.3.0, since all pods are dropped/restarted in case components are deployed into the single namespace when the old namespace is deleted. This could lead to networking connectivity issues during the upgrade procedure
|1.2.0
|
- Network Operator 1.2.0 deploys the NVIDIA MLNX_OFED 5.6 driver container by default. When deployed, depending on your system kernel and OS configuration, the network device name may change, as it no longer installs an udev rule to force network device naming scheme. Instead, the default setting uses the name already configured in the system by either systemd.network or any pre-existing udev rules (e.g enp3s0f0 netdev will change to enp3s0f0np0). If that is the case in your system, please make sure to update the following:
- When Network Operator 1.2.0 is installed via Helm, it no longer deploys both RDMA shared device plugin and SR-IOV network device plugin by default, as it may cause the same device to be registered to two different device plugins. This is an undesirable behavior. Instead, by default, only RDMA shared device plugin is deployed via Helm.
|1.1.0
|N/A
|1.0.0
|N/A
Bug Fixes
Version
Description
|1.4.0
|
- Fixed a cluster scale-up issue
|1.3.0
|
- N/A
|1.2.0
|
- N/A
|1.1.0
|
- Fixed the Whereabouts IPAM plugin to work with Kubernetes v1.22
Version
Description
|25.10.0
|
- NVIDIA Networking NIC Configuration Operator doesn’t support Socket Direct Adapters
|25.7.0
|
- NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver container can not start after kernel upgrade on OCP. To make Driver container work, please remove /var/opt/mofed-container/inventory directory on the host
|25.1.0
|
- In Infiniband mode, due to a kernel bug, there is a limitation on the number of Virtual Functions (VFs) on a single Physical Function (PF)
The recommendation is to create up to 16 VFs per PF. Larger number will cause “ip link show dev
|24.10.0
|
- There is a known limitation when using NVIDIA NICs as primary network interfaces. If the NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver container is configured to be deployed, we cannot guarantee that the inbox or pre-installed NVIDIA NIC driver will unload successfully if it remains in use If the current driver does unload, it removes all NVIDIA NIC networking interfaces and netdevices. DOCA-OFED driver container then loads new drivers but only restores basic configuration (for example, IP addresses) on the primary network interface’s Physical Function (PF) and its Virtual Functions (VFs). More advanced settings (such as VLANs, bonding, and OVS) will not be restored automatically This limitation applies to all versions of the NVIDIA Network Operator
|24.10.0
|
- There is a known limitation when using docker on RHEL 8 and 9. If you encounter this issue, it is recommended to use “the preferred, maintained, and supported container runtime of choice for Red Hat Enterprise Linux”
- In NIC Configuration Operator template v0.1.14 BF2/BF3 DPUs (not SuperNICs) FW reset flow isn’t supported
|24.7.0
|
- In case ENABLE_NFSRDMA is enabled for DOCA-OFED Driver container and NVMe modules are loaded in the host system, NVIDA DOCA-OFED Driver Container will fail to load.
|23.10.0
|
- IPoIB sub-interface creation does not work on RHEL 8.8 and RHEL 9.2 due to the kernel limitations in these distributions. This means that IPoIBNetwork cannot be used with these operating systems
|23.4.0
|
- In case that the UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES parameter is enabled for MOFED container deployment, it is required to make sure that the relevant storage modules are not in use in the OS
|23.1.0
|
- Only a single PKey can be configured per IPoIB workload pod
|1.4.0
|
- The operator upgrade procedure does not reflect configuration changes. The RDMA Shared Device Plugin or SR-IOV Device Plugin should be restarted manually in case of configuration changes
|1.3.0
|
- MOFED container is not a supported configuration on the DGX platform
|1.2.0
|
- N/A
|1.1.0
|
- NicClusterPolicy update is not supported at the moment
|1.0.0
|
- Network Operator is only compatible with NVIDIA GPU Operator v1.5.2 and above