Proxy & Air-Gapped Environments

This section describes how to successfully deploy the Network Operator in clusters with restricted internet access. By default, the Network Operator requires internet access for the following reasons:

The container images must be pulled during the Network Operator installation.

The DOCA-OFED Driver container must download several OS packages prior to the driver installation.

To address these requirements, it may be necessary to create a local image registry and/or a local package repository, so that the necessary images and packages will be available for your cluster. Subsequent sections of this document detail how to configure the Network Operator to use local image registries and local package repositories. If your cluster is behind a proxy, follow the steps listed in Network Operator Deployment in Proxy Environments.

Without internet access, the Network Operator requires all images to be hosted in a local image registry that is accessible to all nodes in the cluster. To allow Network Operator to work with a local registry, users can specify local repository, image, tag along with pull secrets in the values.yaml file.

To pull the correct images from the NVIDIA registry, you can leverage the fields repository , image and version specified in the values.yaml file or in the NVIDIA Network Operator Container Images section.

NicClusterPolicy supports use of image container digest in the version field.

For DOCA-OFED driver, the use of image container digest in the version field is supported only for precompiled images.

For non-precompiled DOCA-OFED driver images, the version field must be appended by the OS name and Architecture running on the worker node.

For example for DOCA-OFED driver version doca3.2.0-25.10-1.2.8.0-2, the tag for Ubuntu 24.04 with X86 architecture is “doca3.2.0-25.10-1.2.8.0-2-ubuntu24.04-amd64”. Available DOCA-OFED driver image tags can be found at NGC.

In case of local registry required authentication, make sure to create a pull secret and configure in NicClusterPolicy accordingly.

Note NVIDIA Network Operator communicates with the Image Registry configured for the DOCA-OFED Driver in the NICClusterPolicy to list the available tags. Specifying pull secret is required in the NicClusterPolicy DOCA-OFED Driver section, even if global container access credentials are configured on nodes.

NVIDIA Network Operator communicates with the Image Registry configured for the DOCA-OFED Driver in the NICClusterPolicy to list the available tags. This is required to verify the availability of precompiled DOCA-OFED Driver container images.

If the Image Registry uses a TLS certificate that is not issued by a well-known Certificate Authority (CA), it is required to configure the NVIDIA Network Operator with the Certificate.

Fetch the TLS Certificates from the Image Registry server and save them in the ca.crt file:

Copy Copied! export REGISTRY_HOST=myregistry.example.com export REGISTRY_PORT=5000 openssl s_client -showcerts -connect ${REGISTRY_HOST}:${REGISTRY_PORT} </dev/null 2>/dev/null | awk '/-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----/,/-----END CERTIFICATE-----/' > ca.crt

Create a ConfigMap containing the TLS Certificates from the ca.crt file :

Copy Copied! kubectl create configmap custom-registry-cert --from-file=<external_registry>=ca.crt -n nvidia-network-operator

In OpenShift, update the nvidia-network-operator Subscription by adding the following config under spec :

Copy Copied! kubectl apply -f - <<EOF apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1alpha1 kind: Subscription metadata: name: nvidia-network-operator namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: config: volumes: - configMap: name: custom-registry-cert name: custom-registry-ca volumeMounts: - mountPath: /etc/pki/tls/certs/ name: custom-registry-ca EOF

In Kubernetes, update the network-operator Deployment’s volumes by running:

Copy Copied! kubectl apply -f - <<EOF apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: network-operator namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: template: spec: volumes: - configMap: name: custom-registry-cert name: custom-registry-ca containers: - name: network-operator volumeMounts: - mountPath: /etc/pki/tls/certs/ name: custom-registry-ca EOF

Warning The instructions below are provided as reference examples to set up a local package repository for NVIDIA Network Operator.

The DOCA-OFED Driver container deployed as part of the Network Operator requires certain packages to be available for the driver installation. In restricted internet access or air-gapped installations, users are required to create a local mirror repository for their OS distribution, and make the following packages available:

Copy Copied! ubuntu: linux-headers-${KERNEL_VERSION} linux-modules-${KERNEL_VERSION} pkg-config rhel, rhcos: kernel-headers-${KERNEL_VERSION} kernel-devel-${KERNEL_VERSION} kernel-core-${KERNEL_VERSION} createrepo elfutils-libelf-devel kernel-rpm-macros umactl-libs lsof pm-build patch hostname

For RT kernels following packages should be available:

Copy Copied! kernel-rt-devel-${KERNEL_VERSION} kernel-rt-modules-${KERNEL_VERSION}

For Ubuntu, these packages can be found at archive.ubuntu.com, and be used as the mirror that must be replicated locally for your cluster. By using apt-mirror or apt-get download, you can create a full or a partial mirror to your repository server.

For RHCOS, dnf reposync can be used to create the local mirror. This requires an active Red Hat subscription for the supported OpenShift version. For example:

Copy Copied! dnf --releasever=8.4 reposync --repo rhel-8-for-x86_64-appstream-rpms --download-metadata

Once all the above required packages are mirrored to the local repository, repo lists must be created following distribution specific documentation. A ConfigMap containing the repo list file should be created in the namespace where the NVIDIA Network Operator is deployed.

Following is an example of a repo list for Ubuntu 20.04 (access to a local package repository via HTTP):

custom-repo.list :

Copy Copied! deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http://<local pkg repository>/ubuntu/mirror/archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu focal main universe deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http://<local pkg repository>/ubuntu/mirror/archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu focal-updates main universe deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http://<local pkg repository>/ubuntu/mirror/archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu focal-security main universe

Following is an example of a repo list for RHCOS (access to a local package repository via HTTP):

cuda.repo (a mirror of https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/x86_64):

Copy Copied! [cuda] name=cuda baseurl=http://<local pkg repository>/cuda priority=0 gpgcheck=0 enabled=1

redhat.repo :

Copy Copied! [baseos] name=rhel-8-for-x86_64-baseos-rpms baseurl=http://<local pkg repository>/rhel-8-for-x86_64-baseos-rpms gpgcheck=0 enabled=1 [baseoseus] name=rhel-8-for-x86_64-baseos-eus-rpms baseurl=http://<local pkg repository>/rhel-8-for-x86_64-baseos-eus-rpms gpgcheck=0 enabled=1 [rhocp] name=rhocp-4.10-for-rhel-8-x86_64-rpms baseurl=http://<local pkg repository>/rhocp-4.10-for-rhel-8-x86_64-rpms gpgcheck=0 enabled=1 [apstream] name=rhel-8-for-x86_64-appstream-rpms baseurl=http://<local pkg repository>/rhel-8-for-x86_64-appstream-rpms gpgcheck=0 enabled=1

ubi.repo :

Copy Copied! [ubi-8-baseos] name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - BaseOS baseurl = http://<local pkg repository>/ubi-8-baseos enabled = 1 gpgcheck = 0 [ubi-8-baseos-source] name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (Source RPMs) - BaseOS baseurl = http://<local pkg repository>/ubi-8-baseos-source enabled = 0 gpgcheck = 0 [ubi-8-appstream] name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - AppStream baseurl = http://<local pkg repository>/ubi-8-appstream enabled = 1 gpgcheck = 0 [ubi-8-appstream-source] name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (Source RPMs) - AppStream baseurl = http://<local pkg repository>/ubi-8-appstream-source enabled = 0 gpgcheck = 0

Create the ConfigMap for Ubuntu:

Copy Copied! kubectl create configmap repo-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=<path-to-repo-list-file>

Create the ConfigMap for RHCOS:

Copy Copied! kubectl create configmap repo-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=cuda.repo --from-file=redhat.repo --from-file=ubi.repo

Once the ConfigMap is created using the above command, update the values.yaml file with this information to let the Network Operator mount the repo configuration within the driver container and pull the required packages. Based on the OS distribution, the Network Operator will automatically mount this ConfigMap into the appropriate directory.

Copy Copied! ofedDriver: deploy: true repoConfg: name: repo-config

If self-signed certificates are used for an HTTPS based internal repository, a ConfigMap must be created for those certifications and provided during the Network Operator installation. Based on the OS distribution, the Network Operator will automatically mount this ConfigMap into the appropriate directory.

Copy Copied! kubectl create configmap cert-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=<path-to-pem-file1> --from-file=<path-to-pem-file2>