[TECH PREVIEW] Configuration Assistance with NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit

K8s Launch Kit (l8k) is a CLI tool for deploying and managing NVIDIA cloud-native solutions on Kubernetes. The tool helps provide flexible deployment workflows for optimal network performance with SR-IOV, RDMA, and other networking technologies. ### Discover Cluster Configuration Deploy a minimal Network Operator profile to automatically discover your cluster's network capabilities and hardware configuration by using --discover-cluster-config. This phase can be skipped if you provide your own configuration file by using --user-config. This phase requires --kubeconfig to be specified. ### Generate Deployment Files Based on the discovered or provided configuration, generate a complete set of YAML deployment files for the selected network profile. Files can be saved to disk using --save-deployment-files. The profile can be defined manually with --fabric, --deployment-type and --multirail flags, OR generated by an LLM-assisted profile generator with --prompt (requires --llm-api-key and --llm-vendor). ### Deploy to Cluster Apply the generated deployment files to your Kubernetes cluster by using --deploy. This phase requires --kubeconfig and can be skipped if --deploy is not specified. Usage: l8k [flags] l8k [command] Available Commands: completion Generate the autocompletion script for the specified shell help Help about any command version Print the version number Flags: --ai Enable AI deployment --deploy Deploy the generated files to the Kubernetes cluster --deployment-type string Select the deployment type (sriov, rdma_shared, host_device) --discover-cluster-config Deploy a thin Network Operator profile to discover cluster capabilities --enabled-plugins string Comma-separated list of plugins to enable (default "network-operator") --fabric string Select the fabric type to deploy (infiniband, ethernet) -h, --help help for l8k --kubeconfig string Path to kubeconfig file for cluster deployment (required when using --deploy) --llm-api-key string API key for the LLM API (required when using --prompt) --llm-api-url string API URL for the LLM API (required when using --prompt) --llm-vendor string Vendor of the LLM API (required when using --prompt) (default "openai-azure") --log-level string Log level (debug, info, warn, error) (default "info") --multirail Enable multirail deployment --prompt string Path to file with a prompt to use for LLM-assisted profile generation --save-cluster-config string Save discovered cluster configuration to the specified path (default "/opt/nvidia/k8s-launch-kit/cluster-config.yaml") --save-deployment-files string Save generated deployment files to the specified directory (default "/opt/nvidia/k8s-launch-kit/deployment") --spectrum-x Enable Spectrum X deployment --user-config string Use provided cluster configuration file instead of auto-discovery (skips cluster discovery) Use "l8k [command] --help" for more information about a command.