Scalar Transport: 2D Advection Diffusion

Note The python script for this problem can be found at examples/three_fin_2d/heat_sink.py .

In this tutorial you will make use of Channel2D geometry to make the duct. Line geometry can be used to make inlet, outlet and intermediate planes for integral boundary conditions. The AdvectionDiffusion equation is imported from the PDES module. The parabola and GradNormal are imported from appropriate modules to generate the required boundary conditions.

Copy Copied! import os import warnings import torch import numpy as np from sympy import Symbol, Eq import modulus.sym from modulus.sym.hydra import to_absolute_path, instantiate_arch, ModulusConfig from modulus.sym.solver import Solver from modulus.sym.domain import Domain from modulus.sym.geometry.primitives_2d import Rectangle, Line, Channel2D from modulus.sym.utils.sympy.functions import parabola from modulus.sym.utils.io import csv_to_dict from modulus.sym.eq.pdes.navier_stokes import NavierStokes, GradNormal from modulus.sym.eq.pdes.basic import NormalDotVec from modulus.sym.eq.pdes.turbulence_zero_eq import ZeroEquation from modulus.sym.eq.pdes.advection_diffusion import AdvectionDiffusion from modulus.sym.domain.constraint import ( PointwiseBoundaryConstraint, PointwiseInteriorConstraint, IntegralBoundaryConstraint, ) from modulus.sym.domain.monitor import PointwiseMonitor from modulus.sym.domain.validator import PointwiseValidator from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.node import Node from modulus.sym.geometry import Parameterization, Parameter

To generate the geometry of this problem, use Channel2D for duct and Rectangle for generating the heat sink. The way of defining Channel2D is same as Rectangle . The difference between a channel and a rectangle is that a channel is infinite and composed of only two curves and a rectangle is composed of four curves that form a closed boundary.

Line is defined using the x and y coordinates of the two endpoints and the normal direction of the curve. The Line requires the x coordinates of both the points to be same. A line in arbitrary orientation can then be created by rotating the Line object.

The following code generates the geometry for the 2D heat sink problem.

Copy Copied! # params for domain channel_length = (-2.5, 2.5) channel_width = (-0.5, 0.5) heat_sink_origin = (-1, -0.3) nr_heat_sink_fins = 3 gap = 0.15 + 0.1 heat_sink_length = 1.0 heat_sink_fin_thickness = 0.1 inlet_vel = 1.5 heat_sink_temp = 350 base_temp = 293.498 nu = 0.01 diffusivity = 0.01 / 5 # define sympy varaibles to parametize domain curves x, y = Symbol("x"), Symbol("y") # define geometry channel = Channel2D( (channel_length[0], channel_width[0]), (channel_length[1], channel_width[1]) ) heat_sink = Rectangle( heat_sink_origin, ( heat_sink_origin[0] + heat_sink_length, heat_sink_origin[1] + heat_sink_fin_thickness, ), ) for i in range(1, nr_heat_sink_fins): heat_sink_origin = (heat_sink_origin[0], heat_sink_origin[1] + gap) fin = Rectangle( heat_sink_origin, ( heat_sink_origin[0] + heat_sink_length, heat_sink_origin[1] + heat_sink_fin_thickness, ), ) heat_sink = heat_sink + fin geo = channel - heat_sink inlet = Line( (channel_length[0], channel_width[0]), (channel_length[0], channel_width[1]), -1 ) outlet = Line( (channel_length[1], channel_width[0]), (channel_length[1], channel_width[1]), 1 ) x_pos = Parameter("x_pos") integral_line = Line( (x_pos, channel_width[0]), (x_pos, channel_width[1]), 1, parameterization=Parameterization({x_pos: channel_length}), )

In this problem, you will make two separate network architectures for solving flow and heat variables to achieve increased accuracy.

Additional equations (compared to tutorial Turbulent physics: Zero Equation Turbulence Model) for imposing Integral continuity ( NormalDotVec ), AdvectionDiffusion and GradNormal are specified and the variable to compute is defined for the GradNormal and AdvectionDiffusion .

Also, it is possible to detach certain variables from the computation graph in a particular equation if you want to decouple it from rest of the equations. This uses the .detach() method in the backend to stop the computation of gradient . In this problem, you can stop the gradient calls on \(u\) , \(v\). This prevents the network from optimizing \(u\) , and \(v\) to minimize the residual from the advection equation. In this way, you can make the system one way coupled, where the heat does not influence the flow, but the flow influences the heat. Decoupling the computations this way can help the convergence behavior.

Copy Copied! # make list of nodes to unroll graph on ze = ZeroEquation( nu=nu, rho=1.0, dim=2, max_distance=(channel_width[1] - channel_width[0]) / 2 ) ns = NavierStokes(nu=ze.equations["nu"], rho=1.0, dim=2, time=False) ade = AdvectionDiffusion(T="c", rho=1.0, D=diffusivity, dim=2, time=False) gn_c = GradNormal("c", dim=2, time=False) normal_dot_vel = NormalDotVec(["u", "v"]) flow_net = instantiate_arch( input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y")], output_keys=[Key("u"), Key("v"), Key("p")], cfg=cfg.arch.fully_connected, ) heat_net = instantiate_arch( input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y")], output_keys=[Key("c")], cfg=cfg.arch.fully_connected, ) nodes = ( ns.make_nodes() + ze.make_nodes() + ade.make_nodes(detach_names=["u", "v"]) + gn_c.make_nodes() + normal_dot_vel.make_nodes() + [flow_net.make_node(name="flow_network")] + [heat_net.make_node(name="heat_network")] )

The boundary conditions described in the problem statement are implemented in the code shown below. Key 'normal_gradient_c' is used to set the gradient boundary conditions. A new variable \(c\) is defined for the solving the advection diffusion equation.

(147)\[c=(T_{actual} - T_{inlet})/273.15\]



In addition to the continuity and Navier-Stokes equations in 2D, you will have to solve the advection diffusion equation (148) (with no source term) in the interior. The thermal diffusivity \(D\) for this problem is 0.002 \(m^2/s\).

(148)\[u c_{x} + v c_{y} = D (c_{xx} + c_{yy})\]



You can use integral continuity planes to specify the targeted mass flow rate through these planes. For a parabolic velocity of 1.5 \(m/s\), the integral mass flow is \(1\) which is added as an additional constraint to speed up the convergence. Similar to tutorial Introductory Example you can define keys for 'normal_dot_vel' on the plane boundaries and set its value to 1 to specify the targeted mass flow. Use the IntegralBoundaryConstraint constraint to define these integral constraints. Here the integral_line geometry was created with a symbolic variable for the line’s x position, x_pos . The IntegralBoundaryConstraint constraint will randomly generate samples for various x_pos values. The number of such samples can be controlled by batch_size argument, while the points in each sample can be configured by integral_batch_size argument. The range for the symbolic variables (in this case x_pos ) can be set using the parameterization argument.

These planes (lines for 2D geometry) would then be used when the NormalDotVec PDE that will compute the dot product of normal components of the geometry and the velocity components. The parabolic profile can be created by using the parabola function by specifying the variable for sweep, the two intercepts and max height.

Copy Copied! # make domain domain = Domain() # inlet inlet_parabola = parabola( y, inter_1=channel_width[0], inter_2=channel_width[1], height=inlet_vel ) inlet = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=inlet, outvar={"u": inlet_parabola, "v": 0, "c": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.inlet, ) domain.add_constraint(inlet, "inlet") # outlet outlet = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=outlet, outvar={"p": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.outlet, ) domain.add_constraint(outlet, "outlet") # heat_sink wall hs_wall = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=heat_sink, outvar={"u": 0, "v": 0, "c": (heat_sink_temp - base_temp) / 273.15}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.hs_wall, ) domain.add_constraint(hs_wall, "heat_sink_wall") # channel wall channel_wall = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=channel, outvar={"u": 0, "v": 0, "normal_gradient_c": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.channel_wall, ) domain.add_constraint(channel_wall, "channel_wall") # interior flow interior_flow = PointwiseInteriorConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=geo, outvar={"continuity": 0, "momentum_x": 0, "momentum_y": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.interior_flow, compute_sdf_derivatives=True, lambda_weighting={ "continuity": Symbol("sdf"), "momentum_x": Symbol("sdf"), "momentum_y": Symbol("sdf"), }, ) domain.add_constraint(interior_flow, "interior_flow") # interior heat interior_heat = PointwiseInteriorConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=geo, outvar={"advection_diffusion_c": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.interior_heat, lambda_weighting={ "advection_diffusion_c": 1.0, }, ) domain.add_constraint(interior_heat, "interior_heat") # integral continuity def integral_criteria(invar, params): sdf = geo.sdf(invar, params) return np.greater(sdf["sdf"], 0) integral_continuity = IntegralBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=integral_line, outvar={"normal_dot_vel": 1}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.num_integral_continuity, integral_batch_size=cfg.batch_size.integral_continuity, lambda_weighting={"normal_dot_vel": 0.1}, criteria=integral_criteria, ) domain.add_constraint(integral_continuity, "integral_continuity")

The validation data comes from a 2D simulation computed using OpenFOAM and the code to import it can be found below.