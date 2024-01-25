FourCastNet
This example reproduces FourCastNet 1 using Modulus Sym. FourCastNet, short for Fourier ForeCasting Neural Network, is a global data-driven weather forecasting model that provides accurate short to medium range global predictions at 0.25◦ resolution. FourCastNet generates a week long forecast in less than 2 seconds, orders of magnitude faster than the ECMWF Integrated Forecasting System (IFS), a state-of-the-art Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) model, with comparable or better accuracy. It is trained on a small subset of the ERA5 reanalysis dataset 2 from the ECMWF, which consists of hourly estimates of several atmospheric variables at a latitude and longitude resolution of \(0.25^{\circ}\). Given an initial condition from the ERA5 dataset as input, FourCastNet recursively applies an Adaptive Fourier Neural Operator (AFNO) network to predict their dynamics at later time steps. In the current iteration, FourCastNet forecasts 20 atmospheric variables. These variables, listed in the table below are sampled from the ERA5 dataset at a temporal resolution of 6 hours.
|
Vertical Level
|
Variable
|Surface
|U10, V10, T2M, SP, MSLP
|1000 hPa
|U, V, Z
|850 hPa
|T, U, V, Z, RH
|500 hPa
|T, U, V, Z, RH
|50 hPa
|Z
|Integrated
|TCWV
In this tutorial, we will show you how to define, train and evaluate FourCastNet in Modulus Sym. The topics covered here are:
How to load the ERA5 dataset into Modulus Sym
How to define the FourCastNet architecture in Modulus Sym
How to train FourCastNet
How to generate weather forecasts and quantitatively assess performance
AFNOs are covered in detail in Adaptive Fourier Neural Operator and Darcy Flow with Adaptive Fourier Neural Operator and we recommend reading these chapters first. Please also refer to the ArXiv pre-print for more details on the original implementation 1.
The goal of FourCastNet is to forecast modeled variables on a short time scale of upto 10 days. FourCastNet is initialized using an initial condition from the ERA5 reanalysis dataset. The figure below shows an overview of how FourCastNet works:
Fig. 98 FourCastNet overview. Figure reproduced with permission from 1.
To make a weather prediction, 20 different ERA5 variables each defined on a regular latitude/longitude grid of dimension \(720\times 1440\) spanning the entire globe at some starting time step \(t\) are given as inputs to the model (bottom left of figure). Then, an AFNO architecture (middle left) is used to predict these variables at a later time step \(t+\Delta t\) (the original paper uses a fixed time delta \(\Delta t\) of 6 hours). During inference, these predictions can be recursively fed back into the AFNO, which allows the model to predict multiple time steps ahead (bottom right). Furthermore, we can train the network by either using a single step prediction, or by unrolling the network over \(n\) steps and using a loss function which matches each predicted time step to training data (top right). Typically, single step prediction is used for initial training, and then two step prediction is used for fine tuning, as it is more expensive.
The original paper employs an additional precipitation model (middle right), although we only implement the AFNO “backbone” model here.
To train FourCastNet, we use the ERA5 data over the years 1979 to 2015 (both included). When testing its performance, we use out of sample ERA5 data from 2018. Please see the original paper for a description of the 20 variables used and the preprocessing applied to the ERA5 dataset; they are specifically chosen to model important processes that influence low-level winds and precipitation. The data is stored using the following directory structure:
era5
├── train
│ ├── 1979.h5
│ ├── ...
│ ├── 2015.h5
├── test
│ ├── 2018.h5
└── stats
├── global_means.npy
└── global_stds.py
where each HDF5 file contains all of the variables for each year, over 1460 time steps with 6 hour time deltas (i.e. it has a shape (1460, 20, 720, 1440)).
All of the python scripts for this example are in
examples/fourcastnet/.
Configuration
The configuration file for FourCastNet is similar to the configuration file used in the Darcy Flow with Adaptive Fourier Neural Operator example and is shown below.
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
defaults:
- modulus_default
- arch:
- afno
- scheduler: cosine_annealing
- optimizer: adam
- loss: sum
- _self_
arch:
afno:
patch_size: 8
embed_dim: 768
depth: 12
num_blocks: 8
optimizer:
lr: 0.0005
scheduler:
T_max: 80000
custom:
n_channels: 20
tstep: 1
n_tsteps: 1
train_dataset:
kind: "default"
data_path: "/era5/ngc_era5_data/train" # Training dataset path here
test_dataset:
kind: "default"
data_path: "/era5/ngc_era5_data/test" # Test dataset path here
num_workers:
grid: 8
validation: 8
tag:
batch_size:
grid: 2
validation: 2
training:
amp: true
rec_constraint_freq: 100000 # Dont bother recording constraint here
rec_results_freq: 5000
save_network_freq: 5000
print_stats_freq: 100
summary_freq: 5000
max_steps: 70000 # 80 epochs * (55k samples / 64 batch size)
In addition, we have added the
custom.tstep and
custom.n_tsteps parameters which define the time delta between the AFNO’s input and output time steps (in multiples of 6 hours, typically set to 1) and the number of time steps FourCastNet is unrolled over during training.
Loading Data
Modulus Sym FourCastNet currently has two options for loading the data:
DALI-based dataloader which uses NVIDIA Data Loading Library (DALI) for accelerated data loading and processing.
Standard PyTorch dataloader.
DALI dataloader is the default option, but can be changed by setting
custom.train_dataset.kind option to
pytorch.
Both dataloaders use a shared implementation which supports ERA5 data format and is defined in
fourcastnet/src/dataset.py:
class ERA5HDF5GridBaseDataset:
"""Lazy-loading ERA5 dataset.
Provides common implementation that is used in map- or iterable-style datasets.
Parameters
----------
data_dir : str
Directory where ERA5 data is stored
chans : List[int]
Defines which ERA5 variables to load
tstep : int
Defines the size of the timestep between the input and output variables
n_tsteps : int, optional
Defines how many timesteps are included in the output variables
Default is 1
patch_size : int, optional
If specified, crops input and output variables so image dimensions are
divisible by patch_size
Default is None
n_samples_per_year : int, optional
If specified, randomly selects n_samples_per_year samples from each year
rather than all of the samples per year
Default is None
stats_dir : str, optional
Directory to test data statistic numpy files that have the global mean and variance
"""
def __init__(
self,
data_dir: str,
chans: List[int],
tstep: int = 1,
n_tsteps: int = 1,
patch_size: int = None,
n_samples_per_year: int = None,
stats_dir: str = None,
**kwargs,
):
self.data_dir = Path(to_absolute_path(data_dir))
self.chans = chans
self.nchans = len(self.chans)
self.tstep = tstep
self.n_tsteps = n_tsteps
self.patch_size = patch_size
self.n_samples_per_year = n_samples_per_year
if stats_dir is None:
self.stats_dir = self.data_dir.parent / "stats"
# check root directory exists
assert (
self.data_dir.is_dir()
), f"Error, data directory{self.data_dir}does not exist"
assert (
self.stats_dir.is_dir()
), f"Error, stats directory{self.stats_dir}does not exist"
# get all input data files
self.data_paths = sorted(self.data_dir.glob("????.h5"))
for data_path in self.data_paths:
logging.info(f"ERA5 file found:{data_path}")
self.n_years = len(self.data_paths)
logging.info(f"Number of years:{self.n_years}")
# get total number of examples and image shape from the first file,
# assuming other files have exactly the same format.
logging.info(f"Getting file stats from{self.data_paths[0]}")
with h5py.File(self.data_paths[0], "r") as f:
self.n_samples_per_year_all = f["fields"].shape[0]
self.img_shape = f["fields"].shape[2:]
logging.info(f"Number of channels available:{f['fields'].shape[1]}")
# get example indices to use
if self.n_samples_per_year is None:
self.n_samples_per_year = self.n_samples_per_year_all
self.samples = [
np.arange(self.n_samples_per_year) for _ in range(self.n_years)
]
else:
if self.n_samples_per_year > self.n_samples_per_year_all:
raise ValueError(
f"n_samples_per_year ({self.n_samples_per_year}) > number of samples available ({self.n_samples_per_year_all})!"
)
self.samples = [
np.random.choice(
np.arange(self.n_samples_per_year_all),
self.n_samples_per_year,
replace=False,
)
for _ in range(self.n_years)
]
logging.info(f"Number of samples/year:{self.n_samples_per_year}")
# get total length
self.length = self.n_years * self.n_samples_per_year
# adjust image shape if patch_size defined
if self.patch_size is not None:
self.img_shape = [s - s % self.patch_size for s in self.img_shape]
logging.info(f"Input image shape:{self.img_shape}")
# load normalisation values
# has shape [1, C, 1, 1]
self.mu = np.load(self.stats_dir / "global_means.npy")[:, self.chans]
# has shape [1, C, 1, 1]
self.sd = np.load(self.stats_dir / "global_stds.npy")[:, self.chans]
assert (
self.mu.shape == self.sd.shape == (1, self.nchans, 1, 1)
), "Error, normalisation arrays have wrong shape"
@property
def invar_keys(self):
return ["x_t0"]
@property
def outvar_keys(self):
return [f"x_t{(i+1)*self.tstep}" for i in range(self.n_tsteps)]
Given an example index, the dataset’s
__getitem__ method returns a single Modulus Sym input variable,
x_t0,
which is a tensor of shape (20, 720, 1440) which contains the 20 ERA5 variables at a starting time step,
and multiple output variables with the same shape,
x_t1,
x_t2, …, one for each predicted time step FourCastNet is unrolled over:
class ERA5HDF5GridDataset(ERA5HDF5GridBaseDataset, Dataset):
"""Map-style ERA5 dataset."""
def __getitem__(self, idx):
# get local indices from global index
year_idx = int(idx / self.n_samples_per_year)
local_idx = int(idx % self.n_samples_per_year)
in_idx = self.samples[year_idx][local_idx]
# get output indices
out_idxs = []
for i in range(self.n_tsteps):
out_idx = in_idx + (i + 1) * self.tstep
# if at end of dataset, just learn identity instead
if out_idx > (self.n_samples_per_year_all - 1):
out_idx = in_idx
out_idxs.append(out_idx)
# get data
xs = []
for idx in [in_idx] + out_idxs:
# get array
# has shape [C, H, W]
x = self.data_files[year_idx]["fields"][idx, self.chans]
assert x.ndim == 3, f"Expected 3 dimensions, but got{x.shape}"
# apply input / output normalisation (broadcasted operation)
x = (x - self.mu[0]) / self.sd[0]
# crop data if needed
if self.patch_size is not None:
x = x[..., : self.img_shape[0], : self.img_shape[1]]
xs.append(x)
# convert to tensor dicts
assert len(self.invar_keys) == 1
invar = {self.invar_keys[0]: xs[0]}
assert len(self.outvar_keys) == len(xs) - 1
outvar = {self.outvar_keys[i]: x for i, x in enumerate(xs[1:])}
invar = Dataset._to_tensor_dict(invar)
outvar = Dataset._to_tensor_dict(outvar)
lambda_weighting = Dataset._to_tensor_dict(
{k: np.ones_like(v) for k, v in outvar.items()}
)
return invar, outvar, lambda_weighting
Inside the training script,
fourcastnet/era5_FCN.py, the ERA5 datasets are initialized using the following:
train_dataset = _create_dataset(
cfg.custom.train_dataset.kind,
data_dir=cfg.custom.train_dataset.data_path,
chans=channels,
tstep=cfg.custom.tstep,
n_tsteps=cfg.custom.n_tsteps,
patch_size=cfg.arch.afno.patch_size,
batch_size=cfg.batch_size.grid,
num_workers=cfg.custom.num_workers.grid,
shuffle=True,
)
test_dataset = _create_dataset(
cfg.custom.test_dataset.kind,
data_dir=cfg.custom.test_dataset.data_path,
chans=channels,
tstep=cfg.custom.tstep,
n_tsteps=cfg.custom.n_tsteps,
patch_size=cfg.arch.afno.patch_size,
n_samples_per_year=20,
batch_size=cfg.batch_size.validation,
num_workers=cfg.custom.num_workers.validation,
)
FourCastNet Model
Next, we need to define FourCastNet as a custom Modulus Sym architecture.
This model is found inside
fourcastnet/src/fourcastnet.py which is a wrapper class of Modulus Sym’ AFNO model.
FourCastNet has two training phases: the first is single step prediction and the second is two step predictions.
This small wrapper allows AFNO to be executed for any
n_tsteps of time steps using autoregressive forward passes.
class FourcastNetArch(Arch):
"Defines the FourcastNet architecture"
def __init__(
self,
input_keys: List[Key],
output_keys: List[Key],
img_shape: Tuple[int, int],
detach_keys: List[Key] = [],
patch_size: int = 16,
embed_dim: int = 256,
depth: int = 4,
num_blocks: int = 4,
) -> None:
"""Fourcastnet model. This is a simple wrapper for Modulus' AFNO model.
The only difference is that FourcastNet needs multi-step training. This class
allows the model to auto-regressively predict multiple timesteps
Parameters (Same as AFNO)
----------
input_keys : List[Key]
Input key list. The key dimension size should equal the variables channel dim.
output_keys : List[Key]
Output key list. The key dimension size should equal the variables channel dim.
img_shape : Tuple[int, int]
Input image dimensions (height, width)
detach_keys : List[Key], optional
List of keys to detach gradients, by default []
patch_size : int, optional
Size of image patchs, by default 16
embed_dim : int, optional
Embedded channel size, by default 256
depth : int, optional
Number of AFNO layers, by default 4
num_blocks : int, optional
Number of blocks in the frequency weight matrices, by default 4
"""
super().__init__(
input_keys=input_keys,
output_keys=output_keys,
detach_keys=detach_keys,
)
# get number of timesteps steps to unroll
assert (
len(self.input_keys) == 1
), "Error, FourcastNet only accepts one input variable (x_t0)"
self.n_tsteps = len(self.output_keys)
logging.info(f"Unrolling FourcastNet over{self.n_tsteps}timesteps")
# get number of input/output channels
in_channels = self.input_keys[0].size
out_channels = self.output_keys[0].size
# intialise AFNO kernel
self._impl = AFNONet(
in_channels=in_channels,
out_channels=out_channels,
patch_size=(patch_size, patch_size),
img_size=img_shape,
embed_dim=embed_dim,
depth=depth,
num_blocks=num_blocks,
)
def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
# prepare input tensor
x = self.prepare_input(
input_variables=in_vars,
mask=self.input_key_dict.keys(),
detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
dim=1,
input_scales=self.input_scales,
)
# unroll model over multiple timesteps
ys = []
for t in range(self.n_tsteps):
x = self._impl(x)
ys.append(x)
y = torch.cat(ys, dim=1)
# prepare output dict
return self.prepare_output(
output_tensor=y,
output_var=self.output_key_dict,
dim=1,
output_scales=self.output_scales,
)
The FourCastNet model is initialized in the training script,
fourcastnet/era5_FCN.py:
# make list of nodes to unroll graph on
model = FourcastNetArch(
input_keys=input_keys,
output_keys=output_keys,
img_shape=test_dataset.img_shape,
patch_size=cfg.arch.afno.patch_size,
embed_dim=cfg.arch.afno.embed_dim,
depth=cfg.arch.afno.depth,
num_blocks=cfg.arch.afno.num_blocks,
)
nodes = [model.make_node(name="FCN")]
Adding Constraints
With the custom dataset for loading the ERA5 data and the FourCastNet model created, the next step is setting up the Modulus Sym training domain.
The main training script is
fourcastnet/era5_FCN.py and constraints the standard steps needed for training a model in Modulus Sym.
A standard data-driven grid constraint is created:
# make domain
domain = Domain()
# add constraints to domain
supervised = SupervisedGridConstraint(
nodes=nodes,
dataset=train_dataset,
batch_size=cfg.batch_size.grid,
loss=LpLoss(),
num_workers=cfg.custom.num_workers.grid,
)
domain.add_constraint(supervised, "supervised")
A validator is also added to the training script:
# add validator
val = GridValidator(
nodes,
dataset=test_dataset,
batch_size=cfg.batch_size.validation,
plotter=GridValidatorPlotter(n_examples=5),
num_workers=cfg.custom.num_workers.validation,
)
domain.add_validator(val, "test")
The training can now be simply started by executing the python script.
python fcn_era5.py
Results and Post-processing
With the trained model
fourcastnet/inferencer.py is used to calculate the latitude weighted Root Mean Squared Error (RMSE) and the latitude weighted Anomaly Correlation Coefficient (ACC) values.
The inferencer script uses runs the trained model on multiple initial conditions provided in the test dataset.
Below the ACC and RMSE values of the model trained in Modulus Sym is compared to the results of the original work with excellent comparison to the original work 1.
Additionally, a 24 hour forecast is also illustrated comparing the integrated vertical column of atmospheric water vapor predicted by Modulus Sym and the target ERA5 dataset.
See the original ArXiv paper or
src/metrics.py for more details on how these metrics are calculated.
Multiple dataset statistics are needed to properly calculate the metrics of interest.
Fig. 99 Comparison of the anomaly correlation coefficient (ACC) of the predicted 10 meter u component wind speed (u10) and geopotential height (z500) using the original FourCastNet model (Original) and the version trained in Modulus Sym.
Fig. 100 Comparison of the predictive root mean square error (RMSE) of each variable between the original FourCastNet model (Original) and the version trained in Modulus Sym.
Fig. 101 24 hour prediction of the integrated vertical column of atmospheric water vapor predicted by Modulus Sym compared to the ground truth ERA5 dataset from ECMWF.
References
Pathak, Jaideep, et al. “FourCastNet : A global data-driven high-resolution weather model using adaptive Fourier neural operators” arXiv preprint arXiv:2202.11214 (2022).
Hersbach, Hans, et al. “The ERA5 global reanalysis” Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society (2020).
Hersbach, Hans, et al. “ERA5 hourly data on pressure levels from 1959 to present. Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) Climate Data Store (CDS).” , 10.24381/cds.bd0915c6 (2018)
Hersbach, Hans et al., “ERA5 hourly data on single levels from 1959 to present. Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) Climate Data Store (CDS).” , 10.24381/cds.adbb2d47 (2018)
Guibas, John, et al. “Adaptive fourier neural operators: Efficient token mixers for transformers” International Conference on Learning Representations, 2022.