Darcy Flow with Fourier Neural Operator

This example is a data-driven problem. This means that before starting any coding you need to make sure you have both the training and validation data. The training and validation datasets for this example can be found on the Fourier Neural Operator Github page. Here is an automated script for downloading and converting this dataset. This requires the package gdown which can easily installed through pip install gdown .

Note The python script for this problem can be found at examples/darcy/darcy_FNO_lazy.py .

The configuration for this problem is fairly standard within Modulus Sym. Note that we have two architectures in the config: one is the pointwise decoder for FNO and the other is the FNO model which will eventually ingest the decoder. The most important parameter for FNO models is dimension which tells Modulus Sym to load a 1D, 2D or 3D FNO architecture. nr_fno_layers are the number of Fourier convolution layers in the model. The size of the latent features in FNO are determined based on the decoders input key z , in this case the embedded feature space is 32.

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

defaults :
  - modulus_default
  - /arch/conv_fully_connected_cfg@arch.decoder
  - /arch/fno_cfg@arch.fno
  - scheduler: tf_exponential_lr
  - optimizer: adam
  - loss: sum
  - _self_

arch:
  decoder:
    input_keys: [z, 32]
    output_keys: sol
    nr_layers: 1
    layer_size: 32
  fno:
    input_keys: coeff
    dimension: 2
    nr_fno_layers: 4
    fno_modes: 12
    padding: 9

scheduler:
  decay_rate: 0.95
  decay_steps: 1000

training:
  rec_results_freq : 1000
  max_steps : 10000

batch_size:
  grid: 32
  validation: 32

Note Modulus Sym configs can allow users to define keys inside the YAML file. In this instance, input_keys: [z,32] will create a single key of size 32 and input_keys: coeff creates a single input key of size 1.

For this data-driven problem the first step is to get the training data into Modulus Sym. Prior to loading data, set any normalization value that you want to apply to the data. For this dataset, calculate the scale and shift parameters for both the input permeability field and output pressure. Then, set this normalization inside Modulus Sym by providing a shift/scale to each key, Key(name, scale=(shift, scale)) .

Copy Copied! # load training/ test data input_keys = [Key("coeff", scale=(7.48360e00, 4.49996e00))] output_keys = [Key("sol", scale=(5.74634e-03, 3.88433e-03))] download_FNO_dataset("Darcy_241", outdir="datasets/") train_path = to_absolute_path( "datasets/Darcy_241/piececonst_r241_N1024_smooth1.hdf5" ) test_path = to_absolute_path( "datasets/Darcy_241/piececonst_r241_N1024_smooth2.hdf5" )

There are two approaches for loading data: First you have eager loading where you immediately read the entire dataset onto memory at one time. Alternatively, you can use lazy loading where the data is loaded on a per example basis as the model needs it for training. The former eliminates potential overhead from reading data from disk during training, however this cannot scale to large datasets. Lazy loading is used in this example for the training dataset to demonstrate this utility for larger problems.

Copy Copied! # make datasets train_dataset = HDF5GridDataset( train_path, invar_keys=["coeff"], outvar_keys=["sol"], n_examples=1000 ) test_dataset = HDF5GridDataset( test_path, invar_keys=["coeff"], outvar_keys=["sol"], n_examples=100 )

This data is in HDF5 format which is ideal for lazy loading using the HDF5GridDataset object.

Note The key difference when setting up eager versus lazy loading is the object passed in the variable dictionaries invar_train and outvar_train . In eager loading these dictionaries should be of the type Dict[str: np.array] , where each variable is a numpy array of data. Lazy loading uses dictionaries of the type Dict[str: DataFile] , consisting of DataFile objects which are classes that are used to map between example index and the datafile.

FNO initialization allows users to define their own pointwise decoder model. Thus we first initialize the small fully-connected decoder network, which we then provide to the FNO model as a parameter.

Copy Copied! # make list of nodes to unroll graph on decoder_net = instantiate_arch( cfg=cfg.arch.decoder, output_keys=output_keys, ) fno = instantiate_arch( cfg=cfg.arch.fno, input_keys=input_keys, decoder_net=decoder_net, ) nodes = [fno.make_node("fno")]

For the physics-informed problems in Modulus Sym, you typically need to define a geometry and constraints based on boundary conditions and governing equations. Here the only constraint is a SupervisedGridConstraint which performs standard supervised training on grid data. This constraint supports the use of multiple workers, which are particularly important when using lazy loading.

Copy Copied! # make domain domain = Domain() # add constraints to domain supervised = SupervisedGridConstraint( nodes=nodes, dataset=train_dataset, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.grid, num_workers=4, # number of parallel data loaders ) domain.add_constraint(supervised, "supervised")

Note Grid data refers to data that can be defined in a tensor like an image. Inside Modulus Sym this grid of data typically represents a spatial domain and should follow the standard dimensionality of [batch, channel, xdim, ydim, zdim] where channel is the dimensionality of your state variables. Both Fourier and convolutional models use grid-based data to efficiently learn and predict entire domains in one forward pass, which contrasts to the pointwise predictions of standard PINN approaches.

The validation data is then added to the domain using GridValidator which should be used when dealing with structured data. Recall that unlike the training constraint, you will use eager loading for the validator. Thus, a dictionary of numpy arrays are passed to the constraint.