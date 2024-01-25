The word “continuous” here is used primarily to indicate the constraints is applied on points sampled uniformly randomly in the continuous space or surface of the geometry. For a physics-informed training, it is very typical to apply the PDE constraints in the interior of the domain and boundary conditions on the domain boundaries. Several other constraints to apply integral losses are also available.

The boundary of a Modulus Sym’ geometry object can be sampled using PointwiseBoundaryConstraint class. This will sample the entire boundary of the geometry specified as input to the geometry parameter. In the case of 1D, the boundaries are the end points, for 2D, its the points along the perimeter, and for 3D its the points on the surface of the geometry.

Mathematically the pointwise boundary constraint can be represented as

By default, all the boundaries will be sampled by this class and subsampling is possible using the criteria parameter. The outvar parameter is used for describing the constraint. The outvar dictionaries are used when unrolling the computational graph (specified using the nodes parameter) and computing the loss. The number of points to sample on each boundary are specified using the batch_size parameter. A detailed description of all the arguments can be found in the API documentation.

Mathematically the pointwise boundary constraint can be represented as

(134)\[L = \left| \int_{\partial \Omega} ( u_{net}(x,y,z) - \phi )

ight|^p = \left| \frac{S}{B} \sum_{i}(u_{net}(x_i, y_i, z_i) - \phi)

ight|^p\]



Where \(L\) is the loss, \(\partial \Omega\) is the boundary, \(u_{net}(x,y,z)\) is the network prediction for the keys in outvar , \(\phi\) is the value specified in the outvar and \(p\) is the norm of the loss. \(S\) and \(B\) are the surface area/perimeter and batch size respectively.

Below, a simple boundary condition definition is shown. Here the problem is trying to only satisfy the boundary.

Listing 11 Boundary constraint



Copy Copied! import numpy as np from sympy import Symbol, Function, Number, pi, sin import modulus.sym from modulus.sym.hydra import to_absolute_path, ModulusConfig from modulus.sym.solver import Solver from modulus.sym.domain import Domain from modulus.sym.geometry.primitives_1d import Point1D, Line1D from modulus.sym.domain.constraint import ( PointwiseBoundaryConstraint, ) from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.node import Node from modulus.sym.models.fully_connected import FullyConnectedArch @modulus.main(config_path="conf", config_name="config") def run(cfg: ModulusConfig) -> None: # make list of nodes to unroll graph on u_net = FullyConnectedArch( input_keys=[Key("x")], output_keys=[Key("u")], nr_layers=3, layer_size=32 ) nodes = [u_net.make_node(name="u_network")] # add constraints to solver # make geometry x = Symbol("x") geo = Line1D(0, 1) # make domain domain = Domain() # bcs bc = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=geo, outvar={"u": 0}, batch_size=2, ) domain.add_constraint(bc, "bc") # make solver slv = Solver(cfg, domain) # start solver slv.solve() if __name__ == "__main__": run()





The interior of a Modulus Sym’ geometry object can be sampled using PointwiseInteriorConstraint class. This will sample the entire interior of the geometry specified as input to the geometry parameter.

Similar to boundary sampling, subsampling is possible using the criteria parameter. The outvar and batch_size parameters work in the same way as PointwiseBoundaryConstraint . A detailed description of all the arguments can be found in the API documentation.

Mathematically the pointwise interior constraint can be represented as

(135)\[L = \left| \int_{\Omega} ( u_{net}(x,y,z) - \phi )

ight|^p = \left| \frac{V}{B} \sum_{i}(u_{net}(x_i, y_i, z_i) - \phi)

ight|^p\]



Where \(L\) is the loss, \(\Omega\) is the interior, \(u_{net}(x,y,z)\) is the network prediction for the keys in outvar , \(\phi\) is the value specified in the outvar and \(p\) is the norm of the loss. \(V\) and \(B\) are the volume/area and batch size respectively.

Below, a simple interior constraint definition is shown.

Listing 12 Interior constraint



Copy Copied! import numpy as np from sympy import Symbol, Function, Number, pi, sin import modulus.sym from modulus.sym.hydra import to_absolute_path, ModulusConfig from modulus.sym.solver import Solver from modulus.sym.domain import Domain from modulus.sym.geometry.primitives_1d import Point1D, Line1D from modulus.sym.domain.constraint import ( PointwiseBoundaryConstraint, PointwiseInteriorConstraint, ) from modulus.sym.domain.inferencer import PointwiseInferencer from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.node import Node from modulus.sym.models.fully_connected import FullyConnectedArch from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE class CustomPDE(PDE): def __init__(self, f=1.0): # coordinates x = Symbol("x") # make input variables input_variables = {"x": x} # make u function u = Function("u")(*input_variables) # source term if type(f) is str: f = Function(f)(*input_variables) elif type(f) in [float, int]: f = Number(f) # set equations self.equations = {} self.equations["custom_pde"] = ( u.diff(x, 2) - f ) # "custom_pde" key name will be used in constraints @modulus.main(config_path="conf", config_name="config") def run(cfg: ModulusConfig) -> None: # make list of nodes to unroll graph on eq = CustomPDE(f=1.0) u_net = FullyConnectedArch( input_keys=[Key("x")], output_keys=[Key("u")], nr_layers=3, layer_size=32 ) nodes = eq.make_nodes() + [u_net.make_node(name="u_network")] # add constraints to solver # make geometry x = Symbol("x") geo = Line1D(0, 1) # make domain domain = Domain() # interior interior = PointwiseInteriorConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=geo, outvar={"custom_pde": 0}, batch_size=100, bounds={x: (0, 1)}, ) domain.add_constraint(interior, "interior") # make solver slv = Solver(cfg, domain) # start solver slv.solve() if __name__ == "__main__": run()





This constraint samples points on the boundary of the geometry object similar to the PointwiseBoundaryConstraint , but now instead of computing a pointwise loss, it computes monte-carlo integration of specified variable and then assigns the specified value to it to compute the loss. Mathematically this can be shown as below:

(136)\[L = \left| \int_{\partial \Omega} u_{net}(x,y,z) - \phi

ight|^p = \left| \left(\frac{S}{B} \sum_{i}u_{net}(x_i, y_i, z_i)

ight) - \phi

ight|^p\]



Where \(L\) is the loss, \(\partial \Omega\) is the boundary, \(u_{net}(x,y,z)\) is the network prediction for the keys in outvar , \(\phi\) is the value specified in the outvar and \(p\) is the norm of the loss. \(S\) and \(B\) are the volume/area and batch size respectively.

Please note that the batch_size has a slightly different meaning here. The batch_size parameter is used to define the number of instances of integrals to apply while the integral_batch_size is the actual points sampled on the boundary.

Below, a simple integral constraint definition is shown.

Listing 13 Integral constraint



Copy Copied! import numpy as np from sympy import Symbol, Function, Number, pi, sin import modulus.sym from modulus.sym.hydra import to_absolute_path, ModulusConfig from modulus.sym.solver import Solver from modulus.sym.domain import Domain from modulus.sym.geometry.primitives_1d import Point1D, Line1D from modulus.sym.domain.constraint import ( IntegralBoundaryConstraint, ) from modulus.sym.domain.inferencer import PointwiseInferencer from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.node import Node from modulus.sym.models.fully_connected import FullyConnectedArch from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE @modulus.main(config_path="conf", config_name="config") def run(cfg: ModulusConfig) -> None: # make list of nodes to unroll graph on u_net = FullyConnectedArch( input_keys=[Key("x")], output_keys=[Key("u")], nr_layers=3, layer_size=32 ) nodes = [u_net.make_node(name="u_network")] # add constraints to solver # make geometry x = Symbol("x") geo = Line1D(0, 1) # make domain domain = Domain() # integral integral = IntegralBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=geo, outvar={"u": 0}, batch_size=1, integral_batch_size=100, ) domain.add_constraint(integral, "integral") # make solver slv = Solver(cfg, domain) # start solver slv.solve() if __name__ == "__main__": run()



