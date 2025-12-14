NVIDIA Network Operator v25.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  NVIDIA Network Operator v25.10.0  NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver Container

On This Page

NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver Container

NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver Container Environment Variables

The following are special environment variables supported by the NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver container to configure its behavior:

Name

Default

Description

CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV

* “true” for Ubuntu 20.04, RHEL v8.x and OCP <= v4.13.
* “false” for newer OS.

 Create an udev rule to preserve “old-style” path based netdev names e.g enp3s0f0
UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES “false”

Unload host storage modules prior to loading NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver modules:
* ib_isert
* nvme_rdma
* nvmet_rdma
* rpcrdma
* xprtrdma
* ib_srpt
ENABLE_NFSRDMA “false” Enable loading of NFS related storage modules from a NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver container
RESTORE_DRIVER_ON_POD_TERMINATION “false” Restore host drivers when a container

In addition, it is possible to specify any environment variables to be exposed to the NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver container, such as the standard “HTTP_PROXY”, “HTTPS_PROXY”, “NO_PROXY”.

CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV Environment Variable

Warning

CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV is set automatically by the Network Operator, depending on the Operating System of the worker nodes in the cluster (the cluster is assumed to be homogenous).

ENABLE_NFSRDMA Environment Variable

In context of GPU Direct Storage (GDS) feature, only GDS with NFS over RDMA is supported. In this case, NVME over RDMA cannot be used. It is not possible to load inbox modules since they depend on ib_core which does not match (symbol error). Only NVME with local drive is supported.

Example of NicClusterPolicy

These variables can be set in the NicClusterPolicy. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
  name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
  ofedDriver:
    env:
    - name: RESTORE_DRIVER_ON_POD_TERMINATION
      value: "false"
    - name: UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES
      value: "true"
    - name: CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV
      value: "true"

Precompiled Container Build Instructions for NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver Container

Prerequisites

Before you begin, ensure that you have the following prerequisites:

NOTE: NVIDIA NIC driver sources are bundled as part of NVIDIA DOCA package. Both the DOCA package version and its corresponding NIC driver (DOCA-OFED Driver) version need to be specified to fetch the correct driver sources when building the driver container. For example, given a DOCA package version (e.g 3.2.0) you can find the corresponding MLNX_OFED version at the link: https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/3.2.0/SOURCES/mlnx_ofed/ which is 25.10-1.2.8.0’

Download Docker files and scripts:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Mellanox/doca-driver-build/aaaa92019af041ef5d1d9ceecc6fc8e6c664d139/RHEL_Dockerfile
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Mellanox/doca-driver-build/aaaa92019af041ef5d1d9ceecc6fc8e6c664d139/Ubuntu_Dockerfile
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Mellanox/doca-driver-build/aaaa92019af041ef5d1d9ceecc6fc8e6c664d139/SLES_Dockerfile
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Mellanox/doca-driver-build/aaaa92019af041ef5d1d9ceecc6fc8e6c664d139/entrypoint.sh
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Mellanox/doca-driver-build/aaaa92019af041ef5d1d9ceecc6fc8e6c664d139/dtk_nic_driver_build.sh

chmod +x entrypoint.sh dtk_nic_driver_build.sh

Dockerfile Overview

To build the precompiled container, the Dockerfile is constructed in a multistage fashion. This approach is used to optimize the resulting container image size and reduce the number of dependencies included in the final image.

The Dockerfile consists of the following stages:

  1. Base Image Update: The base image is updated and common requirements are installed. This stage sets up the basic environment for the subsequent stages.

  2. Download Driver Sources: This stage downloads the NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver sources to the specified path. It prepares the necessary files for the driver build process.

  3. Build Driver: The driver is built using the downloaded sources and installed on the container. This stage ensures that the driver is compiled and configured correctly for the target system.

  4. Install precompiled driver: Finally, the precompiled driver is installed on clean container. This stage sets up the environment to run the NVIDIA NIC drivers on the target system.

Common mandatory build parameters

Before building the container, you need to provide following parameters as build-arg for container build:

  1. D_OS: The Linux distribution (e.g., ubuntu22.04 / rhel9.2)

  2. D_ARCH: Compiled Architecture

  3. D_BASE_IMAGE: Base container image (e.g., ubuntu:22.04)

  4. D_KERNEL_VER: The target kernel version (e.g., 5.15.0-25-generic / 5.14.0-284.32.1.el9_2.x86_64)

  5. D_DOCA_VERSION: NVIDIA DOCA version (e.g., 2.9.1)

  6. D_OFED_VERSION: NVIDIA NIC drivers version (e.g., 24.10-1.1.4.0)

NOTE: Check desired NVIDIA NIC drivers sources availability for designated container OS, only versions available on download page can be utilized

NOTE: For proper Network Operator functionality container tag name must be in following pattern: doca<doca_version>-<driver_ver>-<container_ver>-<kernel_ver-os-arch>. For example: doca2.9.1-24.10-1.1.4.0-0-5.15.0-25-generic-ubuntu22.04-amd64

NOTE: Dockerfiles contain default build parameters, which may fail build proccess on your system if not overridden.

Warning

Modification of D_OFED_SRC_DOWNLOAD_PATH must be tighdly coupled with corresponding update to entrypoint.sh script.

RHCOS

Prerequisites

Specific build parameters

  1. D_BASE_IMAGE: DriverToolKit container image

    NOTE: DTK (DriverToolKit) is tightly coupled with specific kernel version for an OpenShift release. In order to get the specific DTK container image for a specific OpenShift release, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
oc adm release info <OCP_VERSION> --image-for=driver-toolkit

For example, for OpenShift 4.16.0:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
oc adm release info 4.16.0 --image-for=driver-toolkit
quay.io/openshift-release-dev/ocp-v4.0-art-dev@sha256:dde3cd6a75d865a476aa7e1cab6fa8d97742401e87e0d514f3042c3a881e301f

Then pull the DTK image locally using your pull-secret:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
podman pull --authfile=/path/to/pull-secret.txt docker://quay.io/openshift-release-dev/ocp-v4.0-art-dev@sha256:dde3cd6a75d865a476aa7e1cab6fa8d97742401e87e0d514f3042c3a881e301f

  1. D_FINAL_BASE_IMAGE: Final container image, to install compiled driver

  2. D_ARCH: Target architecture: x86_64 or aarch64.

  3. D_KERNEL_VER: CoreOS kernel versions for OpenShift are listed here.

Kernel version can also be found with the DTK image using the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
podman run --rm -ti quay.io/openshift-release-dev/ocp-v4.0-art-dev@sha256:47ba8a10d5938c41f907ee7f70d74aecb9c2dfd7afae4cea2942fc8f47256612 cat /etc/driver-toolkit-release.json | jq -r '.KERNEL_VERSION'
5.14.0-427.22.1.el9_4.x86_64

RHCOS example

NOTE: Since OCP 4.19, RHCOS is based on RHEL 9.6, therefore the tag should include the RHEL version instead of the OCP version.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
podman build \
 --build-arg D_OS=rhcos4.16 \
 --build-arg D_ARCH=x86_64 \
 --build-arg D_KERNEL_VER=5.14.0-427.22.1.el9_4.x86_64 \
 --build-arg D_DOCA_VERSION=2.9.1 \
 --build-arg D_OFED_VERSION=24.10-1.1.4.0 \
 --build-arg D_BASE_IMAGE="quay.io/openshift-release-dev/ocp-v4.0-art-dev@sha256:dde3cd6a75d865a476aa7e1cab6fa8d97742401e87e0d514f3042c3a881e301f" \
 --build-arg D_FINAL_BASE_IMAGE=registry.access.redhat.com/ubi9/ubi:9.4 \
 --tag doca2.9.1-24.10-1.1.4.0-0-5.14.0-427.22.1.el9_4.x86_64-rhcos4.16-amd64 \
 -f RHEL_Dockerfile \
 --target precompiled .

Ubuntu

Ubuntu example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker build \
 --build-arg D_OS=ubuntu22.04 \
 --build-arg D_ARCH=x86_64 \
 --build-arg D_BASE_IMAGE=ubuntu:22.04 \
 --build-arg D_KERNEL_VER=5.15.0-25-generic \
 --build-arg D_DOCA_VERSION=2.9.1 \
 --build-arg D_OFED_VERSION=24.10-1.1.4.0 \
 --tag doca2.9.1-24.10-1.1.4.0-0-5.15.0-25-generic-ubuntu22.04-amd64 \
 -f Ubuntu_Dockerfile \
 --target precompiled .

SLES

Prerequisites

Active subscription. After registering, make sure to run zypper refresh && zypper update -y.

SLES example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker build \
 --build-arg D_OS=sles15.5 \
 --build-arg D_ARCH=x86_64 \
 --build-arg D_BASE_IMAGE=registry.suse.com/suse/sle15:15.5 \
 --build-arg D_KERNEL_VER=5.14.21-150500.55.83-default \
 --build-arg D_DOCA_VERSION=2.9.1 \
 --build-arg D_OFED_VERSION=24.10-1.1.4.0 \
 --tag doca2.9.1-24.10-1.1.4.0-0-5.14.21-150500.55.83-default-sles15.5-amd64 \
 -f SLES_Dockerfile \
 --target precompiled .

Previous Proxy & Air-Gapped Environments
Next Advanced Configurations
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 14, 2025
content here