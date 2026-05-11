Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
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Typedef holoscan::Matrix

Typedef Documentation

template<typename K, int N, int M>
using holoscan::Matrix = Eigen::Matrix<K, N, M>

Generic matrix type alias.

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