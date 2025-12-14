On This Page
- Prerequisites
- System Requirements
- Supported NVIDIA Network Adapters
- Supported NVIDIA Data Center Systems
- Supported Operating Systems and Kubernetes Platforms
- Supported Container Runtimes
- Supported Precompiled Container Images for DOCA-OFED Drivers
- Network Operator Component Matrix
Platform Support
Component
Version
Notes
|Kubernetes
|>=1.30 and <=1.34
|Helm
|v3.5+
|For information and methods of Helm installation, please refer to the official Helm Website.
|Node Feature Discovery
|>=0.15.6 and <=0.17.0
|When deploying the Network Operator and GPU Operator on the same cluster, ensure only one instance of Node Feature Discovery (NFD) is installed. We recommend using the version included with the GPU Operator.
- RDMA‑capable NVIDIA network adapters
NVIDIA ConnectX NICs and SuperNICs
NVIDIA BlueField Networking Platforms
-
NVIDIA GPU Operator v25.3.x or newer – required for workloads that use NVIDIA GPUs and GPUDirect RDMA.
The following adapters have been tested and validated with NVIDIA Network Operator:
Product Family
Network Technology
Max Port Speed
Notes
|NVIDIA ConnectX‑6 NIC
|Ethernet & InfiniBand
|200 Gb/s
|IB RDMA and RoCE
|NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx NIC
|Ethernet
|200 Gb/s
|RoCE
|NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NIC
|Ethernet & InfiniBand
|400 Gb/s
|IB RDMA and RoCE
|NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|Ethernet & InfiniBand
|800 Gb/s
|IB RDMA and RoCE
|NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU
|Ethernet
|200 Gb/s
|NIC mode only; RoCE
|NVIDIA BlueField-3 SuperNIC
|Ethernet
|400 Gb/s
|NIC mode only; RoCE
The following NVIDIA Data Center systems have been tested and validated with NVIDIA Network Operator:
System
CPU Architecture
GPU Architecture
Network Adapter(s)
Operating System(s)
Notes
|NVIDIA IGX Orin
|Arm (NVIDIA Orin)
|NVIDIA Ampere
|ConnectX-7
|Ubuntu 22.04 (ARM64)
|GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)
|NVIDIA Grace ARM Server
|Arm (NVIDIA Grace)
|NVIDIA Hopper
|BlueField-3 (NIC Mode)
|Ubuntu 22.04 (ARM64) / OCP 4.17 / SLES 15.6
|GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)
|NVIDIA DGX/HGX GB200 NVL72
|Arm (NVIDIA Grace)
|NVIDIA Blackwell
|ConnectX-7
|Ubuntu 24.04 (ARM64) / Red Hat OpenShift
|GA
|NVIDIA DGX/HGX B200
|x86
|NVIDIA Blackwell
|BlueField-3 SuperNIC (NIC mode) / ConnectX-7
|Ubuntu 22.04 / 24.04 (x86) / Red Hat OpenShift
|GA
|NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server
|x86
|NVIDIA Blackwell
|BlueField-3 SuperNIC (NIC mode) / ConnectX-8
|Ubuntu 22.04 / 24.04 (x86) / Red Hat OpenShift
|GA
NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated on the following OS / platform combinations:
Operating System
Upstream Kubernetes
Red Hat OpenShift
Rancher RKE2
Canonical MicroK8s
Nutanix NKP
Notes
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|1.30–1.34
|—
|—
|1.30–1.34
|2.12-2.15
|—
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|1.30–1.34
|—
|—
|1.30–1.34
|2.12-2.15
|RT‑kernel support
|Red Hat CoreOS
|—
|4.17–4.20
|—
|—
|—
|RT kernels support
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 / 9.6 / 9.4
|1.30–1.34
|—
|—
|—
|—
|RT kernels support
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 / 8.8
|1.30–1.34
|—
|—
|—
|—
|RT‑kernel support
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP7
|1.30–1.34
|—
|1.30–1.34
|—
|—
|Kubernetes and Rancher
NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated in the following scenarios:
Operating System
Containerd
CRI-O
Notes
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|Yes
|No
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|Yes
|No
|Red Hat Core OS
|No
|Yes
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9
|Yes
|Yes
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
|Yes
|Yes
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP6
|Yes
|No
Overview
To save startup time and operational effort, precompiled DOCA-OFED driver container images are available for common OS/flavor/kernel/architecture variants.
The container image tag pattern used for common variants is: driver_ver-container_ver-kernel_ver-flavor-os-arch. For example:
24.07-0.6.1.0-0-6.8.0-49-generic-ubuntu24.04-amd64
NOTE: For the
generic flavor of Ubuntu, the default Kernel version is used for precompiling (e.g. 6.8.0-31 for Ubuntu 24.04). Whereas for all other flavors, their latest (at time of DOCA packaging/release) Kernel version is used.
Supported Operating Systems
Currently precompiled DOCA-OFED driver container images are provided for the following operating systems:
-
- Ubuntu 24.04 (amd64/arm64)
- Ubuntu 22.04 (amd64/arm64)
Limitations
-
- NVIDIA supports precompiled driver containers for the most recently released DOCA-OFED GA drivers.
- NVIDIA builds precompiled driver containers for
generic,
nvidia,
aws,
azure, and
oraclekernel flavors.
- Precompiled driver containers are currently unsigned.
- If your hosts use a different kernel variant, you can create a custom precompiled driver container and host it in your own container registry. Please refer to Precompiled Container Build Instructions for NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver Container section.
Only
generickernel variant is tested and supported as a GA.
nvidia,
aws,
azure, and
oraclekernel variants are supported as a Tech Preview and have limited testing.
The following component versions are deployed by NVIDIA Network Operator:
Component
Origin
Repository
Image Name
Tag
NVAIE
Notes
|NVIDIA Network Operator
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
|network-operator
|v25.10.0
|Yes
|NVIDIA Network Operator
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|network-operator-init-container
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|DOCA-OFED Driver Container
|NVIDIA (EULA)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|doca-driver
|doca3.2.0-25.10-1.2.8.0-2
|Yes
|LTS version: 24.10-0.7.0.0-0
|RDMA Shared Device Plugin
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|IB Kubernetes Plugin
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|ib-kubernetes
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|IP Over Infiniband (IPoIB) CNI plugin
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|ipoib-cni
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|NVIDIA IPAM Plugin
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|nvidia-k8s-ipam
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|nic-feature-discovery
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS)
|NVIDIA (EULA)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/doca
|doca_telemetry
|1.22.5-doca3.1.0-host
|Yes
|Node Feature Discovery
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|node-feature-discovery
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|Optionally deployed. May already be present in the cluster with proper configuration.
|SRIOV Network Operator
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|sriov-network-operator
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|SRIOV Network Operator
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|sriov-network-operator-webhook
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|SRIOV Network Operator
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|sriov-network-operator-config-daemon
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|SR-IOV Network Device Plugin
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|sriov-network-device-plugin
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|SR-IOV CNI plugin
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|sriov-cni
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|InfiniBand SR-IOV CNI plugin
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|ib-sriov-cni
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|K8s CNI network plugins
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|plugins
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|Multus CNI
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|multus-cni
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|RDMA CNI plugin
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|rdma-cni
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|Yes
|Open vSwitch CNI plugin
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|ovs-cni-plugin
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|No
|NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|nic-configuration-operator
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|No
|NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|nic-configuration-operator-daemon
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|No
|NVIDIA Maintenance Operator
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|maintenance-operator
|network-operator-v25.10.0
|No
|NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
|k8s-launch-kit
|v25.10.0
|No