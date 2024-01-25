Release Notes

DeepONet : A DeepONet consists of two sub-networks, one for encoding the input function and another for encoding the locations and then merged to compute the output. Using inductive bias, DeepONets are shown to reduce the generalization error compared to the fully connected networks.

Adaptive Fourier Neural Operator : An adaptive FNO for scaling self-attention to high resolution images in vision transformers by establishing a link between operator learning and token mixing. AFNO is based on FNO which allows framing token mixing as a continuous global convolution without any dependence on the input resolution. The resulting model is highly parallel with a quasi-linear complexity and has linear memory in the sequence size.

Physics Informed Neural Operator : PINO is the explicitly physics-informed version of the FNO. PINO combines the operator learning and function optimization frameworks. In the operator learning phase, PINO learns the solution operator over multiple instances of the parametric PDE family.

Fourier Neural Operator : Physics inspired Neural Network model that uses global convolutions in spectral space as an inductive bias for training Neural Network models of physical systems. It incorporates important spatial and temporal correlations, which strongly govern the dynamics of many physical systems that obey PDE laws.

Exact boundary condition imposition : A new algorithm based on the theory of R-functions and transfinite interpolation is implemented to exactly impose the Dirichlet boundary conditions on 2D geometries. In this algorithm, the neural network solution to a given PDE is constrained to a boundary condition aware and geometry aware ansatz, and a loss function based on the first-order formulation of the PDE is minimized to train a solution that exactly satisfies the boundary conditions.

Two equation turbulence : Solution to two equation turbulence (k-epsilon & k-omega) models on a fully developed turbulent flow in a 2D channel case using wall functions. Two types of wall functions (standard and Launder-Spalding) have been tested and demonstrated on the above example problem.

Support for new optimizers: Modulus Sym now supports 30+ optimizers including the built-in PyTorch optimizers and the optimizers in the torch-optimizer` library. Includes support for AdaHessian, a second-order stochastic optimizer that approximates an exponential moving average of the Hessian diagonal for adaptive preconditioning of the gradient vector.

New algorithms for loss balancing: Three new loss balancing algorithms, namely Grad Norm, ReLoBRaLo (Relative Loss Balancing with Random Lookback), and Soft Adapt are implemented. These algorithms dynamically tune the loss weights based on the relative training rates of different losses. Also, Neural Tangent Kernel (NTK) analysis is implemented. NTK is a neural network analysis tool that indicates the convergent speed of each component. It will provide an explainable choice for the weights for different loss terms. Grouping the MSE of the loss allows computation of NTK dynamically.

Sobolev (gradient-enhanced) training: Sobolev training of neural networks solvers incorporate derivative information of the PDE residuals into the loss function.

Hydra Configs: A big part of model development is hyperparameter tuning that requires performing multiple training runs with different configurations. Usage of Hydra within Modulus Sym allows for more extensibility and configurability. Certain components of the training pipeline can now be switched out for other variants with no code change. Hydra multi-run also allows for better training workflows and running a hyperparameter sweep with a single command.