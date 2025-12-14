NVIDIA Network Operator v25.10.0
Platform Support

Prerequisites

Component

Version

Notes

Kubernetes >=1.30 and <=1.34
Helm v3.5+ For information and methods of Helm installation, please refer to the official Helm Website.
Node Feature Discovery >=0.15.6 and <=0.17.0 When deploying the Network Operator and GPU Operator on the same cluster, ensure only one instance of Node Feature Discovery (NFD) is installed. We recommend using the version included with the GPU Operator.

System Requirements

  • RDMA‑capable NVIDIA network adapters

    • NVIDIA ConnectX NICs and SuperNICs

    • NVIDIA BlueField Networking Platforms

  • NVIDIA GPU Operator v25.3.x or newer – required for workloads that use NVIDIA GPUs and GPUDirect RDMA.

Supported NVIDIA Network Adapters

The following adapters have been tested and validated with NVIDIA Network Operator:

Product Family

Network Technology

Max Port Speed

Notes

NVIDIA ConnectX‑6 NIC Ethernet & InfiniBand 200 Gb/s IB RDMA and RoCE
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx NIC Ethernet 200 Gb/s RoCE
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NIC Ethernet & InfiniBand 400 Gb/s IB RDMA and RoCE
NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Ethernet & InfiniBand 800 Gb/s IB RDMA and RoCE
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Ethernet 200 Gb/s NIC mode only; RoCE
NVIDIA BlueField-3 SuperNIC Ethernet 400 Gb/s NIC mode only; RoCE

Supported NVIDIA Data Center Systems

The following NVIDIA Data Center systems have been tested and validated with NVIDIA Network Operator:

System

CPU Architecture

GPU Architecture

Network Adapter(s)

Operating System(s)

Notes

NVIDIA IGX Orin Arm (NVIDIA Orin) NVIDIA Ampere ConnectX-7 Ubuntu 22.04 (ARM64) GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)
NVIDIA Grace ARM Server Arm (NVIDIA Grace) NVIDIA Hopper BlueField-3 (NIC Mode) Ubuntu 22.04 (ARM64) / OCP 4.17 / SLES 15.6 GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)
NVIDIA DGX/HGX GB200 NVL72 Arm (NVIDIA Grace) NVIDIA Blackwell ConnectX-7 Ubuntu 24.04 (ARM64) / Red Hat OpenShift GA
NVIDIA DGX/HGX B200 x86 NVIDIA Blackwell BlueField-3 SuperNIC (NIC mode) / ConnectX-7 Ubuntu 22.04 / 24.04 (x86) / Red Hat OpenShift GA
NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server x86 NVIDIA Blackwell BlueField-3 SuperNIC (NIC mode) / ConnectX-8 Ubuntu 22.04 / 24.04 (x86) / Red Hat OpenShift GA

Supported Operating Systems and Kubernetes Platforms

NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated on the following OS / platform combinations:

Operating System

Upstream Kubernetes

Red Hat OpenShift

Rancher RKE2

Canonical MicroK8s

Nutanix NKP

Notes

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 1.30–1.34 1.30–1.34 2.12-2.15
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 1.30–1.34 1.30–1.34 2.12-2.15 RT‑kernel support
Red Hat CoreOS 4.17–4.20 RT kernels support
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 / 9.6 / 9.4 1.30–1.34 RT kernels support
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 / 8.8 1.30–1.34 RT‑kernel support
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP7 1.30–1.34 1.30–1.34 Kubernetes and Rancher

Supported Container Runtimes

NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated in the following scenarios:

Operating System

Containerd

CRI-O

Notes

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Yes No
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Yes No
Red Hat Core OS No Yes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Yes Yes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Yes Yes
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP6 Yes No

Supported Precompiled Container Images for DOCA-OFED Drivers

Overview

To save startup time and operational effort, precompiled DOCA-OFED driver container images are available for common OS/flavor/kernel/architecture variants.

The container image tag pattern used for common variants is: driver_ver-container_ver-kernel_ver-flavor-os-arch. For example: 24.07-0.6.1.0-0-6.8.0-49-generic-ubuntu24.04-amd64

NOTE: For the generic flavor of Ubuntu, the default Kernel version is used for precompiling (e.g. 6.8.0-31 for Ubuntu 24.04). Whereas for all other flavors, their latest (at time of DOCA packaging/release) Kernel version is used.

Supported Operating Systems

Currently precompiled DOCA-OFED driver container images are provided for the following operating systems:

  • Ubuntu 24.04 (amd64/arm64)
  • Ubuntu 22.04 (amd64/arm64)

Limitations

  • NVIDIA supports precompiled driver containers for the most recently released DOCA-OFED GA drivers.
  • NVIDIA builds precompiled driver containers for generic, nvidia, aws, azure, and oracle kernel flavors.
  • Precompiled driver containers are currently unsigned.
  • If your hosts use a different kernel variant, you can create a custom precompiled driver container and host it in your own container registry. Please refer to Precompiled Container Build Instructions for NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver Container section.
Warning

  • Only generic kernel variant is tested and supported as a GA.

  • nvidia, aws, azure, and oracle kernel variants are supported as a Tech Preview and have limited testing.

Network Operator Component Matrix

The following component versions are deployed by NVIDIA Network Operator:

Component

Origin

Repository

Image Name

Tag

NVAIE

Notes

NVIDIA Network Operator NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native network-operator v25.10.0 Yes
NVIDIA Network Operator NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox network-operator-init-container network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
DOCA-OFED Driver Container NVIDIA (EULA) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox doca-driver doca3.2.0-25.10-1.2.8.0-2 Yes LTS version: 24.10-0.7.0.0-0
RDMA Shared Device Plugin NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
IB Kubernetes Plugin NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox ib-kubernetes network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
IP Over Infiniband (IPoIB) CNI plugin NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox ipoib-cni network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
NVIDIA IPAM Plugin NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox nvidia-k8s-ipam network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox nic-feature-discovery network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) NVIDIA (EULA) nvcr.io/nvidia/doca doca_telemetry 1.22.5-doca3.1.0-host Yes
Node Feature Discovery Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox node-feature-discovery network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes Optionally deployed. May already be present in the cluster with proper configuration.
SRIOV Network Operator Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox sriov-network-operator network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
SRIOV Network Operator Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox sriov-network-operator-webhook network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
SRIOV Network Operator Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox sriov-network-operator-config-daemon network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
SR-IOV Network Device Plugin Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox sriov-network-device-plugin network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
SR-IOV CNI plugin Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox sriov-cni network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
InfiniBand SR-IOV CNI plugin Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox ib-sriov-cni network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
K8s CNI network plugins Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox plugins network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
Multus CNI Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox multus-cni network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
RDMA CNI plugin Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox rdma-cni network-operator-v25.10.0 Yes
Open vSwitch CNI plugin Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox ovs-cni-plugin network-operator-v25.10.0 No
NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox nic-configuration-operator network-operator-v25.10.0 No
NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox nic-configuration-operator-daemon network-operator-v25.10.0 No
NVIDIA Maintenance Operator NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox maintenance-operator network-operator-v25.10.0 No
NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native k8s-launch-kit v25.10.0 No
