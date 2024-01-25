Electromagnetics: Frequency Domain Maxwell’s Equation

Consider a 2D domain \(\Omega=[0, 2]\times [0, 2]\) as shown below. The whole domain is vacuum. Say, relative permittivity \(\epsilon_r = 1\). The left boundary is a waveguide port while the right boundary is absorbing boundary (or ABC). The top and the bottom is PEC.

Fig. 118 Domain of 2D waveguide

In this example, the waveguide problem is solved by transverse magnetic (\(TM_z\)) mode, so that the unknown variable is \(E_z(x,y)\). The governing equation in \(\Omega\) is

(189)\[\Delta E_z(x,y) + k^2E_z(x,y) = 0,\]



where \(k\) is the wavenumber. Notice in 2D scalar case, the PEC and ABC will be simplified in the following form, respectively:

(190)\[E_z(x,y)=0\mbox{ on top and bottom boundaries, }\frac{\partial E_z}{\partial y}=0\mbox{ on right boundary.}\]



This subsection shows how to use Modulus Sym to setup the EM solver. Similar to the previous tutorials, you will first import the necessary libraries.

Copy Copied! import os import warnings from sympy import Symbol, pi, sin, Number, Eq from sympy.logic.boolalg import Or import modulus.sym from modulus.sym.hydra import to_absolute_path, instantiate_arch, ModulusConfig from modulus.sym.utils.io import csv_to_dict from modulus.sym.solver import Solver from modulus.sym.domain import Domain from modulus.sym.geometry.primitives_2d import Rectangle from modulus.sym.domain.constraint import ( PointwiseBoundaryConstraint, PointwiseInteriorConstraint, ) from modulus.sym.domain.validator import PointwiseValidator from modulus.sym.domain.inferencer import PointwiseInferencer from modulus.sym.utils.io.plotter import ValidatorPlotter, InferencerPlotter from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.eq.pdes.wave_equation import HelmholtzEquation from modulus.sym.eq.pdes.navier_stokes import GradNormal

Then, define the variables for sympy symbolic calculation and parameters for geometry. Also, before you define the main classes for Modulus Sym, you need to compute the eigenmode for waveguide solver. Since the material is uniform (vacuum), the closed form of the eigenmode is of the form \(\sin(\frac{k\pi y}{L})\), where \(L\) is the length of the port, and \(k = 1, 2,\cdots\). Then define the waveguide port directly by using sympy function. The code for the geometry and computing eigenmode can be found below.

Copy Copied! # params for domain height = 2 width = 2 eigenmode = [2] wave_number = 32.0 # wave_number = freq/c waveguide_port = Number(0) for k in eigenmode: waveguide_port += sin(k * pi * y / height) # define geometry rec = Rectangle((0, 0), (width, height))

For wave simulation, since the result is always periodic, Fourier feature will be greatly helpful for the convergence and accuracy. The frequency of the Fourier feature can be implied by the wavenumber. This block of code shows the solver setup. Also, define the normal gradient for the boundary conditions. Finally, make the domain for training.

Copy Copied! # make list of nodes to unroll graph on hm = HelmholtzEquation(u="u", k=wave_number, dim=2) gn = GradNormal(T="u", dim=2, time=False) wave_net = instantiate_arch( input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y")], output_keys=[Key("u")], frequencies=( "axis,diagonal", [i / 2.0 for i in range(int(wave_number) * 2 + 1)], ), frequencies_params=( "axis,diagonal", [i / 2.0 for i in range(int(wave_number) * 2 + 1)], ), cfg=cfg.arch.modified_fourier, ) nodes = ( hm.make_nodes() + gn.make_nodes() + [wave_net.make_node(name="wave_network")] ) waveguide_domain = Domain()

Now, define the constraints for PDEs and boundary conditions. The BCs are defined based on the explanations provided above. In the interior domain, the weights of the PDE is 1.0/wave_number**2 . This is because when the wavenumber is large, the PDE loss will be very large in the beginning and will potentially break the training. Using this weighting method you can eliminate this phenomenon.

Copy Copied! PEC = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=rec, outvar={"u": 0.0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.PEC, lambda_weighting={"u": 100.0}, criteria=Or(Eq(y, 0), Eq(y, height)), ) waveguide_domain.add_constraint(PEC, "PEC") Waveguide_port = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=rec, outvar={"u": waveguide_port}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.Waveguide_port, lambda_weighting={"u": 100.0}, criteria=Eq(x, 0), ) waveguide_domain.add_constraint(Waveguide_port, "Waveguide_port") ABC = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=rec, outvar={"normal_gradient_u": 0.0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.ABC, lambda_weighting={"normal_gradient_u": 10.0}, criteria=Eq(x, width), ) waveguide_domain.add_constraint(ABC, "ABC") Interior = PointwiseInteriorConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=rec, outvar={"helmholtz": 0.0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.Interior, bounds={x: (0, width), y: (0, height)}, lambda_weighting={ "helmholtz": 1.0 / wave_number**2, }, ) waveguide_domain.add_constraint(Interior, "Interior")

To validate the result, you can import the csv files for the validation domain below.

Copy Copied! mapping = {"x": "x", "y": "y", "u": "u"} validation_var = csv_to_dict(to_absolute_path(file_path), mapping) validation_invar_numpy = { key: value for key, value in validation_var.items() if key in ["x", "y"] } validation_outvar_numpy = { key: value for key, value in validation_var.items() if key in ["u"] } csv_validator = PointwiseValidator( nodes=nodes, invar=validation_invar_numpy, true_outvar=validation_outvar_numpy, batch_size=2048, plotter=ValidatorPlotter(), ) waveguide_domain.add_validator(csv_validator)

Inferencer has been implemented to plot the results.

Copy Copied! # add inferencer data csv_inference = PointwiseInferencer( nodes=nodes, invar=validation_invar_numpy, output_names=["u"], plotter=InferencerPlotter(), batch_size=2048, ) waveguide_domain.add_inferencer(csv_inference, "inf_data")

The full code of this example can be found in examples/waveguide/cavity_2D/waveguide2D_TMz.py . The simulation with wavenumber equals \(32\). The solution from comercial solver, Modulus Sym prediction, and their difference are shown below.

Fig. 119 Modulus Sym, wavenumber=\(32\)