Featured Demos and Sessions
|
Date
|
Contact
|
Description
|
Link
|March 2024
|Michele Polese, Anupa Kelkar
|Learn about the developer journey of Northeastern University and Michele Polese, an early ARC-OTA developer who went from an installed, configured, and operationalized 8 base station network to enabling multiple research streams, to then on-boarding and integrating a key network element, the RIC (RAN Intelligent Controller), as an ARC-OTA extension and an opportunity to on-board ML-based applications for the developer community. Join ARC-OTA developer and assistant professor Dr. Michele Polese from Northeastern University and NVIDIA Product Manager Anupa Kelkar as they share insights that showcase the potential of the platform capabilities, applications, and developer-extensions to jumpstart innovations in advancing wireless communications.
|Northeastern Leads Open RAN Research
|June 2024
|Ravi P. Sinha Anupa Kelkar
|Discover the O-RAN nGRG initiative aimed at advancing 6G research and the development of future AI-native network technologies. Learn about nGRG, its roadmap, objectives, and the operational dynamics of its various research streams, which include 6G use cases, architecture, AI/ML, security, and a research platform for PoC projects. The talk also explores the evolution and life cycle management of a genuinely cognitive network within the O-RAN network ecosystem, along with integration of AI in the next-generation automated programmable framework enhanced by Large Language Models (LLMs).
|O-RAN Alliance’s Next Generation Research Group Framework for 6G
|
Link
|
Description
|Northeastern X5G
|X5G is the first 8-node network deployment of the NVIDIA Aerial RAN CoLab Over-The-Air (ARC-OTA), with the Aerial SDK for the PHY layer, accelerated on Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and through its integration with higher layers from the OpenAirInterface (OAI) open-source project through the Small Cell Forum Functional Application Platform Interface (FAPI).
|Aerial Spot Demo at Hannover Messe
|At Fraunhaufer, we have successfully integrated an Open RAN network based on NVIDIA ARC-OTA. At Y2024 Hannover Messe 6G-RIC booth in Germany our first demonstration showcased a virtual lab tour through a remote controlled robot UE connected over our deployment of the NVIDIA Aerial RAN CoLab Over-The-Air (ARC-OTA), with the Aerial SDK for the High PHY layer, accelerated on Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and through its integration with higher layers from the OpenAirInterface (OAI).
|AllBeSmart – Demo AI application with the NVIDIA Aerial Research CoLab OTA and OpenAirInterface (OAI)
|In this over-the-air demonstration, a containerized AI video classification process runs in the same NVIDIA GPU that accelerates the 5G PHY protocol. Allbesmart Lda operates a reference implementation of the NVIDIA ARC platform, collaborating closely with the OAI and NVIDIA team to support early developers of the NVIDIA ARC platform for advanced 5G/6G research and experimentation.
|
Link
|
Description
|Advancing Connectivity: Democratizing 5G/6G Research With NVIDIA’s Fully Open Programmable Network Stack
|Today, we unveil a transformative solution poised to redefine the landscape of wireless communication. Our innovative platform is a beacon in the advancement of 5G+ and the forthcoming 6G networks, seamlessly blending digital and physical realities. This breakthrough goes beyond enhancing mobile broadband; it initiates an era of comprehensive digitalization, connecting humans, machines, and sensors like never before.
|Programmable 5G and 6G networks
|This panel will discuss the use cases and impacts of an AI/ML capable open and programmable next generation wireless network.nLast GTC Aerial RAN CoLab (Over the Air) was launched as the first fully programmable 5G and 6G advanced wireless full stack. The full stack has enabled developers and researchers to experiment - simulate, prototype, and benchmark innovations with a hardware-in-the-loop OTA NR compliant platform enabled by NVIDIA accelerated compute. The panel will discuss product roadmap, virtualization and migration to cloud services, advanced developer use cases
|A Bridge to 6G - Aerial Research and Innovation Platform
|NVIDIA and OAI experts provide an introduction to the first fully programmable Advanced 5G+ network as a sandbox – full-stack democratized platform for all researchers to simulate-prototype-benchmark optimizations, algorithms, and innovations rapidly in a deployed over-the-air NR standards compliant high performance operational network. This session will highlight platform vision, early adopter use cases, highlight C/C++ network programmability, provide OAI ISV gNB and CN overview and deep dive into specific ML examples that can jumpstart innovations.
Previous On-Boarding Support
Next Developer Use Cases