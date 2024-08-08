Featured Demos and Sessions

Link Description

Advancing Connectivity: Democratizing 5G/6G Research With NVIDIA’s Fully Open Programmable Network Stack Today, we unveil a transformative solution poised to redefine the landscape of wireless communication. Our innovative platform is a beacon in the advancement of 5G+ and the forthcoming 6G networks, seamlessly blending digital and physical realities. This breakthrough goes beyond enhancing mobile broadband; it initiates an era of comprehensive digitalization, connecting humans, machines, and sensors like never before.

Programmable 5G and 6G networks This panel will discuss the use cases and impacts of an AI/ML capable open and programmable next generation wireless network.nLast GTC Aerial RAN CoLab (Over the Air) was launched as the first fully programmable 5G and 6G advanced wireless full stack. The full stack has enabled developers and researchers to experiment - simulate, prototype, and benchmark innovations with a hardware-in-the-loop OTA NR compliant platform enabled by NVIDIA accelerated compute. The panel will discuss product roadmap, virtualization and migration to cloud services, advanced developer use cases