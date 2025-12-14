NVIDIA Network Operator v25.10.0
Network Operator API reference v1alpha1

Packages:

configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1

Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the configuration.net v1alpha1 API group

Resource Types:

ConfigurationTemplateSpec

(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplateSpec, NicDeviceConfigurationSpec)

ConfigurationTemplateSpec is a set of configurations for the NICs

Field

Description

numVfs int Number of VFs to be configured
linkType LinkTypeEnum LinkType to be configured, Ethernet|Infiniband
pciPerformanceOptimized PciPerformanceOptimizedSpec PCI performance optimization settings
roceOptimized RoceOptimizedSpec RoCE optimization settings
gpuDirectOptimized GpuDirectOptimizedSpec GPU Direct optimization settings
spectrumXOptimized SpectrumXOptimizedSpec Spectrum-X optimization settings. Works only with linkType==Ethernet && numVfs==0. Other optimizations must be skipped or disabled. RawNvConfig must be empty.
rawNvConfig []NvConfigParam List of arbitrary nv config parameters

FirmwareTemplateSpec

(Appears on: NicDeviceSpec, NicFirmwareTemplateSpec)

FirmwareTemplateSpec specifies a FW update policy for a given FW source ref

Field

Description

nicFirmwareSourceRef string NicFirmwareSourceRef refers to existing NicFirmwareSource CR on where to get the FW from
updatePolicy string UpdatePolicy indicates whether the operator needs to validate installed FW or upgrade it

GpuDirectOptimizedSpec

(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)

GpuDirectOptimizedSpec specifies GPU Direct optimization settings

Field

Description

enabled bool Optimize GPU Direct
env string GPU direct environment, e.g. Baremetal

LinkTypeEnum ( string alias)

(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)

LinkTypeEnum described the link type (Ethernet / Infiniband)

NicConfigurationTemplate

NicConfigurationTemplate is the Schema for the nicconfigurationtemplates API

Field

Description

metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.ObjectMeta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field.
spec NicConfigurationTemplateSpec Defines the desired state of NICs
status NicTemplateStatus Defines the observed state of NicConfigurationTemplate

NicConfigurationTemplateSpec

(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplate)

NicConfigurationTemplateSpec defines the desired state of NicConfigurationTemplate

Field

Description

nodeSelector map[string]string NodeSelector contains labels required on the node. When empty, the template will be applied to matching devices on all nodes.
nicSelector NicSelectorSpec NIC selector configuration
resetToDefault bool (Optional) ResetToDefault specifies whether node agent needs to perform a reset flow The following operations will be performed: * Nvconfig reset of all non-volatile configurations - Mstconfig -d reset for each PF - Mstconfig -d set ADVANCED_PCI_SETTINGS=1 * Node reboot - Applies new NIC NV config - Will undo any runtime configuration previously performed for the device/driver
template ConfigurationTemplateSpec Configuration template to be applied to matching devices

NicDevice

NicDevice is the Schema for the nicdevices API

Field

Description

metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.ObjectMeta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field.
spec NicDeviceSpec
status NicDeviceStatus

NicDeviceConfigurationSpec

(Appears on: NicDeviceSpec)

NicDeviceConfigurationSpec contains desired configuration of the NIC

Field

Description

resetToDefault bool ResetToDefault specifies whether node agent needs to perform a reset flow. The following operations will be performed: * Nvconfig reset of all non-volatile configurations - Mstconfig -d reset for each PF - Mstconfig -d set ADVANCED_PCI_SETTINGS=1 * Node reboot - Applies new NIC NV config - Will undo any runtime configuration previously performed for the device/driver
template ConfigurationTemplateSpec Configuration template applied from the NicConfigurationTemplate CR

NicDevicePortSpec

(Appears on: NicDeviceStatus)

NicDevicePortSpec describes the ports of the NIC

Field

Description

pci string PCI is a PCI address of the port, e.g. 0000:3b:00.0
networkInterface string NetworkInterface is the name of the network interface for this port, e.g. eth1
rdmaInterface string RdmaInterface is the name of the rdma interface for this port, e.g. mlx5_1

NicDeviceSpec

(Appears on: NicDevice)

NicDeviceSpec defines the desired state of NicDevice

Field

Description

configuration NicDeviceConfigurationSpec Configuration specifies the configuration requested by NicConfigurationTemplate
firmware FirmwareTemplateSpec Firmware specifies the fw upgrade policy requested by NicFirmwareTemplate

NicDeviceStatus

(Appears on: NicDevice)

NicDeviceStatus defines the observed state of NicDevice

Field

Description

node string Node where the device is located
type string Type of device, e.g. ConnectX7
serialNumber string Serial number of the device, e.g. MT2116X09299
partNumber string Part number of the device, e.g. MCX713106AEHEA_QP1
psid string Product Serial ID of the device, e.g. MT_0000000221
firmwareVersion string Firmware version currently installed on the device, e.g. 22.31.1014
dpu bool DPU indicates if the device is a BlueField in DPU mode
modelName string ModelName is the model name of the device, e.g. ConnectX-6 or BlueField-3
superNIC bool SuperNIC indicates if the device is a SuperNIC
ports []NicDevicePortSpec List of ports for the device
conditions []Kubernetes meta/v1.Condition List of conditions observed for the device

NicFirmwareSource

NicFirmwareSource is the Schema for the nicfirmwaresources API

Field

Description

metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.ObjectMeta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field.
spec NicFirmwareSourceSpec
status NicFirmwareSourceStatus

NicFirmwareSourceSpec

(Appears on: NicFirmwareSource)

NicFirmwareSourceSpec represents a list of url sources for FW

Field

Description

binUrlSources []string (Optional) BinUrlSources represents a list of url sources for ConnectX Firmware
bfbUrlSource string (Optional) BFBUrlSource represents a url source for BlueField Bundle
docaSpcXCCUrlSource string (Optional) DocaSpcXCCUrlSource represents a url source for DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for ubuntu 22.04 Will be removed in the future, once Doca SPC-X CC algorithm will be publicly available

NicFirmwareSourceStatus

(Appears on: NicFirmwareSource)

NicFirmwareSourceStatus represents the status of the FW from given sources, e.g. version available for PSIDs

Field

Description

state string State represents the firmware processing state
reason string Reason shows an error message if occurred
binaryVersions map[string][]string Versions is a map of available FW binaries versions to PSIDs a PSID should have only a single FW version available for it
bfbVersions map[string]string BFBVersions represents the FW versions available in the provided BFB bundle
docaSpcXCCVersion string DocaSpcXCCVersion represents the FW versions available in the provided DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for ubuntu 22.04

NicFirmwareTemplate

NicFirmwareTemplate is the Schema for the nicfirmwaretemplates API

Field

Description

metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.ObjectMeta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field.
spec NicFirmwareTemplateSpec
status NicTemplateStatus

NicFirmwareTemplateSpec

(Appears on: NicFirmwareTemplate)

NicFirmwareTemplateSpec defines the FW templates and node/nic selectors for it

Field

Description

nodeSelector map[string]string NodeSelector contains labels required on the node. When empty, the template will be applied to matching devices on all nodes.
nicSelector NicSelectorSpec NIC selector configuration
template FirmwareTemplateSpec Firmware update template

NicSelectorSpec

(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplateSpec, NicFirmwareTemplateSpec)

NicSelectorSpec is a desired configuration for NICs

Field

Description

nicType string Type of the NIC to be selected, e.g. 101d,1015,a2d6 etc.
pciAddresses []string Array of PCI addresses to be selected, e.g. “0000:03:00.0”
serialNumbers []string Serial numbers of the NICs to be selected, e.g. MT2116X09299

NicTemplateStatus

(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplate, NicFirmwareTemplate)

NicTemplateStatus defines the observed state of NicConfigurationTemplate and NicFirmwareTemplate

Field

Description

nicDevices []string NicDevice CRs matching this configuration / firmware template

NvConfigParam

(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)

Field

Description

name string Name of the arbitrary nvconfig parameter
value string Value of the arbitrary nvconfig parameter

PciPerformanceOptimizedSpec

(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)

PciPerformanceOptimizedSpec specifies PCI performance optimization settings

Field

Description

enabled bool Specifies whether to enable PCI performance optimization
maxAccOutRead int Specifies the PCIe Max Accumulative Outstanding read bytes
maxReadRequest int Specifies the size of a single PCI read request in bytes

QosSpec

(Appears on: RoceOptimizedSpec)

QosSpec specifies Quality of Service settings

Field

Description

trust string Trust mode for QoS settings, e.g. trust-dscp
pfc string Priority-based Flow Control configuration, e.g. “0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0”
tos int 8-bit value for type of service

RoceOptimizedSpec

(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)

RoceOptimizedSpec specifies RoCE optimization settings

Field

Description

enabled bool Optimize RoCE
qos QosSpec Quality of Service settings

SpectrumXOptimizedSpec

(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)

SpectrumXOptimizedSpec enables Spectrum-X specific optimizations

Field

Description

enabled bool Optimize Spectrum X
version string Version of the Spectrum-X architecture to optimize for
overlay string (Optional) Overlay mode to be configured Can be “l3” or “none”
