Geometry Modules

Modulus Sym provides several 1D, 2D and 3D primitives that can be used for sampling point clouds required for the physics-informed training. These primitives support the standard boolean operations* like Union ( + ), Intersection ( & ) and Subtraction ( - ). The boolean operations work on the signed distance fields of the differnt primitives.

Below example shows a simple CSG primitive being built using Modulus Sym.

Listing 1 Constructive solid geometry



Copy Copied! import numpy as np from modulus.sym.geometry.primitives_3d import Box, Sphere, Cylinder from modulus.sym.utils.io.vtk import var_to_polyvtk # number of points to sample nr_points = 100000 # make standard constructive solid geometry example # make primitives box = Box(point_1=(-1, -1, -1), point_2=(1, 1, 1)) sphere = Sphere(center=(0, 0, 0), radius=1.2) cylinder_1 = Cylinder(center=(0, 0, 0), radius=0.5, height=2) cylinder_2 = cylinder_1.rotate(angle=float(np.pi / 2.0), axis="x") cylinder_3 = cylinder_1.rotate(angle=float(np.pi / 2.0), axis="y") # combine with boolean operations all_cylinders = cylinder_1 + cylinder_2 + cylinder_3 box_minus_sphere = box & sphere geo = box_minus_sphere - all_cylinders # sample geometry for plotting in Paraview s = geo.sample_boundary(nr_points=nr_points) var_to_polyvtk(s, "boundary") print("Surface Area:{:.3f}".format(np.sum(s["area"]))) s = geo.sample_interior(nr_points=nr_points, compute_sdf_derivatives=True) var_to_polyvtk(s, "interior") print("Volume:{:.3f}".format(np.sum(s["area"])))





Fig. 33 Constructive Solid Geometry using Modulus Sym primitives

A complete list of primitives can be referred in modulus.geometry.primitives_*

Note While generating a complex primitive, it should be noted that the boolean operation are performed at the final stage, meaning it is invariant to the order of the boolean operations. In other words, if you are subtracting a primitive from another primitive, and if you decide to add a different primitive in the area that is subtracted, you will not see the newly added primitive because the subtracted primitive.

The geometry objects created also support operations like translate , scale , rotate and repeat to further generate more complicated primitives

Listing 2 Transforms and Repeat



Copy Copied! # apply transformations geo = geo.scale(0.5) geo = geo.rotate(angle=np.pi / 4, axis="z") geo = geo.rotate(angle=np.pi / 4, axis="y") geo = geo.repeat(spacing=4.0, repeat_lower=(-1, -1, -1), repeat_higher=(1, 1, 1)) # sample geometry for plotting in Paraview s = geo.sample_boundary(nr_points=nr_points) var_to_polyvtk(s, "repeated_boundary") print("Repeated Surface Area:{:.3f}".format(np.sum(s["area"]))) s = geo.sample_interior(nr_points=nr_points, compute_sdf_derivatives=True) var_to_polyvtk(s, "repeated_interior") print("Repeated Volume:{:.3f}".format(np.sum(s["area"])))





Fig. 34 Geometry transforms

The CSG objects can be easily parameterized using sympy. An example of this is used in Parameterized 3D Heat Sink

Listing 3 Parameterized geometry



Copy Copied! from modulus.sym.geometry.primitives_2d import Rectangle, Circle from modulus.sym.utils.io.vtk import var_to_polyvtk from modulus.sym.geometry.parameterization import Parameterization, Parameter # make plate with parameterized hole # make parameterized primitives plate = Rectangle(point_1=(-1, -1), point_2=(1, 1)) y_pos = Parameter("y_pos") parameterization = Parameterization({y_pos: (-1, 1)}) circle = Circle(center=(0, y_pos), radius=0.3, parameterization=parameterization) geo = plate - circle # sample geometry over entire parameter range s = geo.sample_boundary(nr_points=100000) var_to_polyvtk(s, "parameterized_boundary") s = geo.sample_interior(nr_points=100000) var_to_polyvtk(s, "parameterized_interior") # sample specific parameter s = geo.sample_boundary( nr_points=100000, parameterization=Parameterization({y_pos: 0}) ) var_to_polyvtk(s, "y_pos_zero_boundary") s = geo.sample_interior( nr_points=100000, parameterization=Parameterization({y_pos: 0}) ) var_to_polyvtk(s, "y_pos_zero_interior")





Fig. 35 Parameterized Constructive Solid Geometry using Modulus Sym primitives

Some interesting shapes generated using Modulus Sym’ geometry module are presented below

Fig. 36 NACA airfoil using Polygon primitive. (script at /examples/geometry/naca_airfoil.py )

Fig. 37 Ahmed body

Fig. 38 Industrial heatsink geometry