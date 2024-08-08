Release Notes

ARC-OTA 1.5
New Features and Fixes for ARC-OTA 1.5 (July, 2024)

  • GraceHopper integration

    • OAI ARM CPU support

    • Hopper GPU cuBB support

  • CBRS O-RU

  • Multi-UE support

  • Multi-UE CSI dataset blueprint (using Aerial Data Lake and PyAerial)

  • Developer Extension Updates

    • OSC RIC tutorial update

  • Developer Plugins

    • CBRS RU Interop

    • Open5GC

  • New blueprints section added in the Product Brief

KPI Improvements

  • MIMO layers

    • DL: 2 layers -> 4 layers

  • Peak throughput

    • SMC-GH

      • DL: ~460Mbps -> ~1.03Gbps

      • UL: ~112Mbps -> ~125Mbps

    • Dell R750 / Gigabyte Edge E251-U70

      • DL: ~460Mbps -> ~800Mbps

New Features and Fixes for ARC-OTA 1.3 (May, 2024)

  • Full support for master gitlab repo gitlab.eurecom.fr/oai/ making it available for use, modification and distribution. Refer to the Licensing page for the OAI license.

    • OAI_Aerial private branch is deprecated and will no longer be maintained.

  • Developer extension - Sterling k8 service management and monitoring (refer to this document for more details)

KPI Improvements

  • Frame structure and slot format

    • DDDSU -> DDDSU + DDDDDDSUUU

  • Bi-directional UDP Traffic

    • > 3.5 hours exercised -> > 4.0 hours exercised

New Features and Fixes for ARC-OTA 1.2 (March, 2024)

  • Support for the Dell R750 platform to host gNB

  • Support for converged cards A100X

  • Continued support for Gigabyte and the discrete cards A100, CX6-DX

New Features and Fixes for A1.1 (January, 2024)

  • Kernel cmdline configuration updated.

  • Updates to the core assignment in the Aerial configuration.

  • Updates to PTP and phc2sys core assignment.

  • Changes to phc2sys cmdline.

  • Changes to the L2 Docker run cmd to use all non isolated cores.

  • Changes to the L2 configuration, max DL MCS defaults to 25.

  • Removal of unnecessary ORU firmware installation step because of Foxconn firmware default updates.

  • OAI_Aerial_v2.0 updated to OAI_Aerial_v2.2.1 throughout.

New Features and Fixes for A1.0 (December, 2023)

ARC-OTA A1.0 included the following OPENAIR-CN-5G network elements:

  • Access and Mobility Management Function (AMF)

  • Authentication Server Management Function (AUSF)

  • Location Management Function (LMF)

  • Network Exposure Function (NEF)

  • Network Repository Function (NRF)

  • Network Slicing Selection Function (NSSF)

  • Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF)

  • Policy Control Function (PCF)

  • Session Management Function (SMF)

  • Unified Data Management (UDM)

  • Unified Data Repository (UDR)

  • User Plane Function (UPF) with 2 variants:

    • Simple Implementation (with a eBPF option) (UPF)

    • VPP-Based Implementation (UPF-VPP)

  • Unstructured Data Storage Function (UDSF)

Known Issues and Limitations

256 QAM is not supported on ARC-OTA. You must disable 256 QAM support by issuing the following command at the gNB command license:

--gNBs.[0].force_256qam_off

Developer Documentation

The CUDA Accelerated RAN PHY developer guide can be found here.
Last updated on Aug 8, 2024
