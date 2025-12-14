Release Notes

Version Description

25.10.0 - NVIDIA Networking NIC Configuration Operator doesn’t support Socket Direct Adapters

25.7.0 - NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver container can not start after kernel upgrade on OCP. To make Driver container work, please remove /var/opt/mofed-container/inventory directory on the host

- DOCA driver container deployment may fail if NVIDIA drivers are in use by third-party kernel modules or user-space applications. The recommended workaround is to use non-containerized DOCA drivers deployed via the DOCA-Host package

- SR-IOV Network Operator doesn’t support SR-IOV SystemD configuration mode on OCP

25.1.0 - In Infiniband mode, due to a kernel bug, there is a limitation on the number of Virtual Functions (VFs) on a single Physical Function (PF) The recommendation is to create up to 16 VFs per PF. Larger number will cause “ip link show dev ” to fail with a “Message too long” error

- In infiniband mode, in case of existing Intel NICs, loaded irdma module should be unloaded before deploying DOCA-OFED driver

24.10.0 - There is a known limitation when using NVIDIA NICs as primary network interfaces. If the NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver container is configured to be deployed, we cannot guarantee that the inbox or pre-installed NVIDIA NIC driver will unload successfully if it remains in use If the current driver does unload, it removes all NVIDIA NIC networking interfaces and netdevices. DOCA-OFED driver container then loads new drivers but only restores basic configuration (for example, IP addresses) on the primary network interface’s Physical Function (PF) and its Virtual Functions (VFs). More advanced settings (such as VLANs, bonding, and OVS) will not be restored automatically This limitation applies to all versions of the NVIDIA Network Operator

24.10.0 - There is a known limitation when using docker on RHEL 8 and 9. If you encounter this issue, it is recommended to use “the preferred, maintained, and supported container runtime of choice for Red Hat Enterprise Linux”

For more details, refer to the article Is the docker package available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and 9? in the Red Hat Knowledge Base - In NIC Configuration Operator template v0.1.14 BF2/BF3 DPUs (not SuperNICs) FW reset flow isn’t supported

- NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator v0.1.14 Firmware Mismatch notification feature doesn’t support NVIDIA BlueField-3 SuperNIC

24.7.0 - In case ENABLE_NFSRDMA is enabled for DOCA-OFED Driver container and NVMe modules are loaded in the host system, NVIDA DOCA-OFED Driver Container will fail to load.

User should blacklist NVMe modules to prevent them from loading on system boot. If this is not possible (e.g when the system uses NVMe SSD drives) then ENABLE_NFSRDMA must be set to false .

Using features such as GPU Direct Storage is not supported in such case

23.10.0 - IPoIB sub-interface creation does not work on RHEL 8.8 and RHEL 9.2 due to the kernel limitations in these distributions. This means that IPoIBNetwork cannot be used with these operating systems

23.4.0 - In case that the UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES parameter is enabled for MOFED container deployment, it is required to make sure that the relevant storage modules are not in use in the OS

23.1.0 - Only a single PKey can be configured per IPoIB workload pod

1.4.0 - The operator upgrade procedure does not reflect configuration changes. The RDMA Shared Device Plugin or SR-IOV Device Plugin should be restarted manually in case of configuration changes

- The RDMA subsystem could be exclusive or shared only in one cluster. Mixed configuration is not supported. The RDMA Shared Device Plugin requires shared RDMA subsystem

1.3.0 - MOFED container is not a supported configuration on the DGX platform

- MOFED container deletion may lead to the driver’s unloading: In this case, the mlx5_core kernel driver must be reloaded manually. Network connectivity could be affected if there are only NVIDIA NICs on the node

1.2.0 - N/A

1.1.0 - NicClusterPolicy update is not supported at the moment

- Network Operator is compatible only with NVIDIA GPU Operator v1.9.0 and above

- GPUDirect could have performance degradation if it is used with servers which are not optimized. Please see official GPUDirect documentation here

- Persistent NICs configuration for netplan or ifupdown scripts is required for SR-IOV and Shared RDMA interfaces on the host

- POD Security Policy admission controller should be enabled to use PSP with Network Operator. Please see Deployment with Pod Security Policy in the Network Operator Documentation for details