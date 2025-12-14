NIC Firmware Configuration

NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator provides Kubernetes API (Custom Resource Definition) to allow Firmware update and configuration on NVIDIA NICs in a coordinated manner. It deploys a configuration daemon on each of the desired nodes to configure NVIDIA NICs there. NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator uses Maintenance Operator to prepare a node for maintenance before the actual configuration.

Warning NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator does not support FW reset flow for DPU mode. Check limitations.

Warning NVIDIA Networking NIC Configuration Operator doesn’t support Socket Direct Adapters.

For more information about the CRD API, refer to CRD API Reference.