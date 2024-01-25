Architectures In Modulus Sym

Neural networks are generally biased toward low-frequency solutions, a phenomenon that is known as “spectral bias” . This can adversely affect the training convergence as well as the accuracy of the model. One approach to alleviate this issue is to perform input encoding, that is, to transform the inputs to a higher dimensional feature space via high-frequency functions , , . This is done in Modulus Sym using the Fourier networks, which takes the following form:

(28)\[ u_{net}(\mathbf{x};\mathbf{\theta}) = \mathbf{W}_n \big \{\phi_{n-1} \circ \phi_{n-2} \circ \cdots \circ \phi_1 \circ \phi_E \big \} (\mathbf{x}) + \mathbf{b}_n, \; \; \; \; \phi_{i}(\mathbf{x}_i) = \sigma \left( \mathbf{W}_i \mathbf{x}_i + \mathbf{b}_i

ight),\]



where \(u_{net}(\mathbf{x};\mathbf{\theta})\) is the approximate solution, \(\mathbf{x} \in \mathbb{R}^{d_0}\) is the input to network, \(\phi_{i} \in \mathbb{R}^{d_i}\) is the \(i^{th}\) layer of the network, \(\mathbf{W}_i \in \mathbb{R}^{d_i \times d_{i-1}}, \mathbf{b}_i \in \mathbb{R}^{d_i}\) are the weight and bias of the \(i^{th}\) layer, \(\mathbf{\theta}\) denotes the set of network’s trainable parameters, i.e., \(\mathbf{\theta} = \{\mathbf{W}_1, \mathbf{b}_1, \cdots, \mathbf{b}_n, \mathbf{W}_n\}\), \(n\) is the number of layers, and \(\sigma\) is the activation function. \(\phi_E\) is an input encoding layer, and by setting that to identity function, we arrive at the standard feed-forward fully-connected architecture. The input encoding layer in Modulus Sym is a variation of the one proposed in with trainable encoding, and takes the following form

(29)\[\phi_E = \big[ \sin \left( 2\pi \mathbf{f} \times \mathbf{x}

ight); \cos \left( 2\pi \mathbf{f} \times \mathbf{x}

ight) \big]^T,\]



where \(\mathbf{f} \in \mathbb{R}^{n_f \times d_0}\) is the trainable frequency matrix and \(n_f\) is the number of frequency sets.

In the case of parameterized examples, it is also possible to apply encoding to the parameters in addition to the spatial inputs. In fact, it has been observed that applying encoding to the parametric inputs in addition to the spatial inputs will improve the accuracy and the training convergence of the model. Note that Modulus Sym applies the input encoding to the spatial and parametric inputs in a fully decoupled setting and then concatenates the spatial/temporal and parametric Fourier features together. Details on the usage of Fourier net can be found Modulus Sym Configuration while its application for FPGA heat sink can be found in tutorial FPGA Heat Sink with Laminar Flow.