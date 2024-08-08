Release Notes
GraceHopper integration
OAI ARM CPU support
Hopper GPU cuBB support
-
CBRS O-RU
Multi-UE support
Multi-UE CSI dataset blueprint (using Aerial Data Lake and PyAerial)
Developer Extension Updates
OSC RIC tutorial update
-
Developer Plugins
CBRS RU Interop
Open5GC
-
New blueprints section added in the Product Brief
KPI Improvements
MIMO layers
DL: 2 layers -> 4 layers
-
Peak throughput
SMC-GH
DL: ~460Mbps -> ~1.03Gbps
UL: ~112Mbps -> ~125Mbps
-
Dell R750 / Gigabyte Edge E251-U70
DL: ~460Mbps -> ~800Mbps
-
-
Full support for master gitlab repo gitlab.eurecom.fr/oai/ making it available for use, modification and distribution. Refer to the Licensing page for the OAI license.
OAI_Aerial private branch is deprecated and will no longer be maintained.
-
Developer extension - Sterling k8 service management and monitoring (refer to this document for more details)
KPI Improvements
Frame structure and slot format
DDDSU -> DDDSU + DDDDDDSUUU
-
Bi-directional UDP Traffic
> 3.5 hours exercised -> > 4.0 hours exercised
-
Support for the Dell R750 platform to host gNB
Support for converged cards A100X
Continued support for Gigabyte and the discrete cards A100, CX6-DX
Kernel cmdline configuration updated.
Updates to the core assignment in the Aerial configuration.
Updates to PTP and phc2sys core assignment.
Changes to phc2sys cmdline.
Changes to the L2 Docker run cmd to use all non isolated cores.
Changes to the L2 configuration, max DL MCS defaults to 25.
Removal of unnecessary ORU firmware installation step because of Foxconn firmware default updates.
OAI_Aerial_v2.0 updated to OAI_Aerial_v2.2.1 throughout.
ARC-OTA A1.0 included the following OPENAIR-CN-5G network elements:
Access and Mobility Management Function (AMF)
Authentication Server Management Function (AUSF)
Location Management Function (LMF)
Network Exposure Function (NEF)
Network Repository Function (NRF)
Network Slicing Selection Function (NSSF)
Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF)
Policy Control Function (PCF)
Session Management Function (SMF)
Unified Data Management (UDM)
Unified Data Repository (UDR)
User Plane Function (UPF) with 2 variants:
Simple Implementation (with a eBPF option) (UPF)
VPP-Based Implementation (UPF-VPP)
-
Unstructured Data Storage Function (UDSF)
256 QAM is not supported on ARC-OTA. You must disable 256 QAM support by issuing the following command at the gNB command license:
--gNBs.[0].force_256qam_off
The CUDA Accelerated RAN PHY developer guide can be found here.