FPGA Heat Sink with Laminar Flow

As described in the Theory, in Modulus Sym, the spectral bias of the neural networks can be overcome by using the Fourier Networks. These networks have shown a significant improvement in results over the regular fully connected neural networks due to their ability to capture sharp gradients.

You do not need to make any special changes to the way the geometry and constraints definition while making changes to the neural network architectures. This also means the architecture is independent of the physics or parameterization being solved and can be applied to any other class of problems covered in the User Guide. More details about architecture configuration can be found in the Hydra configs section (Modulus Sym Configuration).

A note on frequencies: One of the main parameters of these networks are the frequencies. In Modulus Sym, you can choose frequencies from the spectrum you want to sample (full/axis/gaussian/diagonal) and the number of frequencies in the spectrum. The optimal number of frequencies depends on every problem and one often needs to balance the accuracy benefits and the computational expense added due to use of extra Fourier features. For the FPGA problem, choosing the default works for the laminar problem, while for the turbulent case, you increase the number of frequencies to 35.

The solver file for the parameterized FPGA flow field simulation for laminar case is shown below. The different architectures can be chosen by setting the appropriate keyword in the custom arguments defined in the config file.