Deep Operator Network

Consider a 1D initial value problem

(176)\[\frac{du}{dx} = a(x), \quad x \in [0, 1],\]



subject to an initial condition \(u(0)=0\). The anti-derivative operator \(G\) over \([0,1]\) given by

(177)\[G:\quad a(x) \mapsto G(a)(x):= \int_0^x a(t) dt, \quad x \in [0,1].\]



You’re going to setup a DeepONet to learn the operator \(G\). In this case, the \(a\) will be the input of branch net and the \(x\) will be the input of trunk net. As the input of branch net, \(a\) is discretized on a fixed uniform grid. They are not necessary to be the same as the query coordinates \(x\) at which a DeepONet model is evaluated. For example, you may give the data of \(a\) as \(\{a(0),\ a(0.5),\ a(1)\}\) but evaluate the output at \(\{G(a)(0.1), G(u)(0.8), G(u)(0.9)\}\). This is one of the advantages of DeepONet compared with Fourier neural operator.

As data preparation, generate \(10,000\) different input functions \(a\) from a zero mean Gaussian random field (GRF) with an exponential quadratic kernel of a length scale \(l=0.2\). Then obtain the corresponding \(10,000\) ODE solutions \(u\) using an explicit Runge-Kutta method. For each input output pair of \((a, u)\), it is worth noting that only one observation of \(u(\cdot)\) is selected. It highlights the flexibility of DeepONet in terms of tackling various data structure. The training and validation data are provided in /examples/anti_derivative/data/ . With this data, you can start the data informed DeepONet code.

Note The python script for this problem can be found at /examples/anti_derivative/data_informed.py .

Let us first import the necessary packages.

Copy Copied! import os import sys import warnings import torch import numpy as np import modulus.sym from modulus.sym.hydra import to_absolute_path, instantiate_arch, ModulusConfig, to_yaml from modulus.sym.solver import Solver from modulus.sym.domain import Domain from modulus.sym.models.fully_connected import FullyConnectedArch from modulus.sym.models.fourier_net import FourierNetArch from modulus.sym.models.deeponet import DeepONetArch from modulus.sym.domain.constraint.continuous import DeepONetConstraint from modulus.sym.domain.validator.discrete import GridValidator from modulus.sym.dataset.discrete import DictGridDataset

In this case, you will use a fully-connected network as the branch net and a Fourier feature network as the trunk net. In branch net, the Key("a", 100) and Key("branch", 128) specify the input and the output shape corresponding to one input function \(a\). Similarly, in trunk net, the Key("x", 1) and Key("trunk", 128) specify the input and the output shape corresponding to one coordinate point \(x\). In the config, these models are defined under the arch config group.

Copy Copied! # Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. defaults: - modulus_default - /arch/fully_connected_cfg@arch.branch - /arch/fourier_cfg@arch.trunk - /arch/deeponet_cfg@arch.deeponet - scheduler: tf_exponential_lr - optimizer: adam - loss: sum - _self_ arch: branch: nr_layers: 4 layer_size: 128 trunk: frequencies: "('axis',[iforiinrange(5)])" nr_layers: 4 layer_size: 128 deeponet: output_keys: u scheduler: decay_rate: 0.9 decay_steps: 100 training: rec_validation_freq: 1000 max_steps: 10000 batch_size: train: 10000 validation: 100 save_filetypes: "np"

The models are initialized in the Python script using the following:

Copy Copied! trunk_net = FourierNetArch( input_keys=[Key("x")], output_keys=[Key("trunk", 128)], ) branch_net = FullyConnectedArch( input_keys=[Key("a", 100)], output_keys=[Key("branch", 128)], ) deeponet = DeepONetArch( output_keys=[Key("u")], branch_net=branch_net, trunk_net=trunk_net, ) nodes = [deeponet.make_node("deepo")]

Note The DeepONet architecture in Modulus Sym is extremely flexible allowing users to use different branch and trunk nets. For example a convolutional model can be used in the branch network while a fully-connected is used in the trunk.

Then import the data from the .npy file.

Copy Copied! # load training data file_path = "data/anti_derivative.npy" if not os.path.exists(to_absolute_path(file_path)): warnings.warn( f"Directory{file_path}does not exist. Cannot continue. Please download the additional files from NGC https://catalog.ngc.nvidia.com/orgs/nvidia/teams/modulus/resources/modulus_sym_examples_supplemental_materials" ) sys.exit() data = np.load(to_absolute_path(file_path), allow_pickle=True).item() x_train = data["x_train"] a_train = data["a_train"] u_train = data["u_train"] # load test data x_test = data["x_test"] a_test = data["a_test"] u_test = data["u_test"]

To add the data constraint, use DeepONetConstraint .

Copy Copied! # make domain domain = Domain() data = DeepONetConstraint.from_numpy( nodes=nodes, invar={"a": a_train, "x": x_train}, outvar={"u": u_train}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.train, ) domain.add_constraint(data, "data")

You can set validators to verify the results.

Copy Copied! # add validators for k in range(10): invar_valid = { "a": a_test[k * 100 : (k + 1) * 100], "x": x_test[k * 100 : (k + 1) * 100], } outvar_valid = {"u": u_test[k * 100 : (k + 1) * 100]} dataset = DictGridDataset(invar_valid, outvar_valid) validator = GridValidator(nodes=nodes, dataset=dataset, plotter=None) domain.add_validator(validator, "validator_{}".format(k))

Start the training by executing the python script.

Copy Copied! python data_informed.py

The validation results (ground truth, DeepONet prediction, and difference, respectively) are shown as below (Fig. 89, Fig. 90, Fig. 91).

Fig. 89 Data informed DeepONet validation result, sample 1

Fig. 90 Data informed DeepONet validation result, sample 2

Fig. 91 Data informed DeepONet validation result, sample 3