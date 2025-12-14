NVIDIA Network Operator v25.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  NVIDIA Network Operator v25.10.0  [TECH PREVIEW] Configuration Assistance with NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit

On This Page

[TECH PREVIEW] Configuration Assistance with NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit

NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit (l8k) is a CLI tool for deploying and managing NVIDIA cloud-native solutions on Kubernetes. The tool helps provide flexible deployment workflows for optimal network performance with SR-IOV, RDMA, and other networking technologies.

Prerequisites

For prerequisites, please refer to the NVIDIA Network Operator Deployment Guide with Kubernetes page.

You will need a Kubernetes cluster with NVIDIA Network Operator helm chart installed.

Operation Phases

Discover Cluster Configuration

Deploy a minimal Network Operator profile to automatically discover your cluster’s network capabilities and hardware configuration. This phase can be skipped if you provide your own configuration file.

Select the Deployment Profile

Specify the desired deployment profile via CLI flags or with the natural language prompt for the LLM.

Generate Deployment Files

Based on the discovered/provided configuration, generate a complete set of YAML deployment files tailored to your selected network profile.

Supported Use Cases

Kubernetes Launch Kit supports the following use cases:

  • SR-IOV Network with RDMA

  • Host Device Network with RDMA

  • IP over InfiniBand with RDMA Shared Device

  • MacVLAN Network with RDMA Shared Device

  • SR-IOV InfiniBand Network with RDMA

Please refer to the Quick Start Guide for Kubernetes page for more details.

Usage

Kubernetes Launch Kit is available as a docker container:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mkdir ~/cluster-configuration
cp /etc/kubernetes/admin.conf ~/cluster-configuration/kubeconfig
docker run -v ~/cluster-configuration:/cluster-configuration --net=host nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native/k8s-launch-kit:v25.10.0 --discover-cluster-config --kubeconfig /cluster-configuration/kubeconfig --save-cluster-config /cluster-configuration/config.yaml --log-level debug  --save-deployment-files /cluster-configuration/deployments --fabric infiniband --deployment-type rdma_shared --multirail

Don’t forget to enable –net=host and mount the necessary directories for input and output files with -v.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
K8s Launch Kit (l8k) is a CLI tool for deploying and managing NVIDIA cloud-native solutions on Kubernetes. The tool helps provide flexible deployment workflows for optimal network performance with SR-IOV, RDMA, and other networking technologies.

### Discover Cluster Configuration
Deploy a minimal Network Operator profile to automatically discover your cluster's
network capabilities and hardware configuration by using --discover-cluster-config.
This phase can be skipped if you provide your own configuration file by using --user-config.
This phase requires --kubeconfig to be specified.

### Generate Deployment Files
Based on the discovered or provided configuration,
generate a complete set of YAML deployment files for the selected network profile.
Files can be saved to disk using --save-deployment-files.
The profile can be defined manually with --fabric, --deployment-type and --multirail flags,
OR generated by an LLM-assisted profile generator with --prompt (requires --llm-api-key and --llm-vendor).

### Deploy to Cluster
Apply the generated deployment files to your Kubernetes cluster by using --deploy. This phase requires --kubeconfig and can be skipped if --deploy is not specified.

Usage:
l8k [flags]
l8k [command]

Available Commands:
completion  Generate the autocompletion script for the specified shell
help        Help about any command
version     Print the version number

Flags:
    --ai                             Enable AI deployment
    --deploy                         Deploy the generated files to the Kubernetes cluster
    --deployment-type string         Select the deployment type (sriov, rdma_shared, host_device)
    --discover-cluster-config        Deploy a thin Network Operator profile to discover cluster capabilities
    --enabled-plugins string         Comma-separated list of plugins to enable (default "network-operator")
    --fabric string                  Select the fabric type to deploy (infiniband, ethernet)
-h, --help                           help for l8k
    --kubeconfig string              Path to kubeconfig file for cluster deployment (required when using --deploy)
    --llm-api-key string             API key for the LLM API (required when using --prompt)
    --llm-api-url string             API URL for the LLM API (required when using --prompt)
    --llm-vendor string              Vendor of the LLM API (required when using --prompt) (default "openai-azure")
    --log-level string               Log level (debug, info, warn, error) (default "info")
    --multirail                      Enable multirail deployment
    --prompt string                  Path to file with a prompt to use for LLM-assisted profile generation
    --save-cluster-config string     Save discovered cluster configuration to the specified path (default "/opt/nvidia/k8s-launch-kit/cluster-config.yaml")
    --save-deployment-files string   Save generated deployment files to the specified directory (default "/opt/nvidia/k8s-launch-kit/deployment")
    --spectrum-x                     Enable Spectrum X deployment
    --user-config string             Use provided cluster configuration file instead of auto-discovery (skips cluster discovery)

Use "l8k [command] --help" for more information about a command.

Usage Examples

Complete Workflow

Discover cluster config, generate files, and deploy:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
l8k --discover-cluster-config --save-cluster-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
--fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
--save-deployment-files ./deployments \
--deploy --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config

Discover Cluster Configuration

Copy
Copied!
            

            
l8k --discover-cluster-config --save-cluster-config ./my-cluster-config.yaml

Use Existing Configuration

Generate and deploy with pre-existing config:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
l8k --user-config ./existing-config.yaml \
    --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --deploy --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config

Generate Deployment Files

Copy
Copied!
            

            
l8k --user-config ./config.yaml \
    --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Generate Deployment Files using Natural Language Prompt

Kubernetes Launch Kit supports a LLM-assisted profile generation. You can provide a natural language prompt to the tool and it will generate a deployment profile for you. To configure the LLM, you need to provide the API key to OpenAI Azure backend.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo "I want to enable multirail networking in my AI cluster" > requirements.txt
l8k --user-config ./config.yaml \
    --prompt requirements.txt --llm-vendor openai-azure --llm-api-key <OPENAI_AZURE_KEY> \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Configuration File Format

After the cluster configuration is discovered, the tool will save the configuration to a file. You can use this file as a starting point for your own configuration. Own configuration file can be provided to the tool using –user-config flag.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  networkOperator:
    version: v25.10.0
    componentVersion: network-operator-v25.10.0 # TODO: update to NetworkOperator.ComponentVersion later
    repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
    namespace: nvidia-network-operator
  docaDriver:
    version: doca3.2.0-25.10-1.2.8.0-2
    unloadStorageModules: false
    enableNFSRDMA: false
  nvIpam:
    poolName: nv-ipam-pool
  subnets:
    - subnet: 192.168.2.0/24
      gateway: 192.168.2.1
    - subnet: 192.168.3.0/24
      gateway: 192.168.3.1
    - subnet: 192.168.4.0/24
      gateway: 192.168.4.1
    - subnet: 192.168.5.0/24
      gateway: 192.168.5.1
    - subnet: 192.168.6.0/24
      gateway: 192.168.6.1
    - subnet: 192.168.7.0/24
      gateway: 192.168.7.1
    - subnet: 192.168.8.0/24
      gateway: 192.168.8.1
    - subnet: 192.168.9.0/24
      gateway: 192.168.9.1
    - subnet: 192.168.10.0/24
      gateway: 192.168.10.1
  sriov:
    mtu: 9000
    numVfs: 8
    priority: 90
    resourceName: sriov_resource
    networkName: sriov_network
  hostdev:
    resourceName: hostdev-resource
    networkName: hostdev-network
  rdmaShared:
    resourceName: rdma_shared_resource
    hcaMax: 63
  ipoib:
    networkName: ipoib-network
  macvlan:
    networkName: macvlan-network
  clusterConfig:
    capabilities:
      nodes:
        sriov: true
        rdma: true
        ib: true
    pfs:
      - rdmaDevice: mlx5_0
        pciAddress: "0000:03:00.0"
        networkInterface: enp3s0f0np0
        traffic: east-west
      - rdmaDevice: mlx5_1
        pciAddress: "0000:03:00.1"
        networkInterface: enp3s0f1np1
        traffic: east-west
      - rdmaDevice: mlx5_2
        pciAddress: 0000:81:00.0
        networkInterface: enp129s0np0
        traffic: east-west
    nodeSelector:
      feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true"
    workerNodes:
      - cloud-dev-41
      - cloud-dev-40

Previous Network Operator API reference v1alpha1
Next Customization Options
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 14, 2025
content here