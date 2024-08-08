Integrated Information Processing Group

Real-world implementations are vital for research on future wireless communication systems. By adopting the ARC-OTA platform, the Integrated Information Processing group at ETH Zurich is developing and evaluating novel baseband processing algorithms. Real-world over-the-air experiments with this full-stack 5G system reveal the practical benefits of machine learning (ML)-assisted physical layer processing and the efficacy of channel-state-information-based positioning techniques that utilize ML.

