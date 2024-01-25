Heat Transfer with High Thermal Conductivity

The geometry of the problem is very similar to the earlier case, except that now you have a fluid surrounding the solid chip and the dimensions of the geometry are more representative of a real heatsink geometry scales. The real properties for air and copper will also be used in this example. This example is also a good demonstrator for nondimensionalizing the properties/geometries to improve the neural network training. This figure shows the geometry and measurements for this problem.

Fig. 151 Geometry for 2D solid-fluid case

For this problem you can employ the same strategies for the heat solution that was used in the solid-solid case and use the Modified Fourier Networks with Gaussian frequencies. The flow solution and heat solution is one way coupled. Use the same multi-phase training approach that was introduced in Conjugate Heat Transfer. A similar approach with rescaling of the network outputs is taken to improve the performance of the model.

The code for solving the flow is very similar to the other examples such as Scalar Transport: 2D Advection Diffusion and Conjugate Heat Transfer. The heat setup is also similar to the solid-solid case that was covered earlier. See examples/chip_2d/chip_2d_solid_fluid_heat_transfer_flow.py and examples/chip_2d/chip_2d_solid_fluid_heat_transfer_heat.py for more details on the definitions of flow/heat constraints and boundary conditions.

The figure below visualizes the thermal solution in solid and fluid. You can observe that Modulus Sym prediction does a much better job in predicting the temperature continuity at the interface when compared to the commercial solution. We believe these differences in the solver results are due to the discretization errors and can be potentially fixed by improving the grid resolution at the interface. Modulus Sym prediction however does not suffer from such errors and the physical constraints are respected to a better degree of accuracy.

Fig. 152 Results for 2D solid-fluid case