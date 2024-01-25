Advanced Schemes and Tools

The standard neural network solvers impose boundary conditions in a soft form, by incorporating boundary conditions as constraints in form of additional loss terms in the loss function. In this form, the boundary conditions are not exactly satisfied. The work introduced a new approach to exactly impose the boundary conditions in neural network solvers. For this, they introduced a geometry aware solution ansatz for the neural network solver that consists of an Approximate Distance Function (ADF) \(\phi (\mathbf{x})\) to the boundaries of the domain using the theory of R-functions. First, we will look into how this ADF is computed, and next, we will discuss the formation of the solution ansatz based on the type of the boundary conditions.

Let \(D \subset \mathbb{R}^d\) denote the computational domain with boundary \(\partial D\). The exact distance is the shortest distance between any point \(\mathbf{x} \in \mathbb{R}^d\) to the domain boundaries \(\partial D\), and therefore, is zero on \(\partial D\). The exact distance function is not second or higher-order differentiable, and thus, one can use the ADF function \(\phi (\mathbf{x})\) instead.

The exact boundary condition imposition in Modulus Sym is currently limited to 2D geometries only. Let \(\partial D \in \mathbb{R}^2\) be a boundary composed of \(n\) line segments and curves \(D_i\), and \(\phi_i\) denote the ADF to each curve or line segment such that \(\phi_1 \cup \phi_2 \cup ... \cup \phi_n =\phi\). The properties of an ADF function are as follows: (1) For any point \(\mathbf{x}\) on \(\partial D\), \(\phi(x)=0\), and (2) \(\phi(x)\) is normalized to the \(m\)-th order, i.e., its derivative w.r.t the unit inward normal vector is one and second to \(m\)-th order derivatives are zero for all the points on \(\partial D\).

The elementary properties of R-functions, including R-disjunction (union), R-conjunction (intersection), and R-negation, can be used for constructing a composite ADF, \(\phi (\mathbf{x})\), to the boundary \(\partial D\) , when ADFs \(\phi_i(\mathbf{x})\), to the partitions of \(\partial D\) are known. Once the ADFs, \(\phi_i(\mathbf{x})\) to all the partitions of \(\partial D\) are calculated, we can calculate the ADF to \(\partial D\) using the R-equivalence operation. When \(\partial D\) is composed of \(n\) pieces, \(\partial D_i\), then the ADF \(\phi\) that is normalized up to order \(m\) is given by

(58)\[\phi(\phi_1,...,\phi_n):=\phi_1~...~\phi_n=\frac{1}{\sqrt[m]{\frac{1}{(\phi_1)^m}+\frac{1}{(\phi_2)^m}+...+\frac{1}{(\phi_n)^m}}}.\]



Next, we will see how the individual ADFs \(\phi_i\) for line segments and arcs are calculated. For more details, please refer to the reference paper . The ADF for a infinite line passing through two pints \(\mathbf{x}_1 \equiv (x_1,y_1)\) and \(\mathbf{x}_2 \equiv (x_2,y_2)\) is calculated as

(59)\[\phi_l(\mathbf{x}; \mathbf{x}_1, \mathbf{x}_2) = \frac{(x-x_1)(y_2-y_1)-(y-y_1)(y_2-y_1)}{L},\]



where \(L\) is the distance between the two points. Similarly ADF for a circle of radius \(R\) and center located at \(\mathbf{x}_c \equiv (x_c, y_c)\) is given by

(60)\[\phi_c(\mathbf{x}; R, \mathbf{x}_c) = \frac{R^2-(\mathbf{x}-\mathbf{x}_c).(\mathbf{x}-\mathbf{x}_c)}{2R}.\]



In order to calculate the ADF for line segments and arcs, one has to use trimming functions . Let us consider a line segment of length \(L\) with end points \(\mathbf{x}_1 \equiv (x_1,y_1)\) and \(\mathbf{x}_2 \equiv (x_2,y_2)\), midpoint \(\mathbf{x}_c=(\frac{x_1+x_2}{2},\frac{y_1+y_2}{2})\) and length \(L = ||\mathbf{x}_2-\mathbf{x}_1||\). Then ADF for the line segment \(\phi(\mathbf{x})\) can be calculated as follows.

(61)\[f = \phi_l(\mathbf{x}, \mathbf{x}_1, \mathbf{x}_2),\]

(62)\[t = \phi_c(\mathbf{x}; R=\frac{L}{2}, \mathbf{x}_c=\frac{\mathbf{x}_1 + \mathbf{x}_2}{2}),\]

(63)\[\Phi = \sqrt{t^2 + f^4},\]

(64)\[\phi(\mathbf{x}) = \sqrt{f^2+(\frac{\Phi - t}{2})^2}.\]



Note that here, \(f\) is the ADF for an infinite line and \(t\) is the trimming function which is the ADF for a circle. In other words, the ADF for a line segment is obtained by trimming an infinite line by a circle. Similarly, one can obtain the ADF for an arc by using the above equations and by setting \(f\) to the circle ADF and \(t\) to the ADF for an infinite line segment.

Now that we understand how to form the ADFs for line segments and arcs, let us discuss how we can form the solution ansatz using ADFs such that the boundary conditions are exactly satisfied. For Dirichlet boundary condition, if \(u=g\) is prescribed on \(\partial D\), then the solution ansatz is given by

(65)\[u_{sol} = g + \phi u_{net},\]



where \(u_{sol}\) is the approximate solution, and \(u_{net}\) is the neural network output. To see how the solution ansatz if formed for Neumann, Robin, and mixed boundary conditions, please refer to the reference paper .

When different inhomogeneous essential boundary conditions are imposed on distinct subsets of \(\partial D\), we can use transfinite interpolation to calculate the \(g\) function, which represents the boundary condition function for the entire boundary \(\partial D\). The transfinite interpolation function can be written as

(66)\[g(\mathbf{x}) = \sum_{i=1}^{M} w_i(\mathbf{x})g_i(\mathbf{x}),\]

(67)\[w_i(\mathbf{x}) = \frac{\phi_i^{-\mu_i}}{\sum_{j=1}^{M}\phi_j^{-\mu_j}} = \frac{\prod_{j=1;j

eq i}^{M} \phi_j^{-\mu_j}}{\sum_{k=1}^{M}\prod_{j=1;j

eq k}^{M} \phi_j^{-\mu_j} + \epsilon},\]



where weights \(w_i\) add up to one, and interpolates \(g_i\) on the set \(\partial D_i\). \(\mu_i \geq 1\) is a constant controlling the nature of interpolation. \(\epsilon\) is a small number to prevent division by zero. This boundary value function, \(g(\mathbf{x})\), can be used in the solution ansatz for Dirichlet boundary conditions to calculate the final solution with the exact imposition of BC.

The exact imposition of boundary conditions as proposed in the reference paper , however, has certain challenges especially when solving PDEs consisting of second or higher-order derivatives. Approximate distance functions constructed using the theory of R function are not normalized at the joining points of lines and arcs, and therefore, the second and higher-order derivatives are not defined at these points, and can take extremely large values close to those points which can affect the convergence behavior of the neural network. The solution represented in the reference paper is not to sample the collocation points in close proximity of these points. We found, however, that this can adversely affect the convergence and final accuracy of the solution. As an alternative. we propose to use the first order formulation of the PDEs by change of variables. By treating the first order derivatives of the quantities of interest as new variables, we can rewrite the second order PDEs as a series of first order PDEs with additional compatibility equations that appear as additional terms in the loss function. For instance, let us consider the Helmholtz equation which takes the following form

(68)\[k^2 u + \frac{\partial ^2 u}{\partial x ^2} + \frac{\partial ^2 u}{\partial y ^2} + \frac{\partial ^2 u}{\partial z ^2} = f,\]



where \(k\) is the wave number and \(f\) is the source term. One can define new variables \(u_x\), \(u_y\), \(u_z\), that represent, respectively, derivatives of the solution with respect to \(x\), \(y\), and \(z\) coordinates, and rewrite the Helmholtz equation as a set of first-order equations in the following form:

(69)\[k^2 u + \frac{\partial u_x}{\partial x } + \frac{\partial u_y}{\partial y} + \frac{\partial u_z}{\partial z} = f,\]

(70)\[u_x = \frac{\partial u}{\partial x },\]

(71)\[u_y = \frac{\partial u}{\partial y },\]

(72)\[u_z = \frac{\partial u}{\partial z }.\]



Using this form, the output of the neural network will now include \(u_x\), \(u_y\), \(u_z\) in addition to \(u\), but this in effect reduces the order of differentiation by one. As a couple of examples, first-order implementation of the Helmholtz and Navier-Stokes equations are available at examples/helmholtz/pdes/helmholtz_first_order.py and examples/annular_ring/annular_ring_hardBC/pdes/navier_stokes_first_order.py , respectively.

An advantage of using the first-order formulation of PDEs is the potential speed-up in training iterations as extra backpropagations for computing the second-order derivatives are not performed anymore. Additionally, this formulation enables the use of Automatic Mixed Precision (AMP), which is currently not suitable to be used for problems with second and higher-order derivatives. Use of AMP can further accelerate the training.

The figure below shows a comparison of interior validation accuracy between a baseline model (soft BC imposition and second-order PDE) and a model trained with hard BC imposition and first-order PDEs. It is evident that the hard BC approach reduces the validation accuracy by about one order of magnitude compared to the baseline model. Additionally, the boundary validation error for the model trained with hard BC imposition is exactly zero unlike the baseline model. These examples are available at examples/helmholtz .

Fig. 18 Interior validation accuracy for models trained with soft BC (orange) and hard BC (blue) imposition for the Helmholtz example.

Using AMP, training of the model with exact BC imposition is 25% faster compared to the training of the baseline model.

Another example for solving the Navier-Stokes equations in the first-order form and with exact BC imposition can be found in examples/annular_ring/annular_ring_hardBC . The boundary conditions in this example consist of the following: Prescribed parabolic inlet velocity on the left wall, zero pressure on the right wall, and no-slip BC on the top/bottom walls and the inner circle. The figure below shows the solution for the annular ring example with hard BC imposition.

Fig. 19 Solution for the the annular ring example obtained using hard BC imposition.