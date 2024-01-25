Some essential parameters that you will find in a Modulus Sym configuration include:

jit : Turn on TorchScript

save_filetypes : Types of file outputs from constraints, validators and inferencers

debug : Turn on debug logging

initialization_network_dir : Custom location to load pretrained models from

The architecture config group holds a list of model configurations that can be used to create different built in neural networks present within Modulus Sym. While not required by the Modulus Sym solver, this parameter group allows you to tune model architectures through the YAML config file or even the command line.

To initialize an architecture using the config, Modulus Sym provides an instantiate_arch() method that allows different architectures to be initialized easily. The following two examples initialize the same neural network.

Listing 17 Config model intialization



Copy Copied! # config/config.yaml defaults: - modulus_default - arch: - fully_connected # Python code import modulus.sym from modulus.sym.hydra import instantiate_arch from modulus.sym.hydra.config import ModulusConfig @modulus.main(config_path="conf", config_name="config") def run(cfg: ModulusConfig) -> None: model = instantiate_arch( input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y")], output_keys=[Key("u"), Key("v"), Key("p")], cfg=cfg.arch.fully_connected, ) if __name__ == "__main__": run()



Listing 18 Explicit model intialization



Copy Copied! # Python code import modulus.sym from modulus.sym.hydra.config import ModulusConfig from modulus.sym.models.fully_connected import FullyConnectedArch @modulus.main(config_path="conf", config_name="config") def run(cfg: ModulusConfig) -> None: model = FullyConnectedArch( input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y")], output_keys=[Key("u"), Key("v"), Key("p")], layer_size: int = 512, nr_layers: int = 6, ... ) if __name__ == "__main__": run()





Note Both of these approaches yield the same model. The instantiate_arch approach allows the model architecture to be controlled through the YAML file and CLI without loss of control. This can streamline the tuning of architecture hyperparameters.

Currently the architectures that are shipped internally in Modulus Sym that have a configuration group include:

Listing 19 Initialization of fully-connected model with 5 layers of size 128



Copy Copied! # config.yaml defaults: - modulus_default - arch: - fully_connected arch: fully_connected: layer_size: 512 nr_layers: 6 # Python code import modulus.sym from modulus.sym.hydra import instantiate_arch from modulus.sym.hydra.config import ModulusConfig @modulus.main(config_path="conf", config_name="config") def run(cfg: ModulusConfig) -> None: model = instantiate_arch( input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y")], output_keys=[Key("u"), Key("v")], cfg=cfg.arch.fully_connected, ) if __name__ == "__main__": run()



Listing 20 Initialization of modified fourier model and siren model



Copy Copied! # config.yaml defaults: - modulus_default - arch: - modified_fourier - siren # Python code import modulus.sym from modulus.sym.hydra import instantiate_arch from modulus.sym.hydra.config import ModulusConfig @modulus.main(config_path="conf", config_name="config") def run(cfg: ModulusConfig) -> None: model_1 = instantiate_arch( input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y")], output_keys=[Key("u"), Key("v")], frequencies=("axis,diagonal", [i / 2.0 for i in range(10)]), cfg=cfg.arch.modified_fourier, ) model_2 = instantiate_arch( input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y")], output_keys=[Key("u"), Key("v")], cfg=cfg.arch.siren, ) if __name__ == "__main__": run()





Warning Not all model parameters are controllable through the configs. Parameters that are not supported can be specified through additional keyword arguments in the instantiate_arch method. Alternatively, the model can be initialized in the standard Pythonic approach.

The training config group contains parameters essential to the training process of the model. This is set by default with modulus_default , but many of the parameters contained in this group are often essential to modify.

default_training : Default training parameters (set automatically)

Some essential parameters that you will find under the training config group include:

max_steps : Number of training iterations.

grad_agg_freq : Number of iterations to aggregate gradients over (default is 1). Effectively, setting grad_agg_freq=2 will double the batch size per iteration, compared to a case with no gradient aggregation.

rec_results_freq : Frequency to record results. This value will be used as the default frequency for recording constraints, validators, inferencers and monitors. See Results Frequency for more details.

save_network_freq : Frequency to save a network checkpoint.

amp : Use automatic mixed precision. This will set the precision for GPU operations to improve performance (default is 'float16' set using amp_dtype ).

ntk.use_ntk : Use neural tangent kernel in training (default set to False)

The loss config group is used to select different loss aggregations that are supported by Modulus Sym. A loss aggregation is the method used to combine the losses from different constraints. Different methods can yield improved performance for some problems.

sum : Simple summation aggregation (default)

grad_norm : Gradient normalization for adaptive loss balancing

homoscedastic : Homoscedastic Task Uncertainty for Loss Weighting

lr_annealing : Learning Rate Annealing

soft_adapt : Adaptive loss weighting

relobralo : Relative loss balancing with random lookback

The loss optimizer group contains the supported optimizers that can be used in Modulus Sym which includes ones that are built into PyTorch as well as from Torch Optimizer package. Some of the most commonly used optimizers include:

adam : ADAM optimizer

sgd : Standard stochastic gradient descent

rmsprop : The RMSProp algorithm

adahessian : Second order stochastic optimization algorithm

bfgs : L-BFGS iterative optimization method

as well as these more unique optimizers: a2grad_exp , a2grad_inc , a2grad_uni , accsgd , adabelief , adabound , adadelta , adafactor , adagrad , adamax , adamod , adamp , adamw , aggmo , apollo , asgd , diffgrad , lamb , madgrad , nadam , novograd , pid , qhadam , qhm , radam , ranger , ranger_qh , ranger_va , rmsprop , rprop , sgdp , sgdw , shampoo , sparse_adam , swats , yogi .

The scheduler optimizer group contains the supported learning rate schedulers that can be used in Modulus Sym. By default none is specified for which a constant learning rate will be used.