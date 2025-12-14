Platform Support

To save startup time and operational effort, precompiled DOCA-OFED driver container images are available for common OS/flavor/kernel/architecture variants.

The container image tag pattern used for common variants is: driver_ver-container_ver-kernel_ver-flavor-os-arch. For example: 24.07-0.6.1.0-0-6.8.0-49-generic-ubuntu24.04-amd64

NOTE: For the generic flavor of Ubuntu, the default Kernel version is used for precompiling (e.g. 6.8.0-31 for Ubuntu 24.04). Whereas for all other flavors, their latest (at time of DOCA packaging/release) Kernel version is used.

Currently precompiled DOCA-OFED driver container images are provided for the following operating systems:



Ubuntu 24.04 (amd64/arm64)

Ubuntu 22.04 (amd64/arm64)



NVIDIA supports precompiled driver containers for the most recently released DOCA-OFED GA drivers.

NVIDIA builds precompiled driver containers for generic , nvidia , aws , azure , and oracle kernel flavors.

Precompiled driver containers are currently unsigned.

If your hosts use a different kernel variant, you can create a custom precompiled driver container and host it in your own container registry. Please refer to Precompiled Container Build Instructions for NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver Container section.