Turbulence Super Resolution

This example demonstrates how to write your own data-driven constraint. Modulus Sym ships with a standard supervised learning constraint for structured data called SupervisedGridConstraint used in the Darcy Flow with Fourier Neural Operator example. However, if you want to have a problem specific loss you can extend the base GridConstraint . Here, you will set up a constraint that can pose a loss between various measures for the fluid flow including velocity, continuity, vorticity, enstrophy and strain rate.

Note The python script for this problem can be found at examples/super_resolution/super_resolution.py .

Copy Copied! class SuperResolutionConstraint(Constraint): def __init__( self, nodes: List[Node], invar: Dict[str, np.array], outvar: Dict[str, np.array], batch_size: int, loss_weighting: Dict[str, int], dx: float = 1.0, lambda_weighting: Dict[str, Union[np.array, sp.Basic]] = None, num_workers: int = 0, ): dataset = DictGridDataset( invar=invar, outvar=outvar, lambda_weighting=lambda_weighting ) super().__init__( nodes=nodes, dataset=dataset, loss=PointwiseLossNorm(), batch_size=batch_size, shuffle=True, drop_last=True, num_workers=num_workers, ) self.dx = dx self.ops = FlowOps().to(self.device) self.loss_weighting = {} self.fields = set("U") for key, value in loss_weighting.items(): if float(value) > 0: self.fields = set(key).union(self.fields) self.loss_weighting[key] = value

An important part to note is that you can control which losses you want to contribute using a loss_weighting dictionary which will be provided from the config file. Each one of these measures are calculated in examples/super_resolution/ops.py , which can be referenced for more information. However, as a general concept, finite difference methods are used to calculate gradients of the flow field and the subsequent measures.

Copy Copied! def calc_flow_stats(self, data_var): output = {"U": data_var["U"]} vel_output = {} cont_output = {} vort_output = {} enst_output = {} strain_output = {} # compute derivatives if len(self.fields) > 1: grad_output = self.ops.get_velocity_grad( data_var["U"], dx=self.dx, dy=self.dx, dz=self.dx ) # compute continuity if "continuity" in self.fields: cont_output = self.ops.get_continuity_residual(grad_output) # compute vorticity if "omega" in self.fields or "enstrophy" in self.fields: vort_output = self.ops.get_vorticity(grad_output) # compute enstrophy if "enstrophy" in self.fields: enst_output = self.ops.get_enstrophy(vort_output) # compute strain rate if "strain" in self.fields: strain_output = self.ops.get_strain_rate_mag(grad_output) if "dU" in self.fields: # Add to output dictionary grad_output = torch.cat( [ grad_output[key] for key in [ "u__x", "u__y", "u__z", "v__x", "v__y", "v__z", "w__x", "w__y", "w__z", ] ], dim=1, ) vel_output = {"dU": grad_output} if "omega" in self.fields: vort_output = torch.cat( [vort_output[key] for key in ["omega_x", "omega_y", "omega_z"]], dim=1 ) vort_output = {"omega": vort_output} output.update(vel_output) output.update(cont_output) output.update(vort_output) output.update(enst_output) output.update(strain_output) return output

Override the loss calculation with the custom method which calculates the relative MSE between predicted and target velocity fields using flow measures defined in the weight dictionary, self.loss_weighting .

Copy Copied! def loss(self, step: int) -> Dict[str, torch.Tensor]: # Calc flow related stats pred_outvar = self.calc_flow_stats(self._pred_outvar) target_vars = self.calc_flow_stats(self._target_vars) # compute losses losses = {} for key in target_vars.keys(): mean = (target_vars[key] ** 2).mean() losses[key] = ( self.loss_weighting[key] * (((pred_outvar[key] - target_vars[key]) ** 2) / mean).mean() ) return losses

The resulting complete loss for this problem is the following:

(206)\[\begin{split}\mathcal{L} = RMSE(\hat{U}_{h}, U_{h}) + \lambda_{dU}RMSE(\hat{dU}_{h}, dU_{h}) + \lambda_{cont}RMSE(

abla\cdot\hat{U}_{h},

abla\cdot U_{h}) + \lambda_{\omega}RMSE(\hat{\omega}_{h}, \omega_{h}) \\ + \lambda_{strain}RMSE(|\hat{D}|_{h}, |D|_{h}) + \lambda_{enst}RMSE(\hat{\epsilon}_{h}, \epsilon_{h}),\end{split}\]

