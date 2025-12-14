NVIDIA Network Operator v25.10.0
NIC Firmware Configuration

NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator provides Kubernetes API (Custom Resource Definition) to allow Firmware update and configuration on NVIDIA NICs in a coordinated manner. It deploys a configuration daemon on each of the desired nodes to configure NVIDIA NICs there. NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator uses Maintenance Operator to prepare a node for maintenance before the actual configuration.

Warning

NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator does not support FW reset flow for DPU mode. Check limitations.

Warning

NVIDIA Networking NIC Configuration Operator doesn’t support Socket Direct Adapters.

For more information about the CRD API, refer to CRD API Reference.

Use of NIC Configuration Operator together with SR-IOV Network Operator

NIC Configuration Operator can be used together with SR-IOV Network Operator to configure SR-IOV VFs on NVIDIA NICs. In this scenario, NIC Configuration Operator takes on the NIC FW Configuration, while SR-IOV Network Operator configures the SR-IOV VFs.

There are two requirements for the SR-IOV Network Operator to work together with NIC Configuration Operator:

  1. NodeSelector for the SR-IOV Config Daemon should include the network.nvidia.com/operator.nic-configuration.wait: "false" label. It’s managed by the NIC Configuration Operator and ensures that the SR-IOV Config Daemon is not started before the NIC Configuration is complete and ready.

Note

When the SR-IOV Network Operator is deployed via the Network Operator Helm chart, the Node Selector should be configured via the Network Operator Helm chart values.

values.yaml:

nfd:
  enabled: true
maintenanceOperator:
  enabled: true
sriovNetworkOperator:
  enabled: true
sriov-network-operator:
  sriovOperatorConfig:
    configDaemonNodeSelector:
      beta.kubernetes.io/os: "linux"
      network.nvidia.com/operator.mofed.wait: "false"
      # Enable when using together with NIC Configuration Operator to wait until
      # all required FW parameters are successfully applied before configuring SR-IOV
      network.nvidia.com/operator.nic-configuration.wait: "false"


  1. mellanox plugin should be disabled in the SriovOperatorConfig CR.

kubectl patch sriovoperatorconfigs.sriovnetwork.openshift.io -n nvidia-network-operator default --patch '{ "spec": { "disablePlugins": ["mellanox"]} }' --type='merge'

Warning

SR-IOV Network Operator can work together with the NIC Configuration Operator only in daemon configuration mode. systemd configuration mode is not supported with this scenario.

Install the NIC Configuration Operator and observe NIC devices in the cluster

Note

To perform Firmware validation and update on NIC devices, NIC Configuration Operator requires a persistent storage set up in the cluster. To set up a persistent NFS storage in the cluster, the example from the CSI NFS Driver repository might be used. After deploying the NFS server and NFS CSI driver, the storage class should become available in the cluster. The name of the storage class should then be passed when configuring the NIC Configuration Operator. To disable the Firmware upgrade and validation logic, do not define the nicFirmwareStorage section in the NicClusterPolicy CR.

Note

On some DGX servers, the configuration update is not successfully applied after the warm reboot. In this case, it is recommended to explicitly reset the NIC’s Firmware before the reboot and after updating its non-volatile configuration. This can be achieved by specifying the FW_RESET_AFTER_CONFIG_UPDATE environment variable in the NicClusterPolicy CR. Please see the commented section in the example below.

First install the Network Operator helm chart with the Maintenance Operator enabled and deploy a NIC Cluster Policy CRD with NIC Configuration Operator and DOCA-OFED Driver enabled:

values.yaml:

maintenanceOperator:
  enabled: true

nicclusterpolicy.yaml:

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
  name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
  nicConfigurationOperator:
    operator:
      image: nic-configuration-operator
      repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
      version: network-operator-v25.10.0
    configurationDaemon:
      image: nic-configuration-operator-daemon
      repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
      version: network-operator-v25.10.0
    # Uncomment to explicitely reset the NIC's Firmware before the reboot and after updating its non-volatile configuration.
    # Might be required on DGX servers where configuration update is not successfully applied after the warm reboot.
    # env:
    # - name: "FW_RESET_AFTER_CONFIG_UPDATE"
    # value: "true"
    nicFirmwareStorage:
      create: true
      pvcName: nic-fw-storage-pvc
      # Name of the storage class is provided by the user
      storageClassName: nfs-csi
      availableStorageSize: 1Gi
  ofedDriver:
    image: doca-driver
    repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
    version: doca3.2.0-25.10-1.2.8.0-2
    forcePrecompiled: false
    imagePullSecrets: []
    terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 300
    startupProbe:
      initialDelaySeconds: 10
      periodSeconds: 20
    livenessProbe:
      initialDelaySeconds: 30
      periodSeconds: 30
    readinessProbe:
      initialDelaySeconds: 10
      periodSeconds: 30
    upgradePolicy:
      autoUpgrade: true
      maxParallelUpgrades: 1
      safeLoad: false
      drain:
        enable: true
        force: true
        podSelector: ""
        timeoutSeconds: 300
        deleteEmptyDir: true

Observe the NicDevice CRs detected in the cluster. The name of the CR is composed from the node name, NIC type and its serial number:

> kubectl get nicdevices -n nvidia-network-operator

NAME                      AGE
node1-1015-mt1627x08307   1m
node1-101d-mt1952x03330   1m
node2-1015-mt1627x08305   1m
node2-101d-mt1952x03327   1m

Discover more information about a specific device:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o yaml

apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicDevice
metadata:
  creationTimestamp: "2024-09-21T08:43:08Z"
  generation: 1
  name: node1-101d-mt1952x03327
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
  ownerReferences:
  - apiVersion: v1
    kind: Node
    name: node1
    uid: 25c4f4e2-f7ba-4ba9-9a87-8056313ffc79
  resourceVersion: "1177095"
  uid: ac6763bf-67c6-4af5-81f8-1aad5da929bf
spec: {}
status:
  conditions:
  - type: FirmwareUpdateInProgress
    status: "False"
    reason: DeviceFirmwareSpecEmpty
    message: Device firmware spec is empty, cannot update or validate firmware
    lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:04Z"
  - type: ConfigUpdateInProgress
    status: "False"
    reason: DeviceConfigSpecEmpty
    message: Device configuration spec is empty, cannot update configuration
    lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:08Z"
firmwareVersion: 22.39.1015
node: cloud-dev-41
partNumber: mcx623106ac-cdat
ports:
- networkInterface: enp3s0f0np0
  pci: "0000:03:00.0"
  rdmaInterface: mlx5_0
- networkInterface: enp3s0f1np1
  pci: "0000:03:00.1"
  rdmaInterface: mlx5_1
psid: mt_0000000436
serialNumber: mt1952x03327
type: 101d

Update NIC Firmware using the NIC Configuration Operator

Configure and apply the NICFirmwareSource CR

Deploy the NICFirmwareSource CR:

apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareSource
metadata:
  name: connectx6-dx-firmware-22-44-1036
  namespace: network-operator
  finalizers:
    - configuration.net.nvidia.com/nic-configuration-operator
spec:
  # a list of firmware binaries from mlnx website if they are zipped try to unzip before placing
  binUrlSources:
    - https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/firmware/fw-ConnectX6Dx-rel-22_44_1036-MCX623106AC-CDA_Ax-UEFI-14.37.14-FlexBoot-3.7.500.signed.bin.zip

Note

The ConnectX firmware binaries can be downloaded from the NVIDIA Networking Firmware Downloads page. The URLs of the firmware binaries from the website can be directly provided in the binUrlSources field of the NicFirmwareSource CR.

Note

BlueField Bundle (BFB) can be downloaded from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page. The file should first be made available in the cluster and then its URL should be provided in the bfbUrlSource field of the NicFirmwareSource CR.

Observe the NICFirmwareSource status:

> kubectl get nicfirmwaresource -n nvidia-network-operator connectx6-dx-firmware-22-44-1036 -o yaml

...
status:
  state: Success
  versions:
    22.44.1036:
    - mt_0000000436

Configure and apply the NicFirmwareTemplate CR

Configure and apply the NicFirmwareTemplate CR:

apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareTemplate
metadata:
  name: connectx6dx-config
  namespace: network-operator
spec:
  nodeSelector:
    kubernetes.io/hostname: cloud-dev-41
  nicSelector:
    nicType: "101d"
  template:
    nicFirmwareSourceRef: connectx6dx-firmware-22-44-1036
    updatePolicy: Update

Spec of the NicDevice CR is updated in accordance with the NICFirmwareTemplate and NicConfigurationTemplate CRs matching the device

> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.spec}' | yq -P

template:
  firmware:
      nicFirmwareSourceRef: connectx6dx-firmware-22-44-1036
      updatePolicy: Update

Status conditions of the NicDevice CR reflect the status of the firmware update and indicate any errors that might occur during the process

> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P

- type: FirmwareUpdateInProgress
  status: "False"
  reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
  message: Firmware matches the requested version
  observedGeneration: 4
  lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:42:23Z"

NIC Firmware Mismatch Notification

NIC Configuration Operator updates status conditions of the NicDevice CR to set FirmwareConfigMatch condition based on a current NIC firmware:

> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P

- type: FirmwareConfigMatch
  status: "True"
  reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
  message: Device firmware '20.42.1000' matches to recommended version '20.42.1000'
  lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:10Z"

FirmwareConfigMatch condition status is set to Unknown if DOCA-OFED Driver is not installed otherwise it notifies if current NIC firmware is recommended or not recommended by DOCA-OFED Driver. E.g.:

 > kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P

- type: FirmwareConfigMatch
  status: "True"
  reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
  message: Device firmware '20.42.1000' matches to recommended version '20.42.1000'
  lastTransitionTime: "2024-11-08T09:19:41Z"

Configure NIC Firmware using the NIC Configuration Operator

Configure and apply the NicConfigurationTemplate CR

apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
  name: connectx6dx-config
  namespace: network-operator
spec:
  nodeSelector:
    feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
  nicSelector:
    # nicType selector is mandatory the rest are optional. Only a single type can be specified.
    nicType: 101b
    pciAddresses:
      - "0000:03:00.0"
      - “0000:04:00.0”
    serialNumbers:
      - "MT2116X09299"
  resetToDefault: false # if set, template is ignored, device configuration should reset
  template:
    numVfs: 2
    linkType: Ethernet
    pciPerformanceOptimized:
      enabled: true
      # default values for maxAccOutRead and maxReadRequest listed below, can be omitted
      maxAccOutRead: 44
      maxReadRequest: 4096
    roceOptimized:
      enabled: true
      # default values for qos listed below, can be omitted
      qos:
        trust: dscp
        pfc: "0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0"
    gpuDirectOptimized:
      enabled: true
      env: Baremetal
    rawNvConfig:
      - name: THIS_IS_A_SPECIAL_NVCONFIG_PARAM
        value: "55"
      - name: SOME_ADVANCED_NVCONFIG_PARAM
        value: "true"

Note

It’s not possible to apply more than one template of each kind (NICFirmwareTemplate or NICConfigurationTemplate) to a single device. In this case, no template will be applied and an error event will be emitted for the corresponding NicDevice CR.

For detailed information about firmware parameters and configuration settings, refer to Configuration Details.

Spec of the NicDevice CR is updated in accordance with the NICFirmwareTemplate and NicConfigurationTemplate CRs matching the device

> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.spec}' | yq -P

template:
  firmware:
      nicFirmwareSourceRef: connectx6dx-firmware-22-44-1036
      updatePolicy: Update
  configuration:
      numVfs: 2
      linkType: Ethernet
      pciPerformanceOptimized:
        enabled: true
      roceOptimized:
        enabled: true
        qos:
            trust: dscp
            pfc: "0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0"
      gpuDirectOptimized:
        enabled: true
        env: Baremetal

Observe the status of the configuration update

Status conditions of the NicDevice CR reflect the status of the configuration update and indicate any errors that might occur during the process

> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P

- type: FirmwareUpdateInProgress
  status: "False"
  reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
  message: Firmware matches the requested version
  observedGeneration: 4
  lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:42:23Z"
- type: ConfigUpdateInProgress
  status: "True"
  reason: UpdateStarted
  message: ""
  lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:08Z"

Note

If both Firmware update and configuration are applied to a single device, the firmware update should be performed first. The configuration update will be applied after the firmware update is completed.
