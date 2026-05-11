Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
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Function holoscan::get_preferred_network_ports

Function Documentation

std::vector<int> holoscan::get_preferred_network_ports(const char *env_var_name)

Get the preferred network ports from the specified environment variable.

This method reads the specified environment variable and returns a vector of preferred network ports. The environment variable is expected to be a comma-separated list of integers. If the environment variable is not set, is empty, or contains invalid or non-integer values, an empty vector is returned.

Parameters

env_var_name – The name of the environment variable to read.

Returns

The vector containing the preferred network ports. If the environment variable is not set, is empty, or no valid port numbers are found, an empty vector is returned.

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