Product Brief

To ease developer onboarding, this section provides reference blueprints with key ingredients that were combined to create a tested product prototype: A full-stack innovation sandbox to accelerate innovation in wireless networks and provide new insights on experiments and research. Many assumptions made for analytical and simulation studies may likely improve benchmarks or prove to be invalid in a real network. Our experience in innovation labs as we design, setup, deploy, and add tools and frameworks is available to all developers. We have deliberated on the hardware components, software configurations, and deployment strategies. We have also run into difficulties and pitfalls, and want to ensure others that the hardware components and software configurations have undergone a rigorous qualification process. Each developer delta for the lab experimental networks is expected to be limited to the environment variability, the transmission power, attenuation, and limited set of variables.

As we look to leverage, extend, and innovate, here are the key guiding attributes for the blueprints:

Attribute Description Prototype Serve as a reference implementation Re-Use is important to avoid having to “re-invent” the frameworks, tools, platform Automation to ease setup and minimize deployment pitfalls for software environments and configurations Uniformity Access to exact set of combined ingredients or recipe used in the reference Configuration customization is minimal and needed when developer wants to change behavior Availability Service health monitoring of the network necessary Extendibility Easy to extend based on O-RAN modular, flexible, open architecture Performant OTA Network Develop innovation prototypes and validate benchmarks versus expected on-paper or simulation Extensions and Plugins Developer blueprints for others to leverage as building blocks

Component Feature Hardware Stack Leverages COTS (Common Off The Shelf) vendors Software Stack Fully programmable in C/C++ Network uses CUDA Accelerated RAN Layer 1 and OAI software. Extensible through network services Integration Developer community is encouraged to extend the stack by contributions across all layers of the stack. Early examples include Sterling SkyWave Service Management and O-RAN OSC RIC. Deployment NVIDIA SDK Manager offers automation to easily deploy this NVIDIA qualified blueprint.

Compontent Feature COTS hardware COTS infrastructure composed of compute, virtualization, radios, fronthaul networking, precision timing, accelerators. Virtualization Virtualized RAN workloads from NVIDIA and Open Air Alliance AI/ML Frameworks Data Lake + pyAerial for AI/ML frameworks : RF / IQ data + FAPI Standards 3GPP Release 15+ O-RAN 7.2 split P5G on-prem lab network Developer Tools Reference OAI CI leverage for developer integration workflow Developer Extension – Sterling NVIDIA NGC APIs for Sterling K8 service orchestration of network functions Developer Extension – OpenRAN Gym Developers can deploy AI/ML models for and on the radio access network using OSC radio intelligent controller by following Northeastern OpenRAN Gym tutorial. Developer Tools – Netowrk as a service NVIDIA SDK Manager development environment setup automation

Note Developer contributions through extensions and plugins - for community benefit and to accelerate pace of innovations welcome!





Leveraging O-RAN, and 3GPP specifications and interfaces enables multi-vendor interop towards the full stack building blocks and developer extensions and plugins. A multi-vendor reference blueprint is extended with the SCF FAPI interface between the O-DU low and O-DU high.

Organization Features Northeastern E2 interface plugin leveraging O-RAN OSC RIC and template xApps OpenAirAlliance O-DU-High (Layer 2), O-CU and 5GC NVIDIA O-DU Low / Phy High Foxconn O-RU Phy Low Others Handsets (Apple iPhone 14, Samsung S23), Viavi Qualsar Grandmaster, Dell FH switch, Supermicro server.

Organization Features Northeastern Developer extension with E2 interface plugin leveraging O-RAN OSC RIC and template xApps Plugin to leverage https://open5gs.org/ for 5GC instead of NVIDIA reference Open Air Interface 5GC. This highlights the use of modular, open, and interoperable components within disaggregated ORAN architecture OpenAirAlliance O-DU-High (Layer 2), O-CU and 5GC NVIDIA O-DU Low / Phy High Foxconn O-RU Phy Low Other Handsets (Apple iPhone 14, Samsung S23) Viavi Qualsar Grandmaster Dell FH switch Supermicro server

Component Feature Deployment Private data center can be housed and maintained by developers and researchers in their own facilities. Third-party ISV Managed Developer Service can be leveraged to procure, install, configure and monitor the on-prem data center. Virtualization On-prem infrastructure can be used to run a private cloud. ARC-OTA compute resources are virtualized for gNB and 5GC.

ARC-OTA provides Kubernetes for container orchestration. Both single node and multi-node deployment topologies are supported. ARC-OTA uses helm to manage applications.

Deployment Description ARC gNB The helm chart uses K8 deployment to create pod gNB. The gNB pod contains the containers nv-cubb and oai-gnb-aerial. Both containers are installed in the same pod to allow the use of shared memory between Layer 1 and Layer 2+. This helm chart is available for download from NGC. Deployment ARC 5GC The helm-chart is installed on the CN5G server or same physical server as the gNB. This helm chart creates multiple K8 deployments depicted on left. This helm chart is available for download from the OAI GitLab repository

ARC-OTA Service Monitoring feature uses a combination of Grafana, Loki, Promtail and Prometheus. The feature was developed using open-source industry standard tools and it can be extended to specific developer needs

Reference the Sterling developer extension for additional details.

O-RAN’s split-RAN concept disaggregates the RAN into multiple functional components. These components can be deployed on different hardware and software platforms and can be interconnected using open interfaces.

ARC-OTA leverages the 7.2x split, which divides the protocol stack into the following:

Component Description O-RU (O-Radio Unit) The O-RU is responsible for the physical layer (PHY) processing, including RF signal processing and analog-to-digital conversion. O-DU (O-Distributed Unit) The O-DU is responsible for the higher-layer processing, including MAC, RLC, and PDCP Fronthaul interface O-RAN alliance specified fronthaul interface between the O-DU and O-RU based on the 7.2x split. This interface supports control, user, synchronization (CUS), and management(M) planes

ARC-OTA integrated Aerial Data Lake provides the ability to capture OTA radio frequency (RF) data from the base station (BS). Raw IQ samples from the 7.2x split fronthaul (FH) interface are collected in a database file

Using the Aerial Data Lake database APIs, pyAerial can access RF samples in the database and transform these samples into training data or data sets for signal processing functions.

A sample Jupyter notebook has been provided that can create a sample multi-UE CSI dataset

SDKManager automation will help developers install AI/ML frameworks to easily generate a dataset