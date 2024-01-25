Miscellaneous Concepts

In this section, we briefly introduce the generalized Polynomial Chaos (gPC) expansion, an efficient method for assessing how the uncertainties in a model input manifest in its output. Later in Section gPC Based Surrogate Modeling Accelerated via Transfer Learning, we show how the gPC can be used as a surrogate for shape parameterization in both of the tessellated and constructive solid geometry modules.

The \(p-th\) degree gPC expansion for a \(d\)-dimensional input \(\mathbf{\Xi}\) takes the following form

(97)\[u_p (\mathbf{\Xi}) = \sum_{\mathbf{i} \in \Lambda_{p,d}} c_{\mathbf{i}} \psi_{\mathbf{i}}(\mathbf{\Xi}),\]



where \(\mathbf{i}\) is a multi-index and \(\Lambda_{p,d}\) is the set of multi-indices defined as

(98)\[\Lambda_{p,d} = \{\mathbf{i} \in \mathbb{N}_0^d: ||\mathbf{i}||_1 \leq p\},\]



and the cardinality of \(\Lambda_{d,p}\) is

(99)\[C = |\Lambda_{p,d}| = \frac{(p+d)!}{p!d!}.\]



\(\{c_{\mathbf{i}}\}_{\mathbf{i} \in \mathbb{N}_0^d}\) is the set of unknown coefficients of the expansion, and can be determined based on the methods of stochastic Galerkin, stochastic collocation, or least square . For the example presented in this user guide, we will use the least square method. Although the number of required samples to solve this least square problem is \(C\), it is recommended to use at least \(2C\) samples for a reasonable accuracy . \(\{\psi_{\mathbf{i}}\}_{\mathbf{i} \in \mathbb{N}_0^d}\) is the set of orthonormal basis functions that satisfy the following condition

(100)\[ \int \psi_\mathbf{m}(\mathbf{\xi}) \psi_\mathbf{n}(\mathbf{\xi})

ho(\mathbf{\xi}) d\mathbf{\xi} = \delta_{\mathbf{m} \mathbf{n}}, \,\,\, \mathbf{m}, \mathbf{n} \in \mathbb{N}_0^d.\]



For instance, for a uniformly and normally distributed \(\psi\), the normalized Legendre and Hermite polynomials, respectively, satisfy the orthonormality condition in Equation (100).