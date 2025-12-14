[TECH PREVIEW] NVIDIA Spectrum-X NIC Configuration

To enable the DOCA SPC-X CC algorithm on NIC devices, the DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for ubuntu 22.04 is required. This configuration step will be removed in the future, once the DOCA SPC-X CC algorithm will be publicly available. To access the package, contact your NVIDIA CPM. The package should be made available in the cluster and then its URL should be provided in the packageUrlSource field of the SpectrumXOperator CR.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicFirmwareSource metadata: name: spectrum-x-configuration namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: # should point to the URL of the DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for Ubuntu 22.04 docaSpcXCCUrlSource: "https://example.com/doca-spcx-cc_3.1.0105-1_amd64.deb"

If firmware on the devices also needs to be updated, extend the NicFirmwareSource CR with fields for ConnectX and BlueField firmware. Please, use the correct firmware for your devices.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicFirmwareSource metadata: name: spectrum-x-configuration namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: # should point to the URL of the DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for Ubuntu 22.04 docaSpcXCCUrlSource: "https://example.com/doca-spcx-cc_3.1.0105-1_amd64.deb" # a list of firmware binaries zip archives from the Mellanox website, can point to any URL accessible from the cluster binUrlSources: - https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/firmware/fw-ConnectX8-rel-40_46_3048-900-9X85E-00NX-MC0_Ax-UEFI-14.39.14-FlexBoot-3.8.100.signed.bin.zip # a URL to the BlueField Bundle (BFB) file, can point to any URL accessible from the cluster bfbUrlSource: - https://example.com/bf-fwbundle-3.1.0-77_25.07-prod.bfb

Configure and apply the NicFirmwareTemplate CR: