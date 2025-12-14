NVIDIA Network Operator Deployment on Disconnected OpenShift

This section requires an internet connection, for fetching images from public registries. In our scenario we are using the mirror server for this operation.

Follow the instructions in the OpenShift documentation to install the OpenShift CLI ( oc ).

To download the oc-mirror CLI plugin, navigate to the downloads page of the OpenShift Cluster Manager. Under the “OpenShift disconnected installation tools” section, click “Download” for “OpenShift Client (oc) mirror plugin” and save the file.

Extract the archive:

Copy Copied! tar -xvf oc-mirror.tar.gz chmod +x oc-mirror

Note Do not rename the oc-mirror file

To install the oc-mirror CLI plugin, place the file in your PATH. For example:

Copy Copied! sudo mv oc-mirror /usr/local/bin/

Verify that the plugin for oc-mirror is installed:

Copy Copied! oc mirror help

Note There is no dash (-) between oc and mirror.

If the command returns help options, then the oc-mirror CLI plugin is installed.

Download your registry.redhat.io pull secret from Red Hat OpenShift Cluster Manager.

Convert the pull secret to JSON format:

Copy Copied! cat ./pull-secret | jq . > config.json

Copy the JSON file to the .docker directory:

Copy Copied! mkdir ~/.docker cp config.json ~/.docker/config.json

Log in to registry.redhat.io :

Copy Copied! podman login registry.redhat.io

The oc-mirror tool uses an ISC configuration file to define what needs to be mirrored. This configuration allows you to specify the catalog source name and the versions of the operators you want to mirror.

Find operator channel and release information for the required OpenShift version (example: 4.19):

Copy Copied! oc mirror list operators --catalogs --version=4.19 Available OpenShift OperatorHub catalogs: OpenShift 4.19: registry.redhat.io/redhat/redhat-operator-index:v4.19 registry.redhat.io/redhat/certified-operator-index:v4.19 registry.redhat.io/redhat/community-operator-index:v4.19 registry.redhat.io/redhat/redhat-marketplace-index:v4.19

In order to mirror NFD and NVIDIA Network-Operator, we will use the following catalogs:

redhat-operator-index

certified-operator-index

Find the channel for NFD operator:

Copy Copied! oc mirror list operators --catalog=registry.redhat.io/redhat/redhat-operator-index:v4.19 --package=nfd NAME DISPLAY NAME DEFAULT CHANNEL nfd stable PACKAGE CHANNEL HEAD nfd stable nfd.4.19.0-202508120121

Find the channel for NVIDIA Network Operator:

Copy Copied! oc mirror list operators --catalog=registry.redhat.io/redhat/certified-operator-index:v4.19 --package=nvidia-network-operator NAME DISPLAY NAME DEFAULT CHANNEL nvidia-network-operator v25.7 PACKAGE CHANNEL HEAD nvidia-network-operator stable nvidia-network-operator.v25.7.0 nvidia-network-operator v25.7 nvidia-network-operator.v25.7.0

Use the oc mirror command to create a template for the ISC configuration file.

Copy Copied! oc mirror init > imagesset-config.yaml

Edit the new ISC file and update it using the right catalog and the operators release information you gathered in the previous steps. Here’s an example of an ISC configuration file for our scenario:

Copy Copied! kind: ImageSetConfiguration apiVersion: mirror.openshift.io/v1alpha2 storageConfig: local: path: /path/to/disk-mirror-dir/metadata mirror: platform: channels: - name: stable-4.19 minVersion: 4.19.0 maxVersion: 4.19.0 type: ocp operators: - catalog: registry.redhat.io/redhat/redhat-operator-index:v4.19 packages: - name: nfd channels: - name: stable - catalog: registry.redhat.io/redhat/certified-operator-index:v4.19 packages: - name: nvidia-network-operator channels: - name: stable additionalImages: - name: registry.redhat.io/ubi8/ubi:latest helm: {}

Note Please keep in mind that you can decide what will be the max and min version of any channel in any catalog according to your requirements. In our case, to save space on storage, we minimized it to one version only.

Create a directory for the image’s TAR file, and then run the command:

Copy Copied! mkdir data oc mirror --verbose 3 --config=imagesset-config.yaml file://data

Once the operation is completed, the TAR file will appear in created directory: