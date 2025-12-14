Configuration details

NVIDIA Network Operator v25.10.0
  • numVFs: if provided, configure SR-IOV VFs via nvconfig.

    • This is a mandatory parameter.

    • E.g: if numVFs=2 then SRIOV_EN=1 and SRIOV_NUM_OF_VFS=2.

    • If numVFs=0 then SRIOV_EN=0 and SRIOV_NUM_OF_VFS=0.

  • linkType: if provided configure linkType for the NIC for all NIC ports.

    • This is a mandatory parameter.

    • E.g linkType = Infiniband then set LINK_TYPE_P1=IB and LINK_TYPE_P2=IB if second PCI function is present

  • pciPerformanceOptimized: performs PCI performance optimizations. If enabled then by default the following will happen:

    • Set nvconfig MAX_ACC_OUT_READ nvconfig parameter to 0 (use device defaults)

    • Set PCI max read request size for each PF to 4096 (note: this is a runtime config and is not persistent)

    • Users can override values via maxAccOutRead and maxReadRequest

    • IMPORTANT :

      • According to the PRM, setting MAX_ACC_OUT_READ to zero enables the auto mode, which applies the best suitable optimizations. However, there is a bug in certain FW versions, where the zero value is not available.

      • In this case, until the fix is available, MAX_ACC_OUT_READ will not be set and a warning event will be emitted for this device’s CR.

  • roceOptimized: performs RoCE related optimizations. If enabled performs the following by default:

    • Nvconfig set for both ports (can be applied from PF0)

      • Conditionally applied for second port if present

        • ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P1=255, ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P2=255

        • CNP_DSCP_P1=4, CNP_DSCP_P2=4

        • CNP_802P_PRIO_P1=6, CNP_802P_PRIO_P2=6

    • Configure pfc (Priority Flow Control) for priority 3, set trust to dscp on each PF, set ToS (Type of Service) to 0.

      • Non-persistent (need to be applied after each boot)

      • Users can override values via trust, pfc and tos parameters

    • Can only be enabled with linkType=Ethernet

  • gpuDirectOptimized: performs gpu direct optimizations. ATM only optimizations for Baremetal environment are supported. If enabled perform the following:

    • Set nvconfig ATS_ENABLED=0

    • Can only be enabled when pciPerformanceOptimized is enabled

    • Both the numeric values and their string aliases, supported by NVConfig, are allowed (e.g. REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE=False, REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE=0).

    • For per port parameters (suffix _P1, _P2) parameters with _P2 suffix are ignored if the device is single port.

  • If a configuration is not set in spec, its non-volatile configuration parameters (if any) should be set to device default.
